Lake Oswego's Municipal Golf Course Adding a Recreation Center and Pool!

Michelle Jaqua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUf8q_0bVbiEg400

The City of Lake Oswego in partnership with the Lake Oswego School District, is in the design phase for a new recreation center to add to the property of the public golf course. The municipal golf course is located at 17525 Stafford Road, Lake Oswego, OR 97034, near Lakeridge High School and adjacent to Hazelia field at the historic Luscher Farm.

The city identified through a public outreach a lack of indoor park recreation, and that without the city's help, the school district was unable to build a new pool or repair the existing pool on the high school campus. Since the City of Lake Oswego found this as a priority, they've earmarked funds from a 2019 Park Bond. The new recreation center will have a fitness area, swimming pool, classrooms, offices, and spaces for other recreation.

In September, 2020, the Lake Oswego City Council approved $2.5 million contract with Scott Edwards Architecture for designing and preparing construction for the new recreation center. The total cost of the project is estimated at $30 million, 50/50 between the school district and the city.

The project development has gone through several advancements since the beginning of this year. The major aspects of the new center will consider including:

  • A 25-yard pool for lap swimming and competition, with spectator seating for 300
  • A recreational pool 
  • Spaces for large group exercise, classes and other activities
  • Parks and Recreation offices
  • A gym large enough for multiple uses and court sports
  • Cardio and weightlifting areas
  • Small group exercise areas
  • 163 parking spots
  • 12-foot multi-use path along the site frontage.

Lake Oswego has made a deadline for the project design for the end of the year of 2021. Once the design process is completed, the city plans to start construction in the Spring 2022.

To see the Recreation Aquatic Center Concept proposal, you can visit their page HERE.

What does that mean for Lake Oswego's Municipal Golf Course?

Since the project will use existing land and add on structures to the golf course grounds, the cost is significantly reduced. The new Recreation Aquatic Center plus Add-Ons will reduce the golf course size. The city is also taking into consideration the increased traffic to the area and how this will impact neighborhoods.

The use of the current golf course has declined since its peak in the 1990's. The 18-hole par 3 golf courses are generally not performing well overall, and the idea is to make the course more desirable.

The city has designed an improved golf course, from a 18-hole par 3 course down to a 9-hole executive course. The design for the new course addresses current drainage issues and looks to provide improved safety and tree plantings. The sloped driving range will become level and increased in length. And the plan will also improve the maintenance building. To see the new design, you can look at the preliminary site plan HERE.

Plan for maintenance building reconstruction is set to start in late winter.

Since the project is currently in the design process, the plan is for the golf course construction to start in Spring 2022, and construction of the driving range the following spring.

