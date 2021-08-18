Take Your Kids to the Lake Oswego Public Library for Activity Giveaways in August

woman reading on couch, books in the background Credit to Seven Shooter on Unsplash

During the month of August, the Lake Oswego library is partnering with University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History to offer activity kits to youngsters for kids age 4 and up.

In the past summers, The Museum of Natural and Cultural History has had a traveling program through the State of Oregon, which included visiting our local library for hands-on learning. During the pandemic, the program has switched to offering do-it-yourself kits for kids.

Every Monday in August, 55 kits will be handed out to kids. The four kits are "Oregon's Dino-story," Power of Plants," "Oregon's Amazing Animals," and "Engineer It! Exploring Ancient Technologies." Each kit will come with it's own QR code to scan for instructions. If the library runs out of kits by the time you arrive, you can still use the QR code and help your child with the activity using household items.

The activity kits are meant to stimulate children's minds and get them interested in learning before they enter kindergarten or first grade. The kits are available in English and Spanish.

This program has been a staple of the library every summer through the support of the Friends of the Lake Oswego Library, and The Museum of Natural and Cultural History. Next year they will return to on-site activities for the kiddos.

The Summer Library Challenge 2021

The summer challenge is still going strong at the library, which ends August 31st. Whether you're six or 60, or any age, you can still participate. You'll need to create an account and add your profile. Then read! Log your Read or listen to books and log your books in your Reader Profile. You can earn raffle tickets for weekly drawings of edible or bookish treats and our Grand Prize gift certificate for a stay at the Oregon coast.

Kids, tweens, and teens up to grade 12 can also complete suggested non-reading activities which can include following a recipe or visiting a park.

If you're interested in participating in this program, go to their webpage HERE.

Heck, I've already read or listened to at least five books this summer! I've decided to enter myself into the contest and who knows, I may be able to stay at the beach just for reading!

Located in the First Addition neighborhood, The Lake Oswego Public Library is open 7 days a week. Here is the contact information:

Address: 706 Fourth Street, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Main Number: 503.636.7628

Librarian: 503.675.2540

CURRENT HOURS:

Mon-Thu...10:00am - 7:00pm

Fri-Sat.......10:00am - 5:00pm

Sun.............1:00pm - 5:00pm

Happy reading!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.