Lake Oswego's Community Center is Getting a Facelift, Including an Indoor Tennis Court!

Michelle Jaqua

Since the pandemic closed up the Adult Community Center last year, Lake Oswego is renovating the 45-year old building at 505 G Ave, Lake Oswego, in the First Addition neighborhood. The LOACC is part of L.O.'s Parks and Recreation.

The renovation started as replacing an old HVAC system. Soon the LOACC managers realized the building required a much-needed overhaul. The project is estimated to cost $3 million, and being funded through bonding and endowments. The building is two-stories with a basement and a first floor. Both stories are being renovated.

In addition to the HVAC, the renovation project is also working on the following, per L.O.'s Park and Rec site:

  • Reconfiguring the interior of the building;
  • Improving wayfinding;
  • Improve the flexibility of the building’s multipurpose spaces for programming and community events;
  • Provide more accessibility throughout the building;
  • A new HVAC system in its entirety to increase occupant comfort and reduce energy use and maintenance costs; and
  • Replacement of aging plumbing and electrical systems throughout the building. 

The building is being reconfigured to a more open plan including a ramp entrance, making the center more accessible for those who've had difficulty navigating entryway and the crooks and crannies of the old layout. They are also adding a hearing-loop system which will help those who are hard-of-hearing.

Indoor Tennis Center

Along with the building renovation, construction for an indoor tennis center will start within the coming weeks. This project will add a new structure to the existing LOACC building.

The center will have window viewing spaces for the tennis court, a lobby space and front desk, and new restroom facilities with showers and space to change clothes. The floorpan will create more spaces for people to socialize.

The tennis center has been a concept since 2003. The cost is estimated at $1.6 million and funded through bonds and a tennis facility fund.

The renovation projects started at the beginning of this year and to be completed by Winter 2021 or Spring 2022. The Indoor Tennis Center is projected completion within 8-12 months.

Although the LOACC building is closed for the next year, The community is still providing some community services such as Meals on Wheels, virtual classrooms and other forms of learning. The ACC also provides a bi-monthly newsletter about their programs, and is included in the HelloLO publication.

If you are interested in learning more, you can visit their website HERE. For virtual support groups such as Alzheimers and family caregiving groups, visit the site HERE.

