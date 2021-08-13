It's Going to be a Scorcher for the Next Few Days! Here's How to Escape the Heat

person sweating Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash

Ctlick to edit heat wave is here again in the Pacific Northwest. Unlike our heat wave in June, it looks like the temperature won't make it over 110 degrees F. But similar to last June, the heat wave will last for a few days.

Many people don't have air conditioning or another way to get cool. During extreme weather events, some of the more vulnerable are at a risk of hospitalization or worse from a heat wave.

Our last heat wave caused downed electricity. If this happens again, we could find ourselves without a place to go to cool down. However, Clackamas County has given us some public options for safe and free cooling centers.

A cooling center is a designated indoor space where you can go to escape the heat. The area is a place where you can sit and relax for any amount of time you need. Some are 24/7 centers, while others are open during their business hours.

Clackamas County has a list of cooling centers in the area, and you can visit their website HERE. But, if you don't want to search for someplace on the county website, here are a few general rules you can follow for locating cooling shelters.

Libraries

Your local library is the easiest place to go for an escape from the heat. Clackamas County lists libraries in each city as an option. If you don't know where your library is located in your town, then make it a priority to find out. Libraries are used for a lot of other things, and a cooling center is one important way the county uses the facilities.

All of the Clackamas County Libraries are designated cooling centers. Check your city for contact information.

Churches

There's a 24/7 cooling center in Canby, at Zoar Lutheran Church. This cooling center is also allowing pets. Although there are no other designated churches as cooling centers, you can always call and find out if a particular church can be of help. If you attend a church, call and see if they will be an acceptable center and if there are any needs for volunteers.

Adult and Community Centers

A few community centers are also designated places in towns such as Milwaukie and Canby. People over the age of 65 can even possibly get a meal.

Municipal Pools

Oregon City outdoor wading pool and splash pads in other towns are also considered a cooling center.

Cooling centers are usually available in every county, so if you live in a different county than Clackamas, you can search for the county website or search for cooling centers in your area. The easiest way to find a cooling center in your area is to dial 2-1-1 or go to the 211 website HERE.

STAY COOL AND STAY SAFE.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.