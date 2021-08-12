Enjoy The 2021 Oregon State Fair, Aug. 27th-Sept. 6th! "Where Fun Makes a Comeback!"

Michelle Jaqua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OtUk_0bPZxZUY00
carnival ridePhoto by Denisse Leon on Unsplash

We missed the state fair last year due to the pandemic. But, this year, The Oregon State Fair is again in full swing with a line-up of activities and events! There's so much going on, I'll highlight the upcoming major events. If you want more detailed info, keep reading and I'll give you contact links. All of the following information is from OSF's website:

Attractions

This year's concert line-up includes 9 AWESOME CONCERTS at the LB Day Ampitheatre! Perfect for those of us who love iconic music! Here we go:

  • Friday, August 27: Chicago How did Oregon get this band here? So exciting!
  • Saturday, August 28th: Seether
  • Monday, August 30th: John Pardi
  • (Yes, Sunday is skipped. No music on Sunday)
  • Tuesday, August 31th: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo side note: my friends and I LOVED Pat Benatar in high school. so happy to see she's still making music!
  • Wednesday, September 1st: Zach Williams
  • Thursday, September 2nd: Flo Rida.
  • Friday, September 3rd: Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr.
  • Saturday, September 4th: Collective Soul ummm...yes, please!
  • (No concert on Sunday)
  • Monday, September 6th: Ezra Ray Hart

Concert tickets may be purchased through e-tix, HERE. Tickets are on sale NOW.Celebrate Oregon Harvest is a toast to Oregon vineyards. They have partnered with Oregon wineries for night of wine and fun in the Green Acres Landscape Plaza Garden on opening night of the Fair, on August 27th. A portion of proceeds benefit the Oregon State Fair Foundation, This event is 21+.This event costs $50 and you may purchase tickets for this event HERE.

Competitions

The Creative Living Competitions feature your standard agricultural, horticultural, crafting, woodworking, baking, culinary, and other arts. You can find this part of the State Fair can be found in the Creative Living S.T.R.E.A.M. Building.Animal Competitions which are my absolute favorite part of the State Fair. This year holds competition for livestock, poultry, and small animals. There is also a dog show with DOG TOWN and the talents of dogs in competed heats. The horse competition has their own arena including the Historic Horse Stadium.4-H will also be involved in their own exhibits and competitions.

The Carnival

Portland’s Rainier Amusements is providing carnival fun and excitement for fairgoers. With 25 major rides, and 20 kiddie rides, you'll be sure to spend hours of fun here. Per the OSF website, here is the cost a and what you get for a day of fun:

Carnival ride wristbands cost $55 during Fair, but just $42.50 when you buy before August 27th! Each wristband is good for any one day (until 10:00pm) of unlimited rides for one person, plus, three games and a medium drink. Or, you can buy 125 game or ride tickets for $50! Games range from 1-12 tickets and rides range from 10-12 tickets.

There is so much more going on at The Oregon State Fair than what I've presented here. If you want more details of events, a fairgrounds map, or would like to contact OSF, visit their website. The Oregon State Fair is held annually at Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center 2330 17th Street NE Salem, Oregon 97301-0601

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 21

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_faa28a26c038d571661af70047292cf5.blob

I write about local food and beverage spots, adventures and events, and updated happenings worth knowing. I may even throw in a little history for the fun of it! Subscribe to my page and get my info in your email.

Lake Oswego, OR
2543 followers
Loading

More from Michelle Jaqua

Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego's Municipal Golf Course Adding a Recreation Center and Pool!

indoor swimming poolPhoto by Artem Verbo on Unsplash. The City of Lake Oswego in partnership with the Lake Oswego School District, is in the design phase for a new recreation center to add to the property of the public golf course. The municipal golf course is located at 17525 Stafford Road, Lake Oswego, OR 97034, near Lakeridge High School and adjacent to Hazelia field at the historic Luscher Farm.Read full story
Lake Oswego, OR

Take Your Kids to the Lake Oswego Public Library for Activity Giveaways in August

woman reading on couch, books in the backgroundCredit to Seven Shooter on Unsplash. During the month of August, the Lake Oswego library is partnering with University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History to offer activity kits to youngsters for kids age 4 and up.Read full story
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego's Community Center is Getting a Facelift, Including an Indoor Tennis Court!

man sitting at tablePhoto by Jeff Sheldon on Unsplash. Since the pandemic closed up the Adult Community Center last year, Lake Oswego is renovating the 45-year old building at 505 G Ave, Lake Oswego, in the First Addition neighborhood. The LOACC is part of L.O.'s Parks and Recreation.Read full story
Clackamas County, OR

It's Going to be a Scorcher for the Next Few Days! Here's How to Escape the Heat

Ctlick to edit heat wave is here again in the Pacific Northwest. Unlike our heat wave in June, it looks like the temperature won't make it over 110 degrees F. But similar to last June, the heat wave will last for a few days.Read full story
Clackamas County, OR

Welcome Back to The Clackamas County Fair and Rodeo! August 17th-21st

rodeo bull ridingPhoto by marc phillips on Unsplash. It's that time of year again, where the county and state fairs are open for the prime event of their season; good, old-fashioned county fair and rodeo! In this part of the country, it's the Clackamas County Fair and Rodeo.Read full story

An Up-Tick of Car Burglaries is Hitting Lake Oswego and Surrounding Areas

opening handle of door on a red carPhoto by Markus Spiske on Unsplash. If you live on the east side of Lake Oswego and into Tanner Basin of West Linn, you may be experiencing some recent car prowlers in the middle of the night in your neighborhood. For the past couple of months, neighbors of nextdoor.com have been reporting episodes of car thefts, break-ins, and rummaging through unlocked cars.Read full story
1 comments

Find Outdoor Beauty at The Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge

Duck with babies on a rockPhoto by Rosa Virginia on Unsplash. If you're looking for some hidden natural beauty without driving miles out of town, the Tualatin National Wildlife Refuge is the place. An easy 30-minute drive from Portland, OR and within the city of Tualatin, lies a natural floodplain of the Tualatin River, where you can find hundreds of birds, mammals, and even some endangered species.Read full story
Lake Oswego, OR

Celebrate You Neighborhood with National Night Out in Lake Oswego on August 3rd!

overhead shot of picnickers at a parkPhoto by Caitlin Delohery on Unsplash. Lake Oswego National Night Out is a city-wide event with each neighborhood celebrating in their own way. The city encourages everyone to get out and meet their neighbors and the best way to do that is to have a party!Read full story
Lake Oswego, OR

Enjoy a Drive-in Music Concert at Luscher Farm on August 21st

If you haven't packed in your summer weekends yet and are trying to find a great way to spend a beautiful summer evening outside, check out this event happening in Lake Oswego on August 21st.Read full story

Enjoy Lake Oswego's 2021 Movies in the Park: August 10th & 17th!

bag of popcornPhoto by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash. This summer, Lake Oswego is hosting two outdoor movie events for kids and their parents. If you've been looking for something fun to do with the little ones, this free event is a great place to gather together and relax, and enjoy a warm summer evening under the stars. Bring your blankets, pillows and low sand chairs, maybe even some homemade popcorn while you snuggle close and are entertained with these Disney animated features:Read full story

Join Lake Oswego's Annual Photo Contest. Here's the Scoop!

woman holding cameraPhoto by Benjamin Combs on Unsplash. Every year for the past thirteen years, Lake Oswego, Oregon holds a photo contest to spotlight the beauty and community of the city. Professional, amateur, and hobbyists alike are free to submit their best photographs which show a side of the town that many of us don't see.Read full story
Lake Oswego, OR

Help "Raise the Roof" on August 14th, to Preserve Lake Oswego's Historic Equestrian Facility

Beautiful horsePhoto by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash. Since 1937, Lake Oswego has had an equestrian facility, offering education and promoting events for those who take an interest in equestrian arts. This 1937 facility is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is important to preserve the history for community.Read full story

Enjoy the 2021 Barnyard Bolt Family Fun Run at Luscher Farm in West Linn

little boy running through a sprinklerPhoto by MI PHAM on Unsplash. If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, you want to get outside, and you even like wearing silly costumes together, then this 5K family fun run is for you!Read full story

Don't Miss the One-Day Art Festival on July 31st at Lakewood Center in Lake Oswego

One thing Lake Oswego is known for (besides the lake, of course), it's the City of Arts. And Lakewood Center is the hub for the arts in our city. The pandemic has led Lakewood Center to create a shift towards smaller events. This festival is one of several new programs happening in 2021.Read full story

Walk Along Totem Trail at Sitka National Historical Park

Totem Pole at Sitka National ParkCredit: Author's photo. When we recently visited Sitka, we wanted to see authentic totem poles carved by the indigenous tribe of Alaska, the Tlingit tribe.Read full story

Harbor Mountain Brewing and Campfire Kitchen Here for Our Beer and Pizza Needs

Artisanal Beers at Harborside Mountain Brewing CompanyCredit: author's photo. The one thing I love about Sitka is that it's a town with small storefronts, restaurants, and coffee hubs.Read full story

Sitka's Sheldon Jackson Museum Honors Native Alaskan Tribes with Artifact Displays

Native American beadworkcredit: author's photo taken with permission from Sheldon Jackson Museum. One of the two Alaska State Museums lives in Sitka, Alaska (the other is in Juneau). The Sheldon Jackson Museum sits on the grounds of the former Sheldon Jackson College at 104 College Drive. An octagonal building, it was the first concrete structure in Alaska. The one large room houses Native Alaskan artifacts of the southeast Alaskans. The museum has permanent exhibits for these tribes:Read full story

Sitka Has a 200-year Old Cemetery Tucked Away in the Woods

Most people visit Sitka for it's natural beauty and the great king salmon fishing. However, Sitka has a lot more to offer than that. Although this is a quaint town with a dozen marinas and a population of 8,500, it's Sitka's unusual history that makes the town interesting.Read full story

Sitka's Bayview Pub Serves Up a Great Place to Spend Time with Friends

Bacon cheeseburger and friesPhoto by Aleisha Kalina on Unsplash. When my family and I arrived in Sitka, got our rental car, and dropped off our luggage, we were ready for some dinner. We drove around this small town, finding a perfect restaurant to share some food and a beer for the start of our vacation.Read full story

Comments / 21

Community Policy