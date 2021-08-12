Enjoy The 2021 Oregon State Fair, Aug. 27th-Sept. 6th! "Where Fun Makes a Comeback!"

carnival ride Photo by Denisse Leon on Unsplash

We missed the state fair last year due to the pandemic. But, this year, The Oregon State Fair is again in full swing with a line-up of activities and events! There's so much going on, I'll highlight the upcoming major events. If you want more detailed info, keep reading and I'll give you contact links. All of the following information is from OSF's website :

Attractions

This year's concert line-up includes 9 AWESOME CONCERTS at the LB Day Ampitheatre! Perfect for those of us who love iconic music! Here we go:

Friday, August 27: Chicago How did Oregon get this band here? So exciting!

Monday, August 30th: John Pardi

(Yes, Sunday is skipped. No music on Sunday)

Tuesday, August 31th: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo side note: my friends and I LOVED Pat Benatar in high school. so happy to see she's still making music!

Thursday, September 2nd: Flo Rida.

Friday, September 3rd: Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr.

Saturday, September 4th: Collective Soul ummm...yes, please!

Monday, September 6th: Ezra Ray Hart

Concert tickets may be purchased through e-tix, HERE . Tickets are on sale NOW.Celebrate Oregon Harvest is a toast to Oregon vineyards. They have partnered with Oregon wineries for night of wine and fun in the Green Acres Landscape Plaza Garden on opening night of the Fair, on August 27th. A portion of proceeds benefit the Oregon State Fair Foundation , This event is 21+.This event costs $50 and you may purchase tickets for this event HERE .

Competitions

The Creative Living Competitions feature your standard agricultural, horticultural, crafting, woodworking, baking, culinary, and other arts. You can find this part of the State Fair can be found in the Creative Living S.T.R.E.A.M. Building.Animal Competitions which are my absolute favorite part of the State Fair. This year holds competition for livestock, poultry, and small animals. There is also a dog show with DOG TOWN and the talents of dogs in competed heats. The horse competition has their own arena including the Historic Horse Stadium.4-H will also be involved in their own exhibits and competitions.

The Carnival

Portland’s Rainier Amusements is providing carnival fun and excitement for fairgoers. With 25 major rides, and 20 kiddie rides, you'll be sure to spend hours of fun here. Per the OSF website , here is the cost a and what you get for a day of fun:

Carnival ride wristbands cost $55 during Fair, but just $42.50 when you buy before August 27th! Each wristband is good for any one day (until 10:00pm) of unlimited rides for one person, plus, three games and a medium drink. Or, you can buy 125 game or ride tickets for $50! Games range from 1-12 tickets and rides range from 10-12 tickets.

There is so much more going on at The Oregon State Fair than what I've presented here. If you want more details of events, a fairgrounds map, or would like to contact OSF, visit their website . The Oregon State Fair is held annually at Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center 2330 17th Street NE Salem, Oregon 97301-0601

