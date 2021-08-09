Find Outdoor Beauty at The Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge

Duck with babies on a rock Photo by Rosa Virginia on Unsplash

If you're looking for some hidden natural beauty without driving miles out of town, the Tualatin National Wildlife Refuge is the place. An easy 30-minute drive from Portland, OR and within the city of Tualatin, lies a natural floodplain of the Tualatin River, where you can find hundreds of birds, mammals, and even some endangered species.

There are only a handful of urban refuges in the United States, and The Tualatin National Wildlife Refuge is located on the Pacific Flyway; a migratory route from The Arctic to the west coast of Mexico. The Refuge is a stopover for migrating birds to rest and refuel, and is a beautiful sight for anyone interested in witnessing nature.

The refuge is home to nearly 200 species of birds, over 50 species of mammals, 25 species of reptiles and amphibians, and a wide variety of insects, fish and plants.

You can walk along the trails and find many plants and animals. Early in the morning and dusk are the best times to view wildlife. Bring your binoculars, this is the best way to watch wildlife without disturbing their behavior. Plus, you won't want to miss a close-up of a hawk or bald eagle up high in the trees!

Remember to follow these rules:

Be patient: Moving quickly scares the animals. When you move slowly or sit silently in one spot, you'll be able to observe animals as they appear out of their hiding spots.

Be aware: Use most all of your senses when you visit. Hearing, touching (not animals thought), and smelling can be as wonderful as seeing the wildlife. And leave anything where you found it.

Be quiet and respectful: Remember, you are a guest in their home. Stay on the main trails, Teach children quiet observation, and observe without approaching wildlife. And don't feed the animals!

The Refuge is a great destination any season of the year, because each season has a different kind of natural beauty. During the summer, you'll see wetlands dry and native plants begin to grow, setting the dinner table for the waterfowl that will arrive in fall.

The Refuge is protected land, which means to tread lightly, and leave your dog at home. Dogs are not allowed in any refuges, in order to protect the wildlife. But, children are welcome and is a great way to show kids how Mother Nature lives and works in the world.

Currently, access to The Refuge is limited due to the COVID restrictions, although they are slowly increasing access. The main parking lot and portable restrooms, and the two trails continue to be open during daylight hours. The Visitor Center and office is closed, as are facility restrooms.

Hours of Operation:

Refuge gates are open from dawn to dusk, 365 days a year

Entrance Fee:

Currently, visits to the Refuge are free. FREE!

If you'd like to contact for more information:

Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge

19255 SW Pacific Hwy

Sherwood, OR 97140

Office: 503-625-5944

Fax: 503-625-5947

Visitor Center: 503-625-5945

If you'd like more information, check out their website here.

