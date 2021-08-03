Lake Oswego, OR

Enjoy a Drive-in Music Concert at Luscher Farm on August 21st

Michelle Jaqua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbWl9_0bGXvNw900
outdoor concertPhoto by Aranxa Esteve on Unsplash

If you haven't packed in your summer weekends yet and are trying to find a great way to spend a beautiful summer evening outside, check out this event happening in Lake Oswego on August 21st.

Luscher Farm seems to be the place to go this summer for events. Along with other lineups I've written about, this historic farm is also presenting an outside concert for people who want to have get out, listen to music, dance and have some fun! All you need is a car, five friends maximum, and forty bucks (forty-nine bucks if you aren't a resident)! I'd say that's as close to free as you can get for a fun outdoor summer concert.

The opening performance is CJ Mickens, an alum of the second American Idol, and winner of the 2012 Portland Idol. CJ is a pop vocalist, with an R&B rhythm and a soulful voice.

The main event is Hit Machine! This local cover band has played at numerous events in the Pacific NW area. This band was created by Bart Hafeman, a musician who's been in the music scene for years, and is the lead vocalist for Hit Machine.

If you haven't been to a Hit Machine concert, you may want to rethink your social schedule. They are the band to see for an outdoor concert.

The best part of Hit Machine is their ability to involve their audience. This band is lively! Hit Machine plays cover dance music with synchronized dance moves. You won't be able to help yourself once they start singing one of your favorite songs, you'll have to get up and dance!

The band explores all music genres, from the '70s to the present, and many different popular bands and singers: Prince, AC/DC, The Bee Gees,

Hit Machine's live music creates a night for you to remember.

To attend this outdoor concert, you must register at www.loparks.org. Search for "Drive-in Concert" and follow the prompts.

There is a charge for this event:

$40 per parking space for residents; $49 for non-residents.  You may have a maximum of six people per car. This is per Oregon Health Authority. Staggered load-in begins at 5:15pm and is assigned based on vehicle size.

Have a great time at Luscher Farm, 125 Rosemont Road, West Linn, OR 97068

Thanks to sponsor Pam Waldman with Keller Williams Realty for hosting this event.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_faa28a26c038d571661af70047292cf5.blob

I write about local food and beverage spots, adventures and events, and updated happenings worth knowing. I may even throw in a little history for the fun of it! Subscribe to my page and get my info in your email.

Lake Oswego, OR
2514 followers
Loading

More from Michelle Jaqua

Find Outdoor Beauty at The Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge

Duck with babies on a rockPhoto by Rosa Virginia on Unsplash. If you're looking for some hidden natural beauty without driving miles out of town, the Tualatin National Wildlife Refuge is the place. An easy 30-minute drive from Portland, OR and within the city of Tualatin, lies a natural floodplain of the Tualatin River, where you can find hundreds of birds, mammals, and even some endangered species.Read full story

Celebrate You Neighborhood with National Night Out in Lake Oswego on August 3rd!

overhead shot of picnickers at a parkPhoto by Caitlin Delohery on Unsplash. Lake Oswego National Night Out is a city-wide event with each neighborhood celebrating in their own way. The city encourages everyone to get out and meet their neighbors and the best way to do that is to have a party!Read full story

Enjoy Lake Oswego's 2021 Movies in the Park: August 10th & 17th!

bag of popcornPhoto by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash. This summer, Lake Oswego is hosting two outdoor movie events for kids and their parents. If you've been looking for something fun to do with the little ones, this free event is a great place to gather together and relax, and enjoy a warm summer evening under the stars. Bring your blankets, pillows and low sand chairs, maybe even some homemade popcorn while you snuggle close and are entertained with these Disney animated features:Read full story

Join Lake Oswego's Annual Photo Contest. Here's the Scoop!

woman holding cameraPhoto by Benjamin Combs on Unsplash. Every year for the past thirteen years, Lake Oswego, Oregon holds a photo contest to spotlight the beauty and community of the city. Professional, amateur, and hobbyists alike are free to submit their best photographs which show a side of the town that many of us don't see.Read full story

Help "Raise the Roof" on August 14th, to Preserve Lake Oswego's Historic Equestrian Facility

Beautiful horsePhoto by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash. Since 1937, Lake Oswego has had an equestrian facility, offering education and promoting events for those who take an interest in equestrian arts. This 1937 facility is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is important to preserve the history for community.Read full story
West Linn, OR

Enjoy the 2021 Barnyard Bolt Family Fun Run at Luscher Farm in West Linn

little boy running through a sprinklerPhoto by MI PHAM on Unsplash. If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, you want to get outside, and you even like wearing silly costumes together, then this 5K family fun run is for you!Read full story

Don't Miss the One-Day Art Festival on July 31st at Lakewood Center in Lake Oswego

One thing Lake Oswego is known for (besides the lake, of course), it's the City of Arts. And Lakewood Center is the hub for the arts in our city. The pandemic has led Lakewood Center to create a shift towards smaller events. This festival is one of several new programs happening in 2021.Read full story

Walk Along Totem Trail at Sitka National Historical Park

Totem Pole at Sitka National ParkCredit: Author's photo. When we recently visited Sitka, we wanted to see authentic totem poles carved by the indigenous tribe of Alaska, the Tlingit tribe.Read full story

Harbor Mountain Brewing and Campfire Kitchen Here for Our Beer and Pizza Needs

Artisanal Beers at Harborside Mountain Brewing CompanyCredit: author's photo. The one thing I love about Sitka is that it's a town with small storefronts, restaurants, and coffee hubs.Read full story

Sitka's Sheldon Jackson Museum Honors Native Alaskan Tribes with Artifact Displays

Native American beadworkcredit: author's photo taken with permission from Sheldon Jackson Museum. One of the two Alaska State Museums lives in Sitka, Alaska (the other is in Juneau). The Sheldon Jackson Museum sits on the grounds of the former Sheldon Jackson College at 104 College Drive. An octagonal building, it was the first concrete structure in Alaska. The one large room houses Native Alaskan artifacts of the southeast Alaskans. The museum has permanent exhibits for these tribes:Read full story

Sitka Has a 200-year Old Cemetery Tucked Away in the Woods

Most people visit Sitka for it's natural beauty and the great king salmon fishing. However, Sitka has a lot more to offer than that. Although this is a quaint town with a dozen marinas and a population of 8,500, it's Sitka's unusual history that makes the town interesting.Read full story

Sitka's Bayview Pub Serves Up a Great Place to Spend Time with Friends

Bacon cheeseburger and friesPhoto by Aleisha Kalina on Unsplash. When my family and I arrived in Sitka, got our rental car, and dropped off our luggage, we were ready for some dinner. We drove around this small town, finding a perfect restaurant to share some food and a beer for the start of our vacation.Read full story

It's a Party at Beak Restaurant in Sitka, Alaska

We'd walked four miles into town on the 4th of July, and my husband and I were starving. I don't know this town, but my husband, Mike, grew up here, and he knows his way around, even after decades of not living here. Not much has changed in Sitka, and this is a beautiful thing.Read full story

Sitka's Highliner Coffee Co. Has a Story to Tell

Highliner is like most places you'd imagine that serves gourmet coffee and homemade fresh pastries. You walk in to the familiar sounds and smell of fresh roasted beans. But that's not all. Oh no. The walls tell a story in pictures. But I'll get to that in a moment.Read full story

4th of July in Sitka, Alaska is the Best in Small-Town Fun

4th of July Parade in Sitka, AKPhoto courtesy of author. My husband and I started our 4th of July by walking into town, which from anywhere is not a long walk. As we were coming into town, we were greeted by a caravan of old-timer cars decked out in red, white, and blue, honking at us bystanders. We stood and waved back, smiling. This lifted our hearts, and we couldn't wait to get into town for the festivities.Read full story
1 comments

Traveling into Sitka, Alaska and a Walk Through History

My family is traveling to Sitka, Alaska this week for the 4th of July, and what a beautiful place to stay during the holiday. My husband was born in Sitka, almost sixty years ago. By his recollection, not much has changed. A few more houses have been built. The high school (which is in front of his childhood home) has expanded. Businesses have changed hands or changed completely since he's lived here. However, many things have stayed the same.Read full story
4 comments

Taking a Flight Out of Concourse C at Portland International Airport? Have Breakfast at Capers Café et Le Bar

My husband and I finally got to take our Alaskan trip we had to postpone from last year. We had to get up pretty early and head out to the airport without much more than a cup of coffee. Once we arrived at the airport and went through security, we were hungry! Lucky us, we were right in front of Capers Café et Le Bar, a sit down restaurant in the heart of Concourse C at the Portland International Airport.Read full story

The Lake Oswego Library is Now Open 7 Days a Week and Has Some July Activities For You

One thing that broke my heart just a little bit with the pandemic lockdown is not visiting the library. The library is in the First Addition neighborhood, and we will park our car in the area, walk around and admire the houses because, honestly, they are so beautiful. Then we'd walk to the library and hang out for an hour or so, exploring books I've never even knew existed. I also loved going through the movie section and finding a little gem to watch when we got home in the evening. I have been patiently waiting for the library to open again.Read full story

FlyBoy Brewing & Pub in Tigard is a Delicious Way Spend Time With Friends

When my husband and I are in the Tigard area, we make sure to stop at FlyBoy Brewing for lunch. Although we love local fast food if we are on the go, but we prefer to sit down and enjoy lunch when we have the time. FlyBoy Brewing is just the right place to get a bite to eat and a nice cold beverage.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy