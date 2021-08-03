Enjoy a Drive-in Music Concert at Luscher Farm on August 21st

outdoor concert Photo by Aranxa Esteve on Unsplash

If you haven't packed in your summer weekends yet and are trying to find a great way to spend a beautiful summer evening outside, check out this event happening in Lake Oswego on August 21st.

Luscher Farm seems to be the place to go this summer for events. Along with other lineups I've written about, this historic farm is also presenting an outside concert for people who want to have get out, listen to music, dance and have some fun! All you need is a car, five friends maximum, and forty bucks (forty-nine bucks if you aren't a resident)! I'd say that's as close to free as you can get for a fun outdoor summer concert.

The opening performance is CJ Mickens, an alum of the second American Idol, and winner of the 2012 Portland Idol. CJ is a pop vocalist, with an R&B rhythm and a soulful voice.

The main event is Hit Machine! This local cover band has played at numerous events in the Pacific NW area. This band was created by Bart Hafeman, a musician who's been in the music scene for years, and is the lead vocalist for Hit Machine.

If you haven't been to a Hit Machine concert, you may want to rethink your social schedule. They are the band to see for an outdoor concert.

The best part of Hit Machine is their ability to involve their audience. This band is lively! Hit Machine plays cover dance music with synchronized dance moves. You won't be able to help yourself once they start singing one of your favorite songs, you'll have to get up and dance!

The band explores all music genres, from the '70s to the present, and many different popular bands and singers: Prince, AC/DC, The Bee Gees,

Hit Machine's live music creates a night for you to remember.

To attend this outdoor concert, you must register at www.loparks.org. Search for "Drive-in Concert" and follow the prompts.

There is a charge for this event:

$40 per parking space for residents; $49 for non-residents. You may have a maximum of six people per car. This is per Oregon Health Authority. Staggered load-in begins at 5:15pm and is assigned based on vehicle size.

Have a great time at Luscher Farm, 125 Rosemont Road, West Linn, OR 97068

Thanks to sponsor Pam Waldman with Keller Williams Realty for hosting this event.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.