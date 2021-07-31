Enjoy Lake Oswego's 2021 Movies in the Park: August 10th & 17th!

bag of popcorn Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

This summer, Lake Oswego is hosting two outdoor movie events for kids and their parents. If you've been looking for something fun to do with the little ones, this free event is a great place to gather together and relax, and enjoy a warm summer evening under the stars. Bring your blankets, pillows and low sand chairs, maybe even some homemade popcorn while you snuggle close and are entertained with these Disney animated features:

2021 Movies in the Park: Moana

Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 - 8:45pm to 11:00pm at Millenial Park Plaza

Millenial Park Plaza is in downtown Lake Oswego, at 200 1st Street, Lake Oswego , OR 97034

Here's a little summary of Moana:

The film tells the story of Moana, the strong-willed daughter of a chief of a Polynesian village, who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti. When a blight strikes her island, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in the hope of returning the relic to Te Fiti and saving her people. -Wikipedia

2021 Movies in the Park: The Croods A New Age

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 - 8:45pm to 11:00pm at Westlake Park Plaza

Westlake Park is located on Melrose Street near the intersection of Melrose Street and Fosberg Road, 14165 Bunick Drive, Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Here's if you want to know a little more about The Croods!

"The Croods" are an eccentric family of cavemen, who survive the harsh terrain by living accordingly to a strict set of rules. But when their home is destroyed in the wake of an impending disaster known as "The End", they are forced to leave their home of shelter and security, and into the wilderness of the unknown to find a new home. -Dreamworks Animation

Movie begins at dusk (approximately 8:45 pm), but be there early to get a good seat; as early as 7pm. You may have as many as 6 people for your group, and you must register with Lake Oswego Parks & Recreation prior to arriving. Registration is required for contact tracing and capacity monitoring.

Best part is this event is FREE!

To register, visit www.loparks.org(link is external) ; active class number 22965 or call the Lake Oswego Parks & Recreation front desk to enroll at 503-675-2549 (office hours M-F 8am-5pm).

