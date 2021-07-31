Celebrate You Neighborhood with National Night Out in Lake Oswego on August 3rd!

overhead shot of picnickers at a park Photo by Caitlin Delohery on Unsplash

Lake Oswego National Night Out is a city-wide event with each neighborhood celebrating in their own way. The city encourages everyone to get out and meet their neighbors and the best way to do that is to have a party!

This year is the 5th Annual National Night Out, and Lake Oswego neighborhoods are celebrating with a good, old-fashioned block party.

Happening on the first Tuesday in August, this year, the event is Tuesday, August 3rd, from 5-9pm. Some neighborhoods will have shorter meeting times, depending on where you live. It's a night when neighborhoods all across the city come together for barbeques, potlucks, and ice cream socials.

To promote this event, the City encourages neighbors to have a block party. Take this opportunity to get to know your neighbors, have some fun, meet first responders, and learn more about public safety in your neighborhood. Know who lives next door to you and support each other. The best way is to meet and greet and find out more about your neighborhood.

Map of Lake Oswego with the National Neighborhood Block parties City of Lake Oswego

The City of Lake Oswego encourages all of their residents to get out and celebrate your neighborhood and neighbors. In the map above, the neighborhood block parties are starred, with visits from the Police and Fire department. Some of the neighborhood parties will receive a visit by a fire truck or police squad car, maybe even a K9! To make it even better, these fire fighters and police officers will come bearing gifts!

In my neighborhood, we are bringing our blankets and chairs to the local park, having a picnic dinner and play games. ,Our Neighborhood Administration is hosting an ice cream social too. The Fire Department will also be there with a fire truck for the kids, and we are also hoping to see our local police.

To find out if your neighborhood is hosting a block party, or to start your own block party for your street, go the the Lake Oswego City website link here. You may look at the map above and also find your area and if a red or blue star is nearby where you live. On the city website, they also have the list of neighborhood sponsers and

This is a nationwide initiative to promote public safety and community partnerships in addition to neighborhood camaraderie.

If you don't live in Lake Oswego, your neighborhood may still be hosting a National Night Out Party, since this is a nationwide event. The best way to find out if your neighborhood is celebrating this event is to contact your city hall and ask for details about your specific area.

