Help "Raise the Roof" on August 14th, to Preserve Lake Oswego's Historic Equestrian Facility

Beautiful horse Photo by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash

Since 1937, Lake Oswego has had an equestrian facility, offering education and promoting events for those who take an interest in equestrian arts. This 1937 facility is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is important to preserve the history for community.

Lake Oswego Hunt, a non-profit organization who operates out of this facility, is holding a benefit to preserve the Lake Oswego Hunt Historic Equestrian Facility. The roof needs to be replaced and they need your support.

The event takes place on August 14th, from 1pm-6pm at The Historic Equestrian Facility at 2725 SW Iron Mountain Boulevard, Lake Oswego, OR 97034. Tickets are $50 per adult, and $20 per children 12 and under. This event is rain or shine.

Put on your finest Kentucky Derby or Western glitter duds! Wear your comfortable shoes, because this is an outdoor event at the equestrian facility.

This is a packed event with lots of games, activities, live music, and of course, auctions.The price of a ticket includes: One free adult beverage (over 21 only!), complimentary non-alcoholic drinks, a commemorative wine glass, Champagne Relay viewing, and live band. There will be food trucks available, including vegetarian entrees. Additional beverages are available for purchase.

At 1pm, the doors open! Food and drink service begins, and there is a game area for the kiddos. At 2pm there's a riding academy showcase event. The champagne relay is at 3pm, and for the main event, at 4pm, is the hour-long Live Auction with paddles.

After the auction, enjoy live music with the band, Scratchdog Stringband. This is a treat in itself. The band's website describes themselves as:

A high-energy, innovative brand of bluegrass that satisfies both old-school traditionalists and newcomers to the genre. Some of the hardest working young musicians in the Pacific Northwest, the Portland-based ensemble has blazed through over three-hundred shows in the last two years, entertaining audiences with their rich harmonies, lush fiddle lines and break-neck banjo picking.

Doors close at 6pm.

If you would like to attend this event, you can purchase tickets here. VIP tickets are also available, and this requires an email to the events coordinator through the site.

Happy Auctioning!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.