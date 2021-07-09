Sitka's Highliner Coffee Co. Has a Story to Tell

Highliner Coffee Author’s photo

Highliner is like most places you'd imagine that serves gourmet coffee and homemade fresh pastries. You walk in to the familiar sounds and smell of fresh roasted beans. But that's not all. Oh no. The walls tell a story in pictures. But I'll get to that in a moment.

Highliner is a gourmet coffee shop and bakery, hoppin' with a fast paced drive-up window and walk-in service. We found it tucked in next to the firestation, so we popped in for a simple cup of coffee . Once inside, I knew we'd come to the right place.

As an out-of-towner, I don't know the history of somewhere I visit, especially if it's a coffee shop. However, it's not hard to find out that Highliner is a family-owned business, and they've been a part of the Sitka community for decades. They purchase coffee beans from all over the world and roast their beans through a special air roaster, making their coffee consistently delicious. And like many businesses, they've been hit hard from COVID.

Walking up to the counter, we were greeted by a friendly barista, who told us the pastries are made in-house daily. I was immediately drawn to the maple pecan bar (it was a great choice!) and got an iced coffee with it.

Not only does Highliner have pastries, they have a full menu for lunch.

As we sipped our coffee, we were met by the owner, who told us the tales of the many framed photographs sitting on the walls. There are three large photos that take up an entire wall. We listened to the story of these pictures, of a fisherman and his crew who were fishing. A photographer was on his boat, and took the photos. The fishing was so intense, that the captain didn't notice the boat was taking on water as he was attempting to get a halibut onto the boat. The photographer cut the line to the fish to save them, and fortunately, it worked. They saved the boat and themselves, but lost the fish. It's a great fish story to wind up a wonderful visit for good coffee and great food.

