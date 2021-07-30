Harrisburg, PA

Life after Murder: One Harrisburg Woman's Daily Struggle

Michele Orsinger

Through shock and heartbreak, a Harrisburg woman is trying to cope with life one day at a time. March 16, 2021 was a day that changed a family forever. Salvatore Gianquitto was found stabbed to death on the 1300 block of Kittatinny Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. His life was stolen at the age of 35, his family is still haunted with more questions than answers. Unlike a lot of inner city murders, the alleged murderer of Sal has been apprehended. Joseph Aquayo-Quinones, 29, will have his day in court. He will stand trial for first degree murder and face the family members of a man whose life was stripped away. His life will rest in the panel of a dozen… a prosecutor will adamantly fight for a lengthy sentence… his defense attorney will attempt to excuse his actions. Sal’s family will be watching it all unfold without a voice of their own. Their voices deserve to be heard… after all, they are now the voice for Salvatore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4Xaz_0bBzM8kZ00
A family selfie...Tessie/Facebook

While I (personally) never met Sal, the stories I’ve encountered about him tug at my heartstrings. He was a family man who doted on his young daughter, India… fatherhood was something special to him. His older sister is trying to figure out where life goes from here… life after a senseless murder. This family may have been shattered, but they aren’t giving up hope - they aren’t backing down. They want answers and they deserve answers. While closure is not in the picture, maybe they will eventually have a sense of peace. What Tessie and the rest of her family have to offer right now is what matters the most… providing the best possible future for a little girl without her daddy. Tessie is currently the biggest voice for her brother in the community. She’s his strongest advocate. The memory of Salvatore will live on because of a family who refuses to let his spirit of life die along with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Isnzm_0bBzM8kZ00
Memorial...Tessie/Facebook

In Tessie’s own words, “it is very hard and it’s never gonna be the same without him it’s days I think about him and try to hide my pain it’s other days I just can’t handle it and sleep all day why my lil brother I don’t understand why he wasn’t a bad person he didn’t deserve to be taken from us so soon”. What she has to say is the most common thought going through the minds of every family member (and friend) dealing with a similar situation. It’s these same thoughts that went through my mind after the murder of my best friend 10 years ago. There’s no easy answer… no simple solution to grief… no closure. It’s just figuring out how to wake up every day without them and keep moving ahead. It’s about making sure that the world remembers them the way we always will. The future is both a blessing and a curse when you walk this path. A day will surely come that Tessie and her family can find strength in the weakness they’re currently burdened with. Until then, we should offer them our unending support.

A little girl celebrated her 7th birthday yesterday without her daddy. She doesn’t understand why… she’s too young to understand why. This is an innocent child who will struggle the rest of her life because of the evil one man inflicted on her family. The only benefit that comes from this is the simple fact that her family will never allow her to forget her father. She was and always will be his everything… throughout eternity. His life and legacy will live on through her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZvq9_0bBzM8kZ00
A daddy watching over his daughter...Tessie/Facebook

Reaching out to Tessie was extremely difficult to do. In doing so, I had to acknowledge that I’m still not over the murder of my best friend. I had to embrace the demons that I live with on a daily basis… the same demons that Sal’s family lives with. Today, I made the decision that it had to be done. The surviving family members of murder victims need to embrace each other… we need to hold each other up in a way not many understand. It’s hard to express our feelings and our grief when surrounded by a society that thinks we should just get over it. Murder isn’t something to ever get over… it’s not something to forget or pretend never happened. The aftermath of murder goes so much deeper than most could imagine.

Sal’s family is determined to make sure he’s not just another statistic, he’s not a number to be shoved away in a police file. He was a man - a son, brother, uncle, friend, and most importantly… he was a father. His smile was contagious… as was his love of life. May we never forget him, the man he was - the man he could have become… if given that chance. His life may have been stolen too soon, we need to make sure his memory lives on. The city of Harrisburg needs to ensure that everyone remembers his name. His name was Sal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyc1U_0bBzM8kZ00
Salvatore...Tessie/Facebook

The murder of Salvatore Gianquitto was the 3rd documented murder of the year in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In a city filled with crime, it’s good to know that some of the community has had enough. They are stepping up and sharing what they know… they are providing surveillance videos (if they have them). Crime will never be stopped, but if we come together for the purpose of good - maybe, just maybe, the crime will decrease.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 7

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c9173f43c1f0ba0ca638643d8fd827ff.blob

My mission is to provide the world with inspirational, educational, and real life stories. Almost everything created is done so in an editorial way. It's important to me that readers can find articles to read while feeling like they're part of the story.

Mechanicsburg, PA
57 followers
Loading

More from Michele Orsinger

From the Food Bank to the Table: Culinary Creations (Recipe 2 - Jagerschnitzel)

There’s nothing better on a Saturday evening than enjoying a hearty meal. Time to take those simple food bank items and create a masterpiece. Open up that freezer and grab out some pork chops. We’re going to dive into my German tradition here and make Jagerschnitzel… it’s really only a glorified way to fry a chop. Most of the ingredients we’re using today are from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank - a nonprofit that provides meal boxes for over 200,000 people a month. They do their part in an effort to provide a basic necessity that many can’t afford. If you or anyone you know is in need of food, please reach out. There are many churches and organizations that have assistance programs in place.Read full story

EDITORIAL: Domestic Violence Doesn't Discriminate... Story of a Survivor

Domestic violence seems to be commonplace since the Covid pandemic has begun. It’s always been around, just more vocalized and publicized since then. Makes me wonder why no one cared then, and they suddenly care now. This isn’t something to take lightly and it doesn’t discriminate between genders… it’s just universal violence. A lot of these situations have occured because of society becoming isolated. Children who considered school a safe space were ripped from that setting… spouses who considered work their safe place were faced with the same. Domestic violence can hit anyone at any time.Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

From the Food Bank to the Table: Culinary Creations (Recipe 1 - Cheeseburgers)

Relying on food banks to get by shouldn’t be something that causes embarrassment. Having them around surely helps in this current economy. Let’s take a moment to think about how it’s possible to get creative by using the items provided. Just because the food is free doesn’t mean it has to look like a cheap meal. Today, we’re going to take things received from a local food bank and turn it into something restaurants charge a pretty penny for.Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

Understanding the Homeless in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Driving through the streets of any city, it’s apparent that the homeless communities are growing in record numbers. There are so many reasons behind the cause of this - it could be financial, drug or alcohol addiction, mental health issues… the list could go on and on. While there are individuals who consider transients a nuisance, there are many others who are willing to go above and beyond. The old saying “it takes a village” is really what this message is about. It’s about human compassion for our fellow man. It’s about offering a hand-up rather than a hand-out. The world is evil enough without any of us adding to that. While we can’t single-handedly solve homelessness, we can do our part in helping them. We can provide a voice for their struggle, we can provide a meal or a bottle of water, we can offer a listening ear. It really is that simple.Read full story
23 comments

Our New Future

Looking at the world around us, it’s hard to accept that this is our new future. We miss the days of random smiles, handshakes and family cookouts. We remember (as if it were yesterday) heading out to a football game at the stadium. It seems that our lives have been stolen right out from beneath us - without warning… without time to prepare. None of this means that life should stop moving forward. If anything, we should strive to make it better than it was before the Covid pandemic shattered our reality. It’s time to look to the future and embrace what matters the most in life. While each of us may be living different lives, we’re simultaneously living it the same way. All of our smiles are hidden behind a mask, if there’s a smile at all. Each of us carries a hidden fear with every cough or sneeze. This is our new future, unfortunately.Read full story

Comments / 7

Community Policy