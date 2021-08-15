Burbank Kids Return to Public School Tomorrow. Will They Be Safe?

As kids return to a new school year during a new surge of a global pandemic, parents can't help but wonder - will my kids be safe?

Burbank City Schools will return to classes tomorrow, August 16th, 2021, during a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state of California with a new variant that has had a more significant effect on children than the last. As a Burbank parent, I (and other Burbank parents) wonder about the safety of our children. So, I decided to do a little more research.

It turns out that while there is a significant surge in Covid-19 cases in California, children in the state are not contracting the virus at as great a rate as children in other states. The Los Angeles Times says, "rates of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 among kids and teens age 17 and younger have not reached the heights as in the hardest-hit parts of the country." First of all, that is encouraging to know. There is more encouraging news as well.

First of all, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health is requiring all teachers and students in Burbank, regardless of whether they're vaccinated or not, to mask up when they're indoors. Additionally, all parents have been asked to complete daily health checks of themselves and their children. Unvaccinated staff and teachers are required to be tested weekly and will be asked to leave immediately if a positive test arises.

Burbank schools have acquired additional equipment for cleaning classrooms and common areas - these include backpacks that spray disinfecting liquids and other materials to make it easier and quicker to remove potentially harmful materials from surfaces.

Most schools have also upgraded their air filters over the school breaks and retrained custodial staff on increased cleanliness measures.

While none of us can be sure that our children will remain completely healthy as they return to schools in Burbank this fall, it is always helpful to have as much information as possible as to the data available and the measures being taken to ensure student, faculty, and staff safety. Los Angeles school teachers are all now experienced in distance learning and are prepared to return to it should any issues arise.

May we all have a safe return to schools and a swift end to this global pandemic. Stay safe out there, Burbank families.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.