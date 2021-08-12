Burbank Reaches 73 Percent of its Residents Vaccinated for Covid-19

According to the LA County public health website, the city of Burbank has now reached over seventy-three percent of its residents vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. This is just over the average for all of Los Angeles county (71.5%) and slightly higher than Burbank's surrounding valley areas (Glendale is at 60%, North Hollywood is at 62%, and Valley Village is at 72%).

With cases of Covid-19 on the rise, the Delta variant ripping through communities, and students returning to schools, there is not a better time to choose to visit one of the local Burbank vaccination locations. 68,782 of Burbank's 93,794 residents have received one or more dose of one of the variations of the Covid-19 vaccine and many hope that number will continue to rise as the fall season approaches.

Burbank offers a number of different Covid-19 vaccination locations. The CVS pharmacy on Hollywood Way near Magnolia Boulevard has both walk-in and appointments for the vaccine. (You can schedule one by clicking here.) Additionally, you can schedule an Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the Rite Aid on Hollywood Way for free. At the time of the writing of this article, there were over 30 available appointment times per day in the coming week.

Burbank has seen 9,944 cumulative cases of Covid-19 and 246 deaths since its inception in early 2020 (according to the LA county public health website).

This website is a helpful place to collect information on a number of Covid-related fronts. For instance, the public health website lists non-residential areas with three or more lab-confirmed cases. (Interestingly, this includes the Burbank fire department, Hilton Universal City, and the Universal Studios Lot). Additionally, the Smart and Final distribution center in Commerce, CA had a whopping 12 confirmed cases. In short, it's a very informative website.

If you're a Burbank parent, you can also check the LA county public health website for Covid-19 outbreaks in educational facilities (also 3 or more lab-confirmed cases). At the time of this article, these outbreaks include Balboa Elementary School's YMCA Camp, the Girls Club of Los Angeles, and the Montessori School of Manhattan Beach.

In short, the information is out there. Whether you choose to vaccinate yourself or your families against the Covid-19 virus, information is always helpful. Check out the public records for your neighborhood to inform yourself to stay as safe as possible.

