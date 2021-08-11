Burbank Residents Are Angry About Airline Vaccine Protocols

The Hollywood Burbank Airport is the favorite airport for Burbank residents and those who live in the surrounding valley areas. The airport is efficient, clean, small, and easy to navigate. Travelers can arrive 45 minutes before a flight, get through security, and still have time to grab an iced latte before walking outside to board a plane to their destination.

This morning, though, many of those travelers were just plain angry.

United Airlines announced a few days ago that their company would require US employees to have a vaccination for Covid-19 to work. David Koenig, in an article in the Associated Press says, "United officials called their decision a matter of safety and cited “incredibly compelling” evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccines." As of yesterday, though, other airlines did not follow suit.

Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines, unlike United, will not require their staff to be vaccinated. Yesterday, as these announcements began to emerge, social media lit up with traveler outrage. And this morning, in the Burbank airport, travelers were just as angry.

One traveler who said she was headed with her two children to see their grandparents said, "I can't get a vaccine for my kids. But these adults can. I don't understand why these companies aren't requiring their employees to do the right thing." This traveler, who preferred not to be named, teared up as she put hand sanitizer on her small child's hands. "It looks like I'll only be flying United from now on."

Another traveler I interviewed, though, was not incensed. "I'm vaccinated. That's me. If they don't want to, then let them roll the dice. I think it's called culling the herd," said Bill from Phoenix. He had come to Burbank for business and was headed home, unconcerned about new vaccine protocols.

I believe this is just the beginning of what will eventually be the "great vaccine divide" in the United States. The rift between the "vaxxers" and "nonvaxxers" is growing and can only be perpetuated by returns to school, upcoming holiday travel, and the announcements of various companies in our county that either require or don't require what the Brits call "a jab."

It will be interesting to see how this turns out, but in the meanwhile, if you are concerned about contracting the Covid-19 virus and you are planning to travel, you will want to look into your airline's vaccination protocols before you hop on a plane.

