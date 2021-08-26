Stargaze, Obama Portraits, Parade Pop-Up, and More This Friday, August 27, 2021: Events Happening in New York City

Melissa Toldy

How will you spend the last Friday of August 2021 in New York City? Looking for some last-minute ideas? Check out the events listed below. Some of them are one-night affairs, such as the Sunset on the Hudson outdoor concert and Journey to the Stars series; others last for the weekend, like the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival and the Parade Daisy Market. A few mark the opening night for an ongoing event, including the new Candyman movie release and the Obama Portraits tour at the Brooklyn Museum.

Journey to the Stars

What: Stargazing Party

Where: Brooklyn Bridge Park

How much: Free

More info: Journey to the Stars

“Gaze across the New York sky and all the wonders it holds. On select Friday nights starting in June through August, members of the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York will set up hi-powered telescopes for stargazing sessions that are free and open to the public.”

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival

What: Live Music

Where: Marcus Garvey Park

How much: Free

More info: Charlie Parker Jazz Festival

“Each year we assemble some of the finest musicians in the world who reflect Charlie Parker’s musical individuality and genius, to promote appreciation for this highly influential and world-renowned artist. This vibrant – and free – celebration of jazz in New York brings together stories, veteran players and the next generation of jazz artists.”

Parade Daisy Market

What: Retail Pop-Up

Where: Dimes Square

How much: Free

More info: NYC Parade Daisy Market

“Join us at an exclusive pop-up in Dimes Square, in celebration of our whimsical new collection Summer Daisy. We will [be] giving away free bouquets, special surprises, and for the first time ever, you can shop our all-new, dreamy collection IRL.”

Candyman

What: Movie

Where: NYC Cinemas

How much: Ticket Prices Vary

More info: Candyman Movie

“For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror.”

Coco & Breezy at Sunset on the Hudson

What is it: Live DJs

Where is it: 14th Street Park, Meatpacking District

How much is it: Free

More info: Sunset on the Hudson

“One of HRPK’s longest running music series, Sunset on the Hudson kicks off summer weekends in NYC just right—with local artists and performers bringing free outdoor concerts right to you.”

The Obama Portraits Tour

What: Museum Exhibit

Where Brooklyn Museum

How much: $10 to $16

More info: Obama Portraits

“From the moment of their unveiling at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C., in February 2018, the official portraits of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama have become iconic. Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of President Obama and Amy Sherald’s portrait of the former First Lady have inspired unprecedented responses from the public.”

