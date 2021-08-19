What “The Green” Feels Like at Lincoln Center’s Grassy Art Installation

The Green at Lincoln Center Melissa Toldy

Lincoln Square, NY - For a few more weeks, you can experience a strange sensation at Josie Robertson Plaza. The iconic Revson Fountain at Lincoln Center is currently surrounded by what looks like grass. Actually, it is grass, just not the kind that grows naturally from the ground.

When I first saw photos of The Green art installation by designer Mimi Lien, I was amazed by the vivid green color. The drab concrete had been transformed into a softer visual space. However, I immediately wondered: What does that green stuff actually feel like? Was the design mostly intended for its aesthetic quality? Or did the synthetic grass offer something similar to real grass?

I finally had a chance to find out for myself in July. On a Saturday afternoon, I walked onto the plaza where I saw people sitting in grassy chairs and leaning against the sloped grassy walls. So, what did the grass feel like? Very, very soft. Like a padded carpet underneath my feet. My favorite part: Sitting in the grassy chairs. When I brushed my hand over the blades, I was impressed by their natural movement. The synthetic grass didn’t seem stiff at all.

Actually, the grass-like carpet is somewhat natural. SYNLawn New York designs the stuff out of a biobased, recyclable material, making it environmentally friendly and low maintenance. If you’re wondering what’s going to happen to the grass when the installation is disassembled in September, the Lincoln Center says they plan to donate the lawn material to an organization that helps create playgrounds for in-need communities upstate.

Now, the most important question: Is The Green interesting enough to trek out to Lincoln Square if you don’t already live in the area? Well, no, not really. Although the space is visually attractive and even offers a nice spot to relax, it’s not the kind of installation that garners a visit for its own sake. However, there are other reasons to visit the area. And while you’re there, you can check out The Green.

For example, Restart Stages is still happening through the end of the month, including this week’s BAAND Together Dance Festival. The program includes dance workshops and live performances. There’s also a silent disco on The Green with DJ Ushka on Friday, August 20, at 9:00 pm. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, and you can dance under the stars.

Have you visited The Green at Lincoln Center yet? What did you think?

