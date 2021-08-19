New “Mental Health for All” Website Connects New Yorkers to Free Services

New York City - Yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray announced the launch of Mental Health for All . The website and public education campaign offers a comprehensive view of all mental health resources available to New Yorkers, including substance misuse support.

In the press release for the website’s launch, several organizations, such as Mental Health America and the American Psychological Association, applauded the City’s efforts to address mental illness. The announcement emphasized the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on NYC residents’ mental health. Nearly half of NYC adults reported symptoms of anxiety during the height of the coronavirus outbreak, and more than a third reported symptoms of depression.

Even before the pandemic, one in five New Yorkers reported struggling with mental health issues. Due to the social stigma associated with mental health challenges, the City suspects that the percentage of New Yorkers needing mental health assistance is actually much higher.

The “ Mental Health for All ” website is supposed to be a convenient way for New Yorkers to understand where and how they can access support. Basically, all of NYC’s mental health initiatives have been organized into a list on the index page. So, what exactly is available to anyone needing mental health assistance in New York City?

If you toggle on the “Help with Anxiety” type of support, you will be directed to 12 different services, including School Mental Health Services, NYC Well, and Clubhouses. What happens when you click into these services?

When you navigate over to the School Mental Health Services, you are advised to ask a school counselor or social worker about the available program at your school. For more information, you can follow a link to the NYC DOE mental health page where you will find much of the same messaging, including a number for the NYC Well hotline.

On the NYC Well tab, you will be given a brief overview of the free hotline number and online chat service, available to all New Yorkers who need help. You can also follow a link to the App Library where you will find a range of apps offering guided meditation, CBT-based therapy strategies, and other monitoring tools.

Under the Clubhouse information page, you will be advised to use the NYC Well directory to find a clubhouse near you. This service is available for anyone struggling with serious mental illness. The program provides employment and educational opportunities, as well as socialization and peer support.

In terms of finding real-time support, it appears that the NYC Well hotline is the main resource. However, among the 27 services listed on the “Mental Health for All'' website, what stands out is the targeted approach. Many of the programs are focused on serving a certain population of New Yorkers: kids, senior citizens, veterans, and members of the LGBTQ community.

For anyone wanting to learn more about the free mental health services in New York City, the Mental Health for All website is a good starting point. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a comprehensive plan that will eventually normalize mental health needs across the city.

