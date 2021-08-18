Want to Hear a Story Over the Phone? Call the Brooklyn Public Library

Free events in New York City never cease to amaze me. During the summer, there are a ton of outdoor concerts, movies, and performances happening across the five boroughs. You can easily be entertained here, without spending a penny. But what if you’re unable to leave the house? Or what if there’s a pandemic going on, and you prefer to stay safe at home? Also: It’s been really hot and humid outside lately.

Today I tried out a relatively new service, offered by the Brooklyn Public Library. In May 2020, BPL launched “ Library On Call ,” in an effort to provide a bedtime story for children. The service is part of a suite of programs that aim to reach socially-isolated individuals. The service is targeted for kids, but anyone can call in and enjoy a moment of storytime.

You can call at any hour, day or night. Stories and poems are selected and voiced by librarians from all over Brooklyn who specialize in children’s literature, outreach and adult services, school outreach and business and career programs.

How does Library On Call work? Seven days a week, you can call this number: 718.230.2283. And when you do, you will be given several options. You can listen to a children’s story, a poem, a young adult story, or a world language story.

Whose voice will you hear on the other end? Mostly librarians. When I called the number today, I listened to all four options, even though I couldn’t understand the last one. An office aide from Mapleton read a story in what sounded like Mandarin. Today’s selected poem was by Maya Angelou. I really enjoyed hearing the short story “Girl” by Jamaica Kincaid. The 650-word piece is perfect for a quick listen.

Possibly the coolest part about this service? The stories rotate constantly. This week, there’s a special series featuring Brooklyn musicians. Patty Smyth and Rhonda Ross read stories on Monday and Tuesday. Today, you can listen to Sophie Auster read "How to Tell A True Princess" from The Yellow Fairy Book edited by Andrew Lang. Lauren Monroe reads from her children series The Adventures of Josie Stardust tomorrow. And January Jane will sing a version of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” on Friday.

Have you heard of the Library On Call service from the Brooklyn Public Library? Are you ready for in-person live storytime instead? The Clinton Hill Library has brought back its Thursday morning activities for kids ages 1 to 5.

