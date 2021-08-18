New York City, NY

Dizzy’s Club Reopens Tomorrow with Herlin Riley Quintet

One of the best jazz venues in New York City reopens tomorrow, August 19. Dizzy’s Club will be hosting the Herlin Riley Quintet for the next four days with evening performances at 7:30 and 9:30 pm.

What makes Dizzy’s so special? Jazz at Lincoln Center attracts both world-class musicians and up-and-coming performers. This mix of skill and fresh talent creates a vibrant experience for the audience, as well as the band onstage.

The Herlin Riley Quintet is a great example of this dynamic. Herlin Riley, an experienced drummer, will lead the group of younger musicians: Bruce Harris on trumpet, Emmet Cohen on piano, Russell Hall on bass, and Godwin Louis on saxophone.

Another draw for Dizzy’s: the venue itself. Situated at the southwest corner of Central Park, a few steps from Columbus Circle, the jazz club offers a panoramic view of New York City’s skyline. The place seats 140 people, offering an intimacy appropriate for the subtleties of jazz.

Still not convinced that Dizzy’s Club is among the best spots for jazz in the city? Perhaps you can take the word of Tony Bennett. Apparently, he said it was “the best jazz room in the city.”

Not ready to head indoors, but still want to watch some amazing live jazz performances? Jazz at Lincoln Center has ongoing outdoor events across the city.

Have you checked out any of the Swing in the Streets performances yet? At the New York Botanical Garden this summer, outdoor concerts run from 6:30 pm. You can hear contemporary music in a beautiful setting among the garden's flowers and fresh air. There’s a duet performance tomorrow by students attending the Juilliard School.

There’s also the Jazz in Times Square concert series, curated by Jazz at Lincoln Center. On Thursday nights through September 30, you can head over to Broadway Plaza (between 43rd and 44th streets) to hear the “hottest young jazz bands” in New York City. Tomorrow’s performance features the Sarah Hanahan Trio.

If you are ready for an in-person performance indoors, keep in mind that the new “Key to NYC” policy is in effect as of yesterday, August 17. You may be expected to show proof of vaccination since Jazz at Lincoln Center is an entertainment venue. Although the new vaccine policy will not be enforced until mid-September, it’s likely that most places will be following the new guidance.

Good to know: Students can get tickets for Dizzy's Club at a discounted rate of $15.

