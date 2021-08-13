It’s Too Hot: Stay Inside with Virtual Events from NYC Cultural Programs (Free Ones Included)

New York City - An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8:00 pm this evening. If you’re planning to stay indoors to keep cool, you might want to check out some of these virtual events, hosted by museums, libraries, and entertainment venues across the city. A few of them are free!

Brooklyn Steel Live Music Stream

Modest Mouse is in town this week. Their in-person shows are sold out, but you can watch a free livestream from The Bowery Presents, exclusively on Twitch . The band has a new album out called The Golden Casket. Tune in to the show at 10:00 pm tonight.

MoMI’s Virtual Cinema

The Museum of the Moving Image is streaming three films by the award-winning director Ra'anan Alexandrowicz this weekend, including the new release The Viewing Booth .

Minimalist in approach yet far-reaching in its application and consequence, The Viewing Booth triangulates an on-screen director, an on-screen viewer, and the viewer in the audience, all reckoning with disputed images.

You can watch online through August 15, along with the earlier films The Law in These Parts (2012) and The Inner Tour (2002).

Brooklyn Public Library Virtual Program

BPL offers a variety of ongoing virtual programming via FaceBook Live and Zoom. Here are some of the events happening today: a Zoom knitting/crocheting hangout; virtual conversation groups in Russian, French or English; party games by Jackbox; teen book clubs; and adult family feud. Bonus: all library virtual events are free.

SheNYC Arts: Digital Performances

If you missed the in-person performances at the SheNYC Festival this year, you can find six of them online until August 19. The shows will be streamed on YouTube. To gain access, you need to donate at least $5 to SheNYC Arts. Air times are 7:30 pm EDT.

Tonight’s performance, Pouf!, asks the question “What happens when you mix hairspray, head lice, and a little dab of Elvis?” The answer: Hairlarity. This one is billed as an uplifting comedy, perhaps literally and figuratively.

NYC Parks Writing Workshop

Special needs adults can join this free Zoom event that fosters the writing of non-fiction, memoir, and poetry. Organized by The Poe Park Visitor Center in The Bronx, participants of this virtual class work on material for an upcoming anthology. Meetings are ongoing every Friday from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm through the end of 2021.

Any of these virtual events pique your interest? How will you keep cool during today's excessively hot weather?

