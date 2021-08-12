New York City, NY

Taiwanese Orchid Show Opens at Queens Botanical Garden This Weekend

Melissa Toldy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VYyg_0bPnf09q00

Have you ever been to an orchid show in New York City? If you have, you’re probably thinking of the NYBG in The Bronx, right? Every year, the Garden puts on a dazzling display featuring thousands of orchid flowers. However, this year, they decided to cancel the show, replacing the event with a limited gallery viewing.

Did you know there are other orchid shows in NYC? The Queens Botanical Garden will be hosting its annual Taiwan: A World of Orchids event this weekend, August 13-15, 2021. The show ends with a sale on Sunday, too. Meaning you can take home one of the artfully crafted orchid arrangements seen on display.

Although the orchid show in Queens won’t be as extravagant as the one typically seen in The Bronx, it has a few advantages. For one, the entrance fee is a lot cheaper. The event itself is actually free, but you will need to pay for admission to the Garden. Adults only pay $6. Children can get in for as little as $2. Entrance is free for kids under 3 years old.

Another advantage? Taiwanese artists will be highlighted at this orchid show. You can learn about orchids from orchid experts. Taiwan has long been known for its impressive cultivation of orchids. In fact, they export more orchids than any other country in the world.

Do you love looking at orchids, but you never buy them because you’re afraid they might wither under your care? Then you might want to show up by 2:00 pm on Saturday or Sunday for an “orchid care demonstration.” QBG promises to teach you how to choose the right orchid for your home, and how to maintain your new plant.

If admiring all those gorgeous floral arrangements gets you thirsty, you can also hang out in the wine and beer garden, any time between noon and 5:00 pm. Good to know: Vaccinated individuals will not need to wear masks outdoors at QBG. However, when using the restroom or visiting the gift shop, all visitors will need to mask up.

Queens Botanical Garden is located at 43-50 Main Street in Flushing. If for some reason you have never visited Flushing, you will definitely want to check out the Unisphere while you’re in the area. The impressive globe was the central World’s Fair in 1964-65. You will find it in nearby Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

More from Melissa Toldy

What “The Green” Feels Like at Lincoln Center’s Grassy Art Installation

Lincoln Square, NY - For a few more weeks, you can experience a strange sensation at Josie Robertson Plaza. The iconic Revson Fountain at Lincoln Center is currently surrounded by what looks like grass. Actually, it is grass, just not the kind that grows naturally from the ground.Read full story
New York City, NY

New “Mental Health for All” Website Connects New Yorkers to Free Services

New York City - Yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray announced the launch of Mental Health for All. The website and public education campaign offers a comprehensive view of all mental health resources available to New Yorkers, including substance misuse support.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Want to Hear a Story Over the Phone? Call the Brooklyn Public Library

Free events in New York City never cease to amaze me. During the summer, there are a ton of outdoor concerts, movies, and performances happening across the five boroughs. You can easily be entertained here, without spending a penny. But what if you’re unable to leave the house? Or what if there’s a pandemic going on, and you prefer to stay safe at home? Also: It’s been really hot and humid outside lately.Read full story
New York City, NY

Dizzy’s Club Reopens Tomorrow with Herlin Riley Quintet

One of the best jazz venues in New York City reopens tomorrow, August 19. Dizzy’s Club will be hosting the Herlin Riley Quintet for the next four days with evening performances at 7:30 and 9:30 pm.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

It’s Too Hot: Stay Inside with Virtual Events from NYC Cultural Programs (Free Ones Included)

New York City - An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8:00 pm this evening. If you’re planning to stay indoors to keep cool, you might want to check out some of these virtual events, hosted by museums, libraries, and entertainment venues across the city. A few of them are free!Read full story
New York City, NY

12 New York Athletes Won Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ended on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Team USA narrowly beat out China for the most gold medals, totaling 39, just one more than China’s 38. Among the 113 medals won by the United States, New York athletes helped secure 12 of them: 4 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Puppet Festival Begins Tonight at The Clemente’s La Plaza on the Lower East Side

It’s Puppet Week in New York City! To celebrate, The Clemente Center will be hosting an international fringe festival with over 40 performances by leading puppet makers from all over the globe.Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Who Is Kathy Hochul? A Brief Introduction to Governor Cuomo’s Replacement

The big news in New York today: Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced his intention to resign from office. Fourteen days from now, Cuomo will step down and be replaced by Kathy Hochul.Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Free Movies Playing Outdoors This Weekend in NYC, August 6 - 8, 2021

New York City - Aside from a slight chance of rain on Saturday night, the weather this weekend looks perfect for an outdoor movie. Free films are showing across the five boroughs, and there’s a special screening of Spike Lee’s Mo Better Blues happening tonight, August 6, at Governors Island.Read full story
6 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Live in District 5? Want Affordable Food? GrowNYC Opens New Fresh Food Box Site Today

New York City - Doughnut peaches are in season right now. I know this because I visit the farmers market every week in Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza. Thanks to GrowNYC, I can buy fresh produce from nearby farms. Last week, I brought home cucumbers, green beans, corn and cantaloupe. Oh, and I definitely stocked up on those doughnut peaches.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Fall Soccer Leagues Open for Registration Today at Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

Brooklyn - At 10:00 am on August 4, soccer players can register for the fall season at the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy, both youth and adult leagues. Early registration for Conservancy members began on July 28.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Get Free Flower Bulbs from the Daffodil Project by New Yorkers for Parks

New York City - For its 20th anniversary, the Daffodil Project plans to give out a record number of flower bulbs to anyone who registers as a volunteer in 2021. A living memorial to the victims of 9/11 and the largest civic effort in city history, the Daffodil Project gives out bulbs for free to plant in public spaces across all five boroughs. The Daffodil Project is run by New Yorkers for Parks, the only independent non-profit organization championing quality open space for all New Yorkers.Read full story
New York City, NY

Key to NYC Pass: A New COVID-19 Vaccine Policy in New York City

New York City - In a press conference Tuesday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the plans to implement the “Key to NYC Pass.”. The Key to New York City. When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that because someone is vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in this city.Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center to Host Free Art Show from The Basquiat Project

Brooklyn - From April to June of 2021, 1,400 middle and high school NYC students participated in The Basquiat Project. They studied the life and work of the influential street artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Looking to the Brooklyn-born artist for inspiration, the students created their own artwork.Read full story
Manhattan, NY

3 Quick Tips for Tourists (or Newbies) in New York City: How to Navigate Manhattan

three people walking down 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, ManhattanMelissa Toldy. Last weekend, I took a long walk in Manhattan. To my surprise, the city is starting to fill up with tourists again.Read full story
New York City, NY

Photos: NYC Outdoor Dining Structures Range from Cozy to Creepy

New York City - At the beginning of July, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the outdoor dining plan for another year. The new law allowed restaurants to continue using sidewalks and streets to serve their customers.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Shake Shack Founder Will Require Vaccinations for Restaurant Staff and Patrons

New York City - Restaurateur Danny Meyer spoke with CNBC on Thursday morning, announcing the new vaccination policy for all his NYC restaurants. The policy requires all restaurant staff to provide proof of vaccination. Furthermore, all restaurant patrons will need to present their vaccine cards or Excelsior pass at the door.Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Passiflora Incarnata: A Purple Passion Flower Grows in Brooklyn

passiflora incarnata, purple passion flowerMelissa Toldy. You probably remember the first time you saw a Passiflora incarnata. The common name is “purple passionflower,” also referred to as a “maypop.” If you have never seen one before, you might wonder if the flower in the photo above is a fake.Read full story
New York City, NY

4 Free NYC Summer Concerts Happening Over the Next 4 Days

New York City - Last August, an all-female brass band played a free concert in Grand Army Plaza. My partner and I happened to be walking by when we heard the music. We paused to listen, along with a few families, couples, and solo cyclists.Read full story
1 comments

