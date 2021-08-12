Taiwanese Orchid Show Opens at Queens Botanical Garden This Weekend

Have you ever been to an orchid show in New York City? If you have, you’re probably thinking of the NYBG in The Bronx, right? Every year, the Garden puts on a dazzling display featuring thousands of orchid flowers. However, this year, they decided to cancel the show, replacing the event with a limited gallery viewing.

Did you know there are other orchid shows in NYC? The Queens Botanical Garden will be hosting its annual Taiwan: A World of Orchids event this weekend, August 13-15, 2021. The show ends with a sale on Sunday, too. Meaning you can take home one of the artfully crafted orchid arrangements seen on display.

Although the orchid show in Queens won’t be as extravagant as the one typically seen in The Bronx, it has a few advantages. For one, the entrance fee is a lot cheaper. The event itself is actually free, but you will need to pay for admission to the Garden. Adults only pay $6. Children can get in for as little as $2. Entrance is free for kids under 3 years old.

Another advantage? Taiwanese artists will be highlighted at this orchid show. You can learn about orchids from orchid experts. Taiwan has long been known for its impressive cultivation of orchids. In fact, they export more orchids than any other country in the world.

Do you love looking at orchids, but you never buy them because you’re afraid they might wither under your care? Then you might want to show up by 2:00 pm on Saturday or Sunday for an “orchid care demonstration.” QBG promises to teach you how to choose the right orchid for your home, and how to maintain your new plant.

If admiring all those gorgeous floral arrangements gets you thirsty, you can also hang out in the wine and beer garden, any time between noon and 5:00 pm. Good to know: Vaccinated individuals will not need to wear masks outdoors at QBG. However, when using the restroom or visiting the gift shop, all visitors will need to mask up.

Queens Botanical Garden is located at 43-50 Main Street in Flushing. If for some reason you have never visited Flushing, you will definitely want to check out the Unisphere while you’re in the area. The impressive globe was the central World’s Fair in 1964-65. You will find it in nearby Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

