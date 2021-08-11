NYC Puppet Festival Begins Tonight at The Clemente’s La Plaza on the Lower East Side

Mallory Lewis with Lamb Chop public domain

It’s Puppet Week in New York City! To celebrate, The Clemente Center will be hosting an international fringe festival with over 40 performances by leading puppet makers from all over the globe.

Beginning tonight, August 11, live performances will be held on the Lower East Side at La Plaza . If you’re thinking it’s too hot outside to attend, you can catch virtual performances beginning August 16, which will continue through the end of August 2021.

Tonight’s opening event will be a “puppet celebrity red carpet” featuring the “beloved puppets” made by “iconic puppeteers.” Puppet fans can expect an appearance by the famous Lamb Chop, the sock puppet created by Shari Lewis in the 1950s. An Instagram post mentioned that Mallory Lewis (daughter of Shari) will be touring NYC with Lamb Chop.

Leslee Asch will also be in attendance. The puppet engineer got her start at the NY Muppet Workshop with Jim Henson in the 1970s. Her characters include ones featured in various Muppet productions from Sesame Street to Fraggle Rock and more.

Asch is one of the curators for the Puppets of New York: Downtown at the Clemente, opening tonight as well. The exhibition is a collaboration with the Museum of the City of New York. Twelve NYC artists will be the primary focus of the exhibit, chosen for their commitment to “exploring the theatrical possibilities of puppet theater.” You can visit the exhibit through September 30.

Along with live performances, the festival will offer workshops , including ones for kids. At 1:00 pm this Saturday, Junktown Duende is hosting a 2-D puppet workshop. On Friday, there is a free “ spaghetti dinner ” beginning at 8:00 pm. The show will be streamed live on Facebook, and you can see it live in-person as well. For adults only, the “Bawdy Naughty Puppet Cabaret” takes place Saturday at 8:00 pm. True puppet enthusiasts and professionals will want to attend one or more of the panels where producers, artists and researchers discuss all things puppet.

Good to know: More than half of the festival’s events are free this year. For ticketed events, you can expect to pay around $15. Again, if you prefer to stay cool and safe indoors, you can still enjoy some of the virtual events happening through the end of the month.

Do you have any favorite puppets you would like to see up close at the festival?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.