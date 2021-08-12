12 New York Athletes Won Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ended on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Team USA narrowly beat out China for the most gold medals, totaling 39, just one more than China’s 38. Among the 113 medals won by the United States, New York athletes helped secure 12 of them: 4 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze.

Although the tally appears like an even split, the math is less straightforward. Twelve New York athletes won medals in the Olympic Games, but the twelve medals are distributed unequally in the Team USA total.

For example, in the Women’s Basketball tournament, Sue Bird, Tina Charles, and Breanna Stewart earned a gold medal each, but their win only counts as one medal for the Team USA total.

Two Track & Field athletes won a silver and gold medal each, Rai Benjamin and Dalilah Muhammad. This means these two athletes account for four of the Team USA medals, two gold and two silver.

Here are a few of the highlights involving Olympic athletes from New York:

During the men’s 400-meter hurdles race, Rai Benjamin beat a world record , but he was still outpaced by Karsten Warholm of Norway. Benjamin completed the race in 46.17 seconds.

Sue Bird is notably the oldest player in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). As point guard, she led Team USA to secure gold this year. For Bird, this was her 5th gold Olympic medal.

19-year-old swimmer Kate Douglass won bronze. This was her first time qualifying for the Olympics. She swam her personal best, but was beat out by her teammate Alex Walsh by 0.02 seconds in a close race with Yui Ohashi of Japan.

Here are the 12 New York athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games:

Did you watch any of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer? If you are a New Yorker, do you feel special pride watching other New Yorkers win medals?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.