New York City, NY

12 New York Athletes Won Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Melissa Toldy

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ended on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Team USA narrowly beat out China for the most gold medals, totaling 39, just one more than China’s 38. Among the 113 medals won by the United States, New York athletes helped secure 12 of them: 4 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze.

Although the tally appears like an even split, the math is less straightforward. Twelve New York athletes won medals in the Olympic Games, but the twelve medals are distributed unequally in the Team USA total.

For example, in the Women’s Basketball tournament, Sue Bird, Tina Charles, and Breanna Stewart earned a gold medal each, but their win only counts as one medal for the Team USA total.

Two Track & Field athletes won a silver and gold medal each, Rai Benjamin and Dalilah Muhammad. This means these two athletes account for four of the Team USA medals, two gold and two silver.

Here are a few of the highlights involving Olympic athletes from New York:

During the men’s 400-meter hurdles race, Rai Benjamin beat a world record, but he was still outpaced by Karsten Warholm of Norway. Benjamin completed the race in 46.17 seconds.

Sue Bird is notably the oldest player in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). As point guard, she led Team USA to secure gold this year. For Bird, this was her 5th gold Olympic medal.

19-year-old swimmer Kate Douglass won bronze. This was her first time qualifying for the Olympics. She swam her personal best, but was beat out by her teammate Alex Walsh by 0.02 seconds in a close race with Yui Ohashi of Japan.

Here are the 12 New York athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games:

  1. Rai Benjamin, born in Mount Vernon, NY - Gold in Men’s 4 x 400 meter relay; Silver in Men’s 400 meter hurdles
  2. Sue Bird, born in New York, NY - Gold in Women’s basketball tournament
  3. Tina Charles, born in Flushing, NY - Gold in Women’s basketball tournament
  4. Crystal Dunn, born in Queens, NY - Bronze in Women’s soccer tournament
  5. Kyle Dake, born in Ithaca, NY - Bronze in Men’s freestyle 74kg wrestling
  6. Stefanie Dolson, born in Goshen, NY - Women’s 3x3 basketball
  7. Kate Douglass, born in New York, NY - Bronze in Women’s 200 meter individual medley (swimming)
  8. Patrick Kivlehan, born in West Nyack, NY - Silver in Men’s baseball tournament
  9. Dalilah Muhammad, born in Queens, NY - Gold in Women’s 4 x 400 meter relay; Silver in Women’s 400 meter hurdles
  10. Breanna Stewart, born in North Syracuse, NY - Gold in Women’s basketball tournament
  11. McLain Ward, born in Mount Kisco, NY - Silver in Equestrian jumping
  12. Emma White, born in Duanesburg, NY - Bronze in Women’s track cycling

Did you watch any of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer? If you are a New Yorker, do you feel special pride watching other New Yorkers win medals?

