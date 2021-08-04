Fall Soccer Leagues Open for Registration Today at Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

foot on soccer ball Jonathan Ward/Unsplash

Brooklyn - At 10:00 am on August 4, soccer players can register for the fall season at the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy, both youth and adult leagues. Early registration for Conservancy members began on July 28.

Playing soccer at Brooklyn Bridge Park has two main draws: low fees and scenic views. The soccer fields are situated off of Joralemon Street on Pier 5. Spectators can enjoy the iconic Manhattan skyline as a backdrop for the games.

According to the current messaging from the Conservancy , “throw-ins, tackling and other close contact will once again be allowed” for the fall 2021 season. However, with the current rise of the delta variant, this may change by the first match in September.

About Adult Soccer with Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy:

The adult soccer league has Open and Co-Ed divisions. The open teams will be “arranged by skill level.” Co-ed teams require a minimum of two female outfield players on the field at all times. Games follow a 6 versus 6 format with 5 players on the field and one goalkeeper.

Games run for 10 weeks from September 8 to November 10. Dates are subject to change, depending on the weather.

Each team will play in time slots between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm on Wednesday nights. The games will run for 50 minutes long, at one hour intervals.

About Youth Soccer with Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy:

The youth soccer league is co-ed for children in the 1st through 6th grades. The program is a collaboration between the Conservancy and Metro Soccer.

Games run for 10 weeks from September 11 to November 13. Dates are subject to change, depending on the weather.

Weekly practices take place on Wednesdays between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Games take place on Saturdays between 8:00 am and noon. The teams are coached by parents who volunteer.

Other soccer league resources for playing at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Pier 5 is a popular spot for many soccer leagues in New York City. Here are a few other places that take advantage of the scenic backdrop:

Interested in a pickup game at the Pier 5 soccer fields in Brooklyn Bridge Park? You can find availability on the NYC Parks website or request a permit.

