Key to NYC Pass: A New COVID-19 Vaccine Policy in New York City

New York City - In a press conference Tuesday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the plans to implement the “Key to NYC Pass.”

The Key to New York City. When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that because someone is vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in this city.

The announcement is the latest effort from the city to increase COVID-19 vaccination numbers, as the highly-contagious delta variant threatens a third wave of infections.

In recent weeks, city and state officials have announced stricter guidelines, such as the requirement for government employees to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing.

Where will the Key to NYC Pass be enforced?

  • Indoor dining
  • Indoor fitness
  • Indoor entertainment and performances

Workers and customers will need to abide by the requirements, which mandate at least one vaccine shot. Unlike other vaccine mandates, there is no option for testing in lieu of vaccination.

Mayor Bill de Blasio emphasized the advantages that vaccinated New Yorkers will experience going forward, as a way to incentivize the unvaccinated.

This is a miraculous place. Literally full of wonders. And if you’re vaccinated, all of that’s going to open up to you. You’ll have the key. You can open the door.

How do New Yorkers get their Key to NYC Pass?

  • NYC Covid Safe App
  • NY State Excelsior Pass
  • COVID-19 Vaccine card

There are three ways to show proof of vaccination in New York City. You can present the vaccine card issued when you receive your shots. Or you can use the two apps, one from the city and one from the state.

If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things. That’s the point we’re trying to get across. It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary for living a good and full and healthy life.

Who says a Key to NYC Pass is required?

  • Mayoral executive order
  • Health commissioner’s order

During the week of August 16, places of business will begin hearing from government officials, in an effort to educate them about the new requirements. These efforts will continue for about a month. By September 13, the Key to NYC Pass mandate will be enforced.

Where can New Yorkers go to get vaccinated?

The NYC COVID-19 Vaccine Finder shows available appointments throughout the five boroughs. However, many vaccination sites no longer require appointments. More information is available on the city’s website.

