Get Free Flower Bulbs from the Daffodil Project by New Yorkers for Parks

New York City - For its 20th anniversary, the Daffodil Project plans to give out a record number of flower bulbs to anyone who registers as a volunteer in 2021.

A living memorial to the victims of 9/11 and the largest civic effort in city history, the Daffodil Project gives out bulbs for free to plant in public spaces across all five boroughs. The Daffodil Project is run by New Yorkers for Parks, the only independent non-profit organization championing quality open space for all New Yorkers.

To register for free daffodil bulbs , you need to provide your name and email address. You can pick up the bulbs at one of the five borough locations of your choice:

Staten Island - Brookfield Park

Manhattan - Union Square

Queens - Far Rockaway Beach 59

Brooklyn - Grand Army Plaza

Bronx - Macombs Dam Park

Queens - Forest Park

How many bulbs can you request? A lot! The registration form provides suggested amounts, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 bulbs. If you want more, you can submit an email request for a bulk order.

Once you have the bulbs in your possession (pick up dates will be happening in September and October), you are allowed to plant them in any public place in New York City. This includes public parks, playgrounds, street tree beds, cemeteries, NYCHA campuses, community gardens, and DOT plazas.

daffodils in Prospect Park, Brooklyn Melissa Toldy

Unlike tulips, daffodils usually bloom year after year. The bright yellow flowers are among the first to appear in early spring. Squirrels leave them alone because they are poisonous.

The Daffodil Project recommends planting your bulbs before the first frost (usually mid-October to early December). I came across these daffodils (photo above) in early April this year. I didn't realize it at the time, but these are likely a result of the NY4P volunteers.

If you want to see where other people have planted the daffodils in the past, you can check out the Daffodil Project Blooming Map . Since its inception in 2001, the project has facilitated millions of daffodil plantings all over the city. More than 400,000 New Yorkers have volunteered for the annual event.

This tradition was born thanks to a gift of a million daffodil bulbs from Hans van Waardenburg, a Dutch bulb supplier, and the City of Rotterdam, who coordinated with NY4P Board Member and public garden designer Lynden Miller in the aftermath of 9/11. In collaboration with then Parks Commissioner Adrian Benepe, 10,000 volunteers joined NY4P to plant the bulbs across NYC. In 2007, Mayor Bloomberg named the daffodil the city’s official flower.

Registration is now open for the free bulbs. According to what I read, NY4P typically runs out of bulbs fairly quickly. If you are interested in volunteering or getting more involved, you can find information at the Daffodil Project FAQ page.

