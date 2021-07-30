Barclays Center to Host Free Art Show from The Basquiat Project

Barclays Center Melissa Toldy

Brooklyn - From April to June of 2021, 1,400 middle and high school NYC students participated in The Basquiat Project . They studied the life and work of the influential street artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Looking to the Brooklyn-born artist for inspiration, the students created their own artwork.

Barclays Center will host a free art show , displaying the students’ paintings and drawings. The atrium will open to the public the first weekend in August. The educational art program was developed by the Brooklyn Nets this year, in partnership with the New York City Department of Education (NYC DOE) and the Fund for Public Schools.

Basquiat is widely recognized for popularizing black heritage in art and used his artwork as a creative outlet to explore himself and provide social commentary on the world around him – mostly on societal inequalities.

Images of the students’ artwork can also be viewed online , along with descriptions or backstory by the student artists. During Basquiat’s lifetime, he created many stylized self-portraits, and the students’ work reflects this theme.

However, some of the artwork clearly has another influence, such as “ Don’t Breathe ” by Chanai Rhodes. Several of the self-portraits include masks. No doubt, the coronavirus pandemic played a big role in shaping the students’ creativity during this time. The project notes that “students and teachers were in various remote or in-person learning settings, we applaud them for their endeavor and pursuit to create important art during this challenging time.”

The screenshot above shows a group of students’ artwork on The Basquiat Project website. Titles include, from top left clockwise, “Staring at the Face” by Uta Seliverstov, “Out of Mind” by Sylvie Swirsky, “Nerves” by Savannah Anderson, “Snowchild” by Rebecca Aris, “Call Now!” by Mia Herskowitz, “Twisting Eyes” by Man Yi Cheng, “Drifting Away” by Cate Ferrall, and “Self Portrait” by Lucia Trenard.

Funding for The Basquiat Project comes from the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation, established in 2020. The social justice fund aims to resolve issues around economic mobility and racial justice for the BIPOC community in Brooklyn.

Known for his street art and addressing contemporary social justice issues, Basquiat provides a rich model from which students created meaningful and socially relevant art.

50 Brooklyn high schools participated in The Basquiat Project this year. Due to its “extraordinary reception,” the program’s curriculum will be expanded to all NYC public schools this fall.

From the Barclays Center website:

The free-admission gallery will be set up in the arena’s main atrium and will be open to the public from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 and Monday, Aug. 9. Barclays Center will host a private opening for the students on Saturday, Aug. 7.

