Flatbush Counter: New Brooklyn Eatery Now Open, Serves Seasonal Menu

Brooklyn - Fans of Flatbush Farm, a farm-to-table restaurant that closed in 2017, will be excited to hear about a new venture from its former chef, Michael Roberts. Flatbush Counter opened their doors a couple of weeks ago in the space previously occupied by Franny’s, next to Born Thai restaurant on Flatbush Avenue at the border of Park Slope and Prospect Heights.

Looking at the menu online, there’s a wide selection of bowls and sandwiches, including a “build your own bowl” option with plenty of vegan and vegetarian items. Meat proteins are heavily featured too with grass-fed steak, miso atlantic salmon, and dry-brined roasted chicken breast. According to their website, they are open every day from 11:30am to 9:00pm.

Patch covered the restaurant pre-opening, offering some insight into Roberts’ vision for Flatbush Counter. Like Flatbush Farm, the eatery will source fresh produce from local farms, such as Blooming Hill.

Blooming Hill will provide weekly deliveries to the new eatery and eventually help supply a community-supported agriculture program Roberts hopes to run out of the storefront's backyard. Neighbors will be able to sign up to receive "the same great veggies" the restaurant gets from the farm, Roberts said.

The online ordering for Flatbush Counter doesn’t appear to be up and running yet. When I walked by the place yesterday, the interior looked dark, but there was a sign out front, so they were presumably open.

From across the street, I thought I was looking at a food supply store. In the windows, there are large glass jars filled with dry ingredients, lined up in rows on wooden shelves. Now the aesthetic makes sense, considering the restaurant is marketing itself as a place focused on local farms and local ingredients. There are some photos of the interior space on their Instagram page.

Overall, it seems that Flatbush Counter is trying to appeal to health-conscious and eco-conscious consumers, while providing wholesome and seasonal fare. Here is what The Infatuation had to say about the new venture:

They get all of their ingredients from farms in upstate New York, so if you are in the mood to prove you care about what goes into your body, order a steak bowl, miso salmon burger, or a chickpea meatball hero from Flatbush Counter soon.

I once worked in the area near Flatbush Counter, and I often wished there was a healthy place to grab a quick (and delicious) lunch. If I find myself in the area again soon, I’m definitely going to stop in and try one of their sandwiches or bowls.

Were you a fan of the restaurant Flatbush Farm? Are you looking forward to trying Flatbush Counter?

