NYC Street Artist The Chalk Jungle Says “We Are Made to Create”

Having spent most of the pandemic in Brooklyn, I felt a little disoriented on a recent walk in Manhattan. While heading north on Broadway from Canal Street, I noticed how the Empire State Building offered a striking visual up ahead. Did the city always look this way? Had I been too distracted by the shops in SoHo to notice the iconic building looming large in the distance?

When I arrived in the Flatiron District, another striking visual caught my attention: boom! A bright mural bounced off a black background. I felt a jolt of explosive joy, and I snapped a few photos of the piece. Seeing the photos later, I learned the Instagram handle for the artist: thechalkjungle .

After the pandemic hit New York City last year, the boarded-up storefronts inspired this street artist to brighten New Yorkers’ spirits. She saw the empty space as a possible canvas. The Chalk Jungle began by drawing simple images, such as flowers or hearts, as captured by one appreciative resident on YouTube .

I reached out to The Chalk Jungle to ask her about the “boom!” artwork, and she graciously provided insight on her creative process. Note: some of the dialogue has been edited for clarity.

Is the "boom!" painting your first piece using multimedia (textile)?

I like to make my work multidimensional, to have texture and movement to catch your eye. I did a piece before where I used yarn to mimic a weeping willow. It was fun! I like adding paper, too - to contrast with the chalk and paint. I also find it interesting when people take pieces of the work. I think the streamers from the "Boom" site mostly disappeared during the pride celebrations. I like to think that when people take pieces of my art that those fragments are like good luck talismans for someone who needed some good energy (although I prefer when people don’t take the lights I put up!)

Are you moving away from chalk to include more spray paint in your work?

I like to keep it interesting and use what materials seem best for the space and the emotions I want to share. I also find or buy materials that I don’t yet know what I’m going to do with, but they just catch my eye.

The “Boom” site is one that I have done many times over the past year, creating the black background myself with roller paint. I started using spray there because it was such a visible location and I thought it stood out more, yet I still like to mix in chalk because there is something beautiful about its impermanence and also its ability to last beyond what you might think.

closeup of "boom" artwork by the chalk jungle Melissa Toldy

I often describe street art as a treasure hunt you didn’t know you were on. - The Chalk Jungle

Have you noticed a shift in your artistic style as the city begins to reopen?

My style is always evolving, and I think my style reflects my feeling about the current moment in New York City. It is joyful to find us moving back to what will become our new rhythm and at the same time, I think we have to encourage ourselves to enjoy life because we have been hunkered down for so long. I am also doing more work in the studio now that the city is open and there are fewer blank spaces (and it’s so hot some days!) and I find that work is more personal as I don’t feel as much responsibility to inspire a whole city at once!

Have you become more strategic about where you display your work?

I don’t think about it too much. I do my art for my own satisfaction and hope that it inspires others too or gives them a relief from the day-to-day worries. In fact, I really treasure small things I can do that might surprise and delight someone who comes across them. I often describe street art as a treasure hunt you didn’t know you were on.

Is your initial intention - to brighten New Yorkers' spirits - still your central aim when composing the work?

I always look to make myself smile - and others too. Some people may see my work on its surface for what it is: joyful, spontaneous, childlike, a little impish. And also underneath that surface is a lot of challenges I have faced and continue to face in life. Yet we can give up or keep going and I choose to keep on keeping on and find joy wherever I can. We are made to create in this world, and I hope others find that in themselves when they experience my work.

Many people are surprised to learn that I hadn’t created formal art since I was 12 and that I don’t have formal training and only recently felt comfortable calling myself an artist as I prefer to refer to what I do as “creative,” it feels less weighted.

I think these “disadvantages” have been what have given me the freedom to explore and not overthink my art, which I hope shines through. I certainly feel constraints and overthink in other areas of my life, so my art represents my ideal state which I am always working towards.

