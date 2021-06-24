New York City, NY

Help NYC Help You: Give Feedback on the Streets Plan in Your Neighborhood

Melissa Toldy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qu21z_0ae3ZODw00
Grand Army PlazaMelissa Toldy

New York City - The NYC Streets Plan is a five-year transportation plan developed by NYC DOT (Department of Transportation). The idea behind the plan? Improve the city’s streets for all New Yorkers, in terms of quality, safety, and accessibility.

NYC DOT announced on Twitter yesterday, “We need your input!” adding that “No one knows your neighborhood better than you!”

All New Yorkers can benefit from reliable transportation that includes environmentally-friendly options. We want to feel safe while getting from A to B.

So, how can you help? By providing feedback via the survey online. The transportation plan involves in-depth analysis, and you can contribute to the data being collected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nY71c_0ae3ZODw00
NYC street constructionMelissa Toldy

The final plan is due at the end of the year, in December 2021. Between now and then, there will be virtual public workshops, each of them focusing on specific neighborhoods and areas of the city. Any “interested New Yorkers” can get involved.

The first workshop takes place on Wednesday, July 7 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. The area covered will be Inner Brooklyn. The final workshop is on Thursday, July 29 from noon to 2:00 pm, covering Staten Island. All boroughs will be covered between that time frame, so be sure to register for the appropriate workshop, if you’re interested in having your input heard.

Why is NYC DOT conducting this survey now? As part of the Local Law 195 Legislation, the Department of Transportation is required to “issue and implement a transportation master plan every five years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9ITj_0ae3ZODw00
Citi Bike stationMelissa Toldy

As part of the plan, there will need to be 150 miles of protected bus lanes and 250 miles of protected bike lanes in New York City, implemented over the next five years. Parking policies, real-time passenger information on buses, redesigning signalized intersections, and amending commercial loading zones are some of the other items on the agenda.

Whether you take the bus, ride a bike, or get around the city on foot, the NYC Streets Plan will likely affect your experience as a New Yorker. So get involved! Fill out the survey. Register for one of the virtual public workshops. The more feedback you can provide about your neighborhood or your borough, the more you will benefit in the long term.

Pedestrians in New York City can expect access to a million square feet of space within the first two years of the plan’s implementation. In 2026, when the next five-year plan is due, the bill requires an “installation of pedestrian ramps at no fewer than 3,000 street corners.”

How will NYC DOT decide on where to implement these redesigns? In part, by hearing from us.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d6be5b79bf5ec5d399e5e6a99fc2c444.blob

Writer living in Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY
375 followers
Loading

More from Melissa Toldy

Brooklyn, NY

Not "Crazy" Olive Oil Treat: Teo’s Ice Cream Shop Serves OddFellows’ Small-Batch Flavors

olive oil ice cream from OddFellows at Teo'sMelissa Toldy. Brooklyn - Do not be fooled by the photo above. You are not looking at a scoop of vanilla ice cream. No, the flavor is not a classic. Although, if you tasted it, you might want it to be more widely available. You are looking at a scoop of Extra Virgin Olive Oil ice cream.Read full story
New York City, NY

How NYC Trees Help Clean the Hazy Air, Like the Japanese Pagoda Now in Bloom

New York City - The sun has a strange orange hue right now. If you have walked outside in the last couple of days, you certainly noticed the abnormal light coming through the hazy atmosphere.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

5th Ave Key Food Officially Closed: Where to Shop for Groceries in Park Slope

Brooklyn - The Key Food grocery store at 120 5th Avenue is now officially closed. The photo above was snapped a week ago after the aisles had been emptied. Although the closure has been in the works for many years, some Park Slope residents were still surprised by the signs on the storefront declaring 40% off for final sales.Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Electric Cars Will Not Save the Gowanus Canal

Brooklyn - Take a stroll along 3rd Street in Brooklyn. Keep walking past the Whole Foods at 3rd Avenue. When you reach the Third Street Bridge, hold your breath. You do not want to inhale the stench. Beneath you, toxic water is slowly flowing through the Gowanus Canal. Keep your eyes open, though, and you will see a new mural.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Summer Blooms: Lilies, Hydrangea, Coneflowers, Crepe Myrtles and More

School is out. The urban heat island effect is upon us. New Yorkers are leaving the city for summer vacation. Meanwhile, the flowers continue to bloom, offering a lovely show for those of us who stay put in the city.Read full story
New York City, NY

Free NYC Events This Summer: What to Check Out August 2021

Many of the SummerStage performances take place in Central Park, but there will be events at Marcus Garvey Park and the Coney Island Amphitheater, including six free shows. R&B artist Ginuwine will be among them, along with DJ Funk Flex on Saturday, August 7. The only benefit show in August, Lake Street Drive with Allison Russell, is already sold out for Tuesday, the 24th. All other August shows are free, such as the Met Opera Summer Recital on Sunday, August 8.Read full story
New York City, NY

Will NYC Reinstate a Mask Mandate as Delta Variant Increases COVID-19 Cases?

New York City - More than half of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, cases are going up across the five boroughs. Mayor Bill de Blasio answered questions this morning in a press conference, many of which revolved around concerns with the rising cases of COVID-19 in the city.Read full story
New York City, NY

Anthology Film Archives Reopens August 5 with Restored “Razor Blades” Screening

New York City - One of the last cinemas to reopen this year is also one of the most experimental. Anthology Film Archives is known for its extensive collection of avant garde films. On August 5, the theater will present its first in-person screening of 2021.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Pasta Louise To Go: Cacio e Pepe, a Bestseller at Italian Restaurant in Park Slope

Brooklyn - If you live near the F stop at 8th Avenue and 9th Street, you have probably seen the perpetual crowd outside Park Slope’s new favorite Italian restaurant, Pasta Louise. The space at 803 8th Avenue, on the opposite corner of the subway stairs, opened its doors shortly after the pandemic hit New York City in 2020.Read full story
New York City, NY

A Republican Helped Repeal a Blue Law: NYC Barbers Can Now Legally Operate on Sundays

Thanks to NY State Senator Joseph Griffo, barbers in New York City will no longer be fined $5 when caught giving a shave on Sundays. Griffo introduced a bill to repeal the blue law that prohibited barbers in New York from operating on the “Lord’s day.”Read full story
New York City, NY

How Do We Know That NYC is Back?

In early June this year, I saw something I had not seen in a long time: A man carrying a pet snake on the subway. In New York City, large snakes on trains are not as uncommon as some of us would like them to be. But on this occassion, the snake seemed symbolic. What I was seeing harkened back to a pre-pandemic vibe. The phrase “NYC is back” came to mind.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Flatbush Counter: New Brooklyn Eatery Now Open, Serves Seasonal Menu

Brooklyn - Fans of Flatbush Farm, a farm-to-table restaurant that closed in 2017, will be excited to hear about a new venture from its former chef, Michael Roberts. Flatbush Counter opened their doors a couple of weeks ago in the space previously occupied by Franny’s, next to Born Thai restaurant on Flatbush Avenue at the border of Park Slope and Prospect Heights.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Some NYC Families Will Receive Up to $3,600 a Year Per Child Starting July 15

mother and child at NYC farmer's marketMelissa Toldy. Beginning July 15, families in New York City may see a direct deposit in their bank accounts. For those who qualify for the Child Tax Credit (CTC), automatic payments will be sent out on the 15th of each month for the rest of the year. If bank account information is not on file, families will receive a check in the mail instead.Read full story
Manhattan, NY

NYC Street Artist The Chalk Jungle Says “We Are Made to Create”

Having spent most of the pandemic in Brooklyn, I felt a little disoriented on a recent walk in Manhattan. While heading north on Broadway from Canal Street, I noticed how the Empire State Building offered a striking visual up ahead. Did the city always look this way? Had I been too distracted by the shops in SoHo to notice the iconic building looming large in the distance?Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

How to Beautify a Vacant Lot: New Mural in Fort Greene Highlights Black Women Activists

Brooklyn - At the corner where two main roads meet - Lafayette Avenue and Fulton Street - there’s a new mural adorning the side of a townhouse in Fort Greene. Unveiled a few weeks ago on Juneteenth, “Headdress 21” is the first installation of the Not a Monolith public art project in New York City.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Urban Heat Island: We Need Trees to Keep Cool in NYC, so Why Are We Tearing Them Down?

How do you stay cool in the summertime in New York City? Do you head to the beach? Crank up the A/C? Perhaps you find sweet relief in a nearby park, under your favorite tree?. A few weeks ago, I took a short trip outside of NYC to visit a friend’s new home across the Hudson River. Six of us gathered on that hot summer day. We spent the afternoon in the backyard, under a large patio umbrella. Although we were protected from a sunburn, the synthetic material of the umbrella left us feeling sticky and sweaty.Read full story
New York City, NY

Free Shakespeare in the Park Returns with “Merry Wives”

New York City - Central Park’s Delacorte Theater will open for a new play tonight, marking the return of Free Shakespeare in the Park. After a radio-only performance in 2020, New Yorkers are excited to return to the outdoor theater for an in-person experience.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Watch the Oakleaf Hydrangea Change from White to Pink

Have you noticed the hydrangea plants blooming all over New York City lately? The “mophead” style bushes (pictured below) are what people typically think of when they hear the word hydrangea. The pink, blue, and purple flowers, commonly referred to as bigleaf hydrangea or Hydrangea macrophylla, are all over my Brooklyn neighborhood.Read full story
New York City, NY

Central Park Homecoming Concert: Three Performers Confirmed, Including Bruce Springsteen

New York City - Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, and Bruce Springsteen will be performing on Central Park’s Great Lawn this August, as part of the Homecoming Week celebration. Mayor Bill de Blasio delivered the information this morning at a news conference, noting that there will be more performers added to the set list. The mayor was visibly sweating on camera, as the city is currently in the throes of its first summer heatwave.Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC SummerStage No Longer Requires Tickets for Free Shows, Plus New Performances at Coney Island Amphitheater

New York City - SummerStage announced today that attendees will no longer need a ticket for the free events this year. All free performances will be open to the public, general admission will be subject to venue capacity limits, and will follow CDC recommendations for health and safety related to COVID-19.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy