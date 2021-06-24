Help NYC Help You: Give Feedback on the Streets Plan in Your Neighborhood

Grand Army Plaza Melissa Toldy

New York City - The NYC Streets Plan is a five-year transportation plan developed by NYC DOT (Department of Transportation). The idea behind the plan? Improve the city’s streets for all New Yorkers, in terms of quality, safety, and accessibility.

NYC DOT announced on Twitter yesterday, “We need your input!” adding that “No one knows your neighborhood better than you!”

All New Yorkers can benefit from reliable transportation that includes environmentally-friendly options. We want to feel safe while getting from A to B.

So, how can you help? By providing feedback via the survey online. The transportation plan involves in-depth analysis, and you can contribute to the data being collected.

The final plan is due at the end of the year, in December 2021. Between now and then, there will be virtual public workshops, each of them focusing on specific neighborhoods and areas of the city. Any “interested New Yorkers” can get involved.

The first workshop takes place on Wednesday, July 7 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. The area covered will be Inner Brooklyn. The final workshop is on Thursday, July 29 from noon to 2:00 pm, covering Staten Island. All boroughs will be covered between that time frame, so be sure to register for the appropriate workshop, if you’re interested in having your input heard.

Why is NYC DOT conducting this survey now? As part of the Local Law 195 Legislation , the Department of Transportation is required to “issue and implement a transportation master plan every five years.”

As part of the plan, there will need to be 150 miles of protected bus lanes and 250 miles of protected bike lanes in New York City, implemented over the next five years. Parking policies, real-time passenger information on buses, redesigning signalized intersections, and amending commercial loading zones are some of the other items on the agenda.

Whether you take the bus, ride a bike, or get around the city on foot, the NYC Streets Plan will likely affect your experience as a New Yorker. So get involved! Fill out the survey. Register for one of the virtual public workshops. The more feedback you can provide about your neighborhood or your borough, the more you will benefit in the long term.

Pedestrians in New York City can expect access to a million square feet of space within the first two years of the plan’s implementation. In 2026, when the next five-year plan is due, the bill requires an “installation of pedestrian ramps at no fewer than 3,000 street corners.”

How will NYC DOT decide on where to implement these redesigns? In part, by hearing from us.

