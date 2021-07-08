The Cowboys Heading Back to Oxnard for Summer Training

Melinda Crow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlJ66_0arF4NG700
Courtesy of Visit Oxnard

DALLAS, TEXAS-- In a sure sign that things are returning to normal, both in Texas and in California, the Dallas Cowboys are headed back to Oxnard this month. This year marks the 42nd time the team has spent its summer training camp in southern California, and the 15th to take place in Oxnard.

The majority of the Dallas Cowboys practices will be open to the public with free admission, giving visitors, residents, and guests the opportunity to see the team as they practice at the River Ridge Playing Fields located at 2501 Ventura Road. Open practices commence on Thursday, July 22, and conclude on Wednesday, August 11, including a practice game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 7. A special practice open only to military, first responders, and frontline health workers will be held on Heroes Appreciation Day, Tuesday, August 10. Other special days include an NFL Fan Fest on Saturday, July 31, and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dance Academy on Sunday, July 25.

In addition to the training sessions, the family-friendly experience will include various activities and entertainment including exclusive Dallas Cowboys merchandise, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performances, food and drink vendors, and live entertainment and fan activations on the midway. There will also be special VIP experience opportunities for Dallas Cowboys United fan club members. Field access and team autograph sessions will not be taking place this year due to NFL health and safety guidelines.

Other things to do in Oxnard

Besides getting a close-up preview of the team (including the long-awaited return of quarterback Dak Prescott) Oxnard is an ideal spot to vacation this summer. Activities include boat rentals, standup paddleboarding, and charter trips to the Channel Islands National Park.

The area is known for food, fun, wine, and craft beer, in addition to relatively uncrowded beaches. Daytrips from Oxnard include the Ronald Regan Presidential Library and hiking or biking in the parks of the Central Coast. Getting to Oxnard is as easy as flying into LAX and or Burbank, both of which are just over an hour's drive from Oxnard.

From Brittney Hendricks, Vice President of Marketing & Communications of Visit Oxnard:

“We're thrilled to welcome the Dallas Cowboys back to Oxnard this summer. It's something both our community and visitors look forward to every year, and we're thrilled that the Cowboys continue to choose our sunny beachside city for their pre-season practice destination.”

Admission for the public to Dallas Cowboys camp activities and the spectating area is free; parking during the week is $10/day for small vehicles and $20/day for large vehicles, and parking on weekends is $20/day for small vehicles and $40/day for large vehicles. The Residence Inn by Marriott at River Ridge will again serve as the headquarters hotel for the Cowboys.

Dates and times vary for the training sessions that will be open to the public. Visitors can find up-to-date information and schedule at www.visitoxnard.com/dallas-cowboys-training-camp, and follow @visitoxnardca on Instagram and @oxnardca on Facebook for updates. For more information, call Visit Oxnard at 1-800-2-OXNARD.

Other NewsBreak travel stories you might enjoy:

Forget Tokyo, Head to Beaumont for Some Cajun-style Beau-lympics This Weekend

Beachfront Vacation and Entertainment Mecca Coming to the Bolivar Peninsula

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d7aed795b08ecc6a019f1d86fbf7ee04.blob

Available as an accomplice to your capers. Let's break out of our chains together. Writing about #travel, #business, #writing, #publishing, and #life.

Waco, TX
1633 followers
Loading

More from Melinda Crow

Galveston, TX

Carnival Breeze Began Sailing from Galveston Thursday

GALVESTON, TEXAS-- Galveston's second cruise ship since the lifting of COVID-19 sailing restrictions set sail this week, on a four-day cruise to Mexico. All Carnival ships are sailing at roughly 70% capacity, according to a company spokesman.Read full story
Amarillo, TX

Cada Vez Cocina Mexicana Upholds Amarillo's Tradition for Outstanding Mexican Food

AMARILLO, TEXAS-- I live in Central Texas. It's not exactly a Mexican food desert, but having grown up in Amarillo where Cheesy Tex-Mex rules, followed by thirteen years of enjoying more traditional Mexican fare living in Odessa, I have to admit, I sometimes find myself longing for something better than my small town Mexican restaurant has to offer.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

If You Want the 'Normal' Cruise Experience, Cruise from Texas

GALVESTON, TEXAS-- Cruising is back. The first round of cruise ships have completed their journeys from Galveston, and so far, so good. Carnival's ships are sailing to and from Caribbean ports of call with roughly 70% capacity, and 95% of the crew and passengers are vaccinated.Read full story
Honolulu, HI

Whatever Happened to Those Non-stop Southwest Flights Between Austin and Honolulu?

AUSTIN, TEXAS-- In April, we reported on the launch of a new non-stop route from Austin Bergstrom to Honolulu. Flights HA81 and HA82 (the return) were to operate non-stop between Texas and Hawaii through the first week of August at fares that were quite reasonable.Read full story
Beaumont, TX

Forget Tokyo, Head to Beaumont for Some Cajun-style Beau-lympics This Weekend

BEAUMONT, TEXAS-- No, they don’t have gator races in the Olympics. To see those, you'll need to head to Southeast Texas for Saturday's Beau-lympics. Besides the gator races, you can participate in reptile yoga, eating contests, and a full day of carnival activities.Read full story
Texas State

Texas Cities Rank Among the Most Dog-Friendly for Renters

Texas renters are encouraged to bring their dogs.Photo by Leohoho on Unsplash. AUSTIN, TEXAS-- According to ApartmentAdvisor, an apartment rental search platform, Austin leads the nation in rentals "labeled dog-friendly." A report released today showing the country's largest metro areas where dog-owners are most and least likely to find a rental that will accommodate their pooch. Among Austin's available rentals, 83% are listed as "dog-friendly."Read full story
Whitney, TX

No, Lake Whitney is Not 'Closed'

You may still be able to enjoy boating on Lake Whitney at this water level.Photo by Gary Crow. LAKE WHITNEY, TEXAS-- As usual when Lake Whitney is doing its job--flood control for Waco and areas along the Brazos to the south, media outlets and social media platforms light up with the declaration that Lake Whitney is "closed."Read full story
4 comments
Whitney, TX

Lake Whitney Rising Water Likely to Crest Soon

The high water is finally slowing its rise at Lake Whitney.Photo by Gary Crow. LAKE WHITNEY, TEXAS-- After a steady rise that has stretched since the end of May, the rate of rising is finally beginning to slow, possibly cresting in the next 24 hours. As of 2:00 pm Thursday, the water level was 546.34, or 13.34 feet over normal elevation. Inflow into the lake was still high at more than 38,000 cubic feet per second (CF/S), but gates at the dam were letting out a large portion of that at 25,000 CF/S. The difference between the two is accounted for by both evaporation and spad as the water is able to creep into additional low-lying areas as the level rises.Read full story

Six Airlines Flying into Key West International Pushing a Resurgence of Tourism

The Key West International Airport is driving tourism in the Keys.Courtesy Florida Keys & Key West. FLORIDA KEYS-- With a welcome resurgence of summer family travel, the Florida Keys & Key West continue to be in demand as a top bucket-list destination that's known for wide-open spaces, a variety of outdoor activities, and scenic vistas of sea and sky.Read full story

The 301 Endless Yard Sale is Back on for 2021

SELMA, NORTH CAROLINA-- On Friday, June 18th and Saturday, June 19th, Highway 301 (for over 100 miles) will be filled with excited vendors and shoppers. The annual event was cancelled last year due to COVID restrictions and struggled with scheduling concerns due to summer school.Read full story
Bosque County, TX

Lake Whitney's Slow Rise Expected to Continue Following Rain Throughout the River Basin

LAKE WHITNEY, TEXAS--Following a weekend of a very slow rise in the water levels, the rate of inflow is expected to increase in the coming days. Coupled with heavy rains of over an inch in some spots early Monday at Lake Whinney and even more in the upper watershed, the lake level will continue to rise, despite an increase in water flowing out of the dam. Total inflow into the lake was steady at just over 18,000 cubic feet per second (CF/S), which was a reduction from 25,000-28,000 CF/S seen for most of last week.Read full story
Whitney, TX

Water Continues to Rise on Lake Whitney

LAKE WHITNEY, TEXAS -- The last measurable rain may have fallen on Monday evening, but water pouring into the lake from swollen creeks and rivers continues to contribute to a steady rise in the level of the lake. As of 11:00 am Thursday, the lake level was 541.26, or 8.26 over the normal level of 533. The historical rate of rise for the previous 24 hour period was 1.97 feet. That rate of increase has slowed a bit from yesterday's 2.04, even with lowered releases from the Whitney dam.Read full story
Aspen, CO

The Little Nell Hosting Culinary Fest June 17-20

Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel is hosting a June food fest featuring Relais & Châteaux Chefs. Billed as a celebration of food, wine, and the finest in hospitality in the mountain setting of Aspen, Colorado, this weekend has historically served as the kick-off to summer with the annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen.Read full story
Waco, TX

The Rise and Fall of One of Texas' Most Important Flood Control Lakes

LAKE WHITNEY, TEXAS --The water is rising today at one of Central Texas' most valuable resources, yet one of its most misunderstood. While most lakes in Texas are Meccas for recreation and waters-edge real estate, Lake Whitney, and its severe dock restrictions imposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and its oft-closed recreation facilities lags behind far smaller lakes in popularity.Read full story
1 comments
New Braunfels, TX

Natural Bridge Caverns Celebrates The International Year Of Caves & Karst Throughout June

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS -- Natural Bridge Caverns is launching a series of Discovery Days every weekend in June to instill a love for discovery and deep appreciation of the critical role caves and karst play in the ecosystem of Texas—and the world.Read full story
Oxnard, CA

Visit Oxnard Launches Summer Tourism Campaign In Time for June Easing of Restrictions

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA-- For years I've been telling people about my love of Oxnard. From electric boat rentals to stand-up paddleboarding, from whale watching to fine dining, Oxnard is one of those destinations we sometimes overlook in our rush to get to better-known locales.Read full story
Fayetteville, NC

Dinosaur World Opens June 9th at Sweet Valley Ranch in Fayetteville, NC

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA– Dinosaur fanatics young and old will have plenty to enjoy when Dinosaur World opens at Sweet Valley Ranch on June 9th. Once inside, guests will take a shuttle ride to the ¼-mile, woodsy, paved Dinosaur Trail. The trail has 25 animatronic dinosaurs (large and small), an abandoned research lab, observation booths, and plenty of special effect props.Read full story
7 comments
Port Canaveral, FL

Port Canaveral Set to Host Carnival's Newest (and Largest) Cruise Ship

Mardi Gras sea trials.Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruises. PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA-- The pieces of the puzzle are falling into place for the restart of Carnival's cruise season from the U.S. On Friday, the line announced that the CDC had accepted its Phase 2A Port Agreements for Port Canaveral, Port Miami, and Port of Galveston.Read full story
1 comments

Famed Author Paul Theroux to Cruise From Ft. Lauderdale with Silversea

Telling Tales is what Theroux is best known for.Photo by Matthew Scott (SS Global Mkt Team) FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA-- Perhaps the most famous travel writer of our time, Paul Theroux has been in the news a lot lately. Some of that has to do with the recent debut of the Apple TV original series The Mosquito Coast, starring his nephew Justin Theroux. The rest revolves around the release of his latest novel, Under the Wave at Waimea. But come January, Theroux will join the masses returning to cruising when he boards Silver Whisper for the first leg of its world voyage.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy