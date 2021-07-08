The Cowboys Heading Back to Oxnard for Summer Training

Courtesy of Visit Oxnard

DALLAS, TEXAS-- In a sure sign that things are returning to normal, both in Texas and in California, the Dallas Cowboys are headed back to Oxnard this month. This year marks the 42nd time the team has spent its summer training camp in southern California, and the 15th to take place in Oxnard.

The majority of the Dallas Cowboys practices will be open to the public with free admission, giving visitors, residents, and guests the opportunity to see the team as they practice at the River Ridge Playing Fields located at 2501 Ventura Road. Open practices commence on Thursday, July 22, and conclude on Wednesday, August 11, including a practice game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 7. A special practice open only to military, first responders, and frontline health workers will be held on Heroes Appreciation Day, Tuesday, August 10. Other special days include an NFL Fan Fest on Saturday, July 31, and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dance Academy on Sunday, July 25.

In addition to the training sessions, the family-friendly experience will include various activities and entertainment including exclusive Dallas Cowboys merchandise, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performances, food and drink vendors, and live entertainment and fan activations on the midway. There will also be special VIP experience opportunities for Dallas Cowboys United fan club members. Field access and team autograph sessions will not be taking place this year due to NFL health and safety guidelines.

Other things to do in Oxnard

Besides getting a close-up preview of the team (including the long-awaited return of quarterback Dak Prescott) Oxnard is an ideal spot to vacation this summer. Activities include boat rentals, standup paddleboarding, and charter trips to the Channel Islands National Park.

The area is known for food, fun, wine, and craft beer, in addition to relatively uncrowded beaches. Daytrips from Oxnard include the Ronald Regan Presidential Library and hiking or biking in the parks of the Central Coast. Getting to Oxnard is as easy as flying into LAX and or Burbank, both of which are just over an hour's drive from Oxnard.

From Brittney Hendricks, Vice President of Marketing & Communications of Visit Oxnard:

“We're thrilled to welcome the Dallas Cowboys back to Oxnard this summer. It's something both our community and visitors look forward to every year, and we're thrilled that the Cowboys continue to choose our sunny beachside city for their pre-season practice destination.”

Admission for the public to Dallas Cowboys camp activities and the spectating area is free; parking during the week is $10/day for small vehicles and $20/day for large vehicles, and parking on weekends is $20/day for small vehicles and $40/day for large vehicles. The Residence Inn by Marriott at River Ridge will again serve as the headquarters hotel for the Cowboys.

Dates and times vary for the training sessions that will be open to the public. Visitors can find up-to-date information and schedule at www.visitoxnard.com/dallas-cowboys-training-camp, and follow @visitoxnardca on Instagram and @oxnardca on Facebook for updates. For more information, call Visit Oxnard at 1-800-2-OXNARD.

