Salem, OR

Oregon OSHA urges employer compliance with new worker protections

Melanie Henshaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKYmh_0bGc3YZm00
(Jarosław Kwoczała/Unsplash)

(SALEM, Ore.) Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is urging employers to meet their obligations to employees under the temporary rules issued last month. On July 8, Oregon OSHA adopted temporary rules to improve protections for workers in high and extreme heat conditions after a deadly heat wave last month caused at least two workplace fatalities in the state.

The temporary protections, which last until Jan 3, 2022 or a more permanent rule is implemented, cite last month’s fatal heat wave as the reason for implementing the temporary rules, which could be in place as early as this Fall.

As of July 8, employers in Oregon are required to provide adequate drinking water and shade to employees in work environments where temperatures exceed 80 degrees. Before Aug. 1, were required employers must train workers who face hot working conditions on the symptoms of heat-related illness and how to prevent it. 

When temperatures exceed 90 degrees, employers must enact all of the former protections as well as additional measures including regular cool-down breaks and communicating and observing employees working in the heat.

Although workers cannot be punished for raising safety concerns about their working conditions, employees in Oregon can be fired for not showing up to work in extreme heat. Oregon OSHA does not presently have the authority to shutter businesses that do not comply with its regulations.

OSHA requires employers to develop an emergency medical plan should heat-related illness arise, as well as to implement acclimatization practices. 

The agency drew criticism from labor advocates for the lack of protections in place for workers facing extreme heat after June’s heat wave. Executive director of PCUN, Pineros y Campesinos del Noroeste, a Northwest farmworkers’ union, told the Statesman Journal the lack of protections were “shameful” in response to the death of an Oregon farmworker during the heat wave. 

On June 26 in St. Paul, Ore., 38-year-old farm worker Sebastian Francisco Perez died while moving irrigation lines during the record-setting heat wave. Protesters demonstrated outside the Oregon OSHA offices after his death, calling for protections for workers facing extreme heat. 

At least one other person died on the job during the June temperature surge. An initial report from Oregon OSHA describes the deceased as a Hillsboro construction worker who succumbed to “heat stress” 11 days after collapsing on the job on June 28, when temperatures in Hillsboro reached 114 degrees, according to the National Weather Service

Although temperatures this week are not predicted to be as high as last month’s record-setting heat dome, parts of southern Oregon could reach as high as 106 degrees, Portland topping out at 99 and Eugene at 100 degrees. 

OSHA says it will be strictly enforcing its new rules. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 5

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c4f7974f74e23bf051230fce911b30b4.blob

Multimedia journalist passionate about covering issues regarding the environment and Indigenous rights, and food. Always searching for the next great meal.

Eugene, OR
66 followers
Loading

More from Melanie Henshaw

Oregon State

Record heat wave damages plants and trees across Oregon

(Aviana Dimanche/Unsplash) (EUGENE, Ore.) The unprecedented, record-breaking heat wave that hit Oregon in June damaged trees and plants across the state, concerning local gardeners and plant lovers. Experts say the damage is real, but many plants will survive despite the damage.Read full story
4 comments
Oregon State

Being prepared is critical: How to stay safe this Oregon wildfire season

(EUGENE, OR) Wildfire season is in full swing, and Oregonians may be affected by fire in a variety of ways. State experts have advice on keeping residents and homes safe. There are currently nine major wildfires burning in the state, including the largest fire in the country, the Bootleg Fire, which is currently burning over 300,000 acres in Klamath County. Wildfire preparedness is important in staying safe. There are several steps you can take during wildfire season to be prepared in case of a fire, including pre-packing a survival and travel bag and making an emergency plan.Read full story
6 comments
Eugene, OR

Community groups work to feed Eugene's hungry

A food distribution line.(Joel Muniz/Unsplash) (EUGENE, Or.) Community organizations in Eugene are working to feed the hungry as the need for assistance grew dramatically throughout the coronavirus pandemic.Read full story
1 comments
Eugene, OR

City of Eugene reconsiders its contract with gas utility amid green energy campaign

A gas stove burns.(Kwan Junho/Unsplash) (EUGENE, Ore.) In June, the City of Eugene advanced an agreement with its gas utility company, temporarily ending a dispute amid a movement by a coalition of community groups to convince the city to end its contract, but signaled it would reconsider major provisions of the contract.Read full story
Klamath Falls, OR

Frustrations mount over water access in the Klamath Basin

The drought-stricken Klamath Basin.Melanie Henshaw/NewsBreak. (KLAMATH FALLS, OR) After the U.S Bureau of Reclamation declined to release any water to farmers this year in an effort to protect endangered fish living in the basin, a right-wing fringe group affiliated with some farmers is threatening to illegally force open the head gates to the basin, allowing water to flow. Tribes in the region who rely on the Klamath's water for food, cultural and religious reasons pursue multiple legal battles in an effort to improve their conservation capabilities.Read full story
7 comments
Oregon State

Conservation groups to keep fighting Oregon’s post-fire logging despite arborist’s report

Trees inside the Archie Creek Fire burn.Melanie Henshaw. (SALEM, OR) Despite whistleblower reports of mismanagement and outcry from conservation groups, an independent forester hired by the state of Oregon gave the state’s post-fire hazard tree removal a stamp of approval after a hasty inspection. Conservation groups are unconvinced by the findings.Read full story
9 comments
Pullman, WA

Nonprofit rediscovers seven varieties of apples once thought lost to time

An apple orchard.(Lucus Razvan/Unsplash) (PULLMAN, Wash.) - A nonprofit group recently announced the rediscovery of seven species of apples thought to be extinct or lost to time.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 5

Community Policy