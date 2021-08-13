West Virginia ranked 47th best state to start a business

Open sign. Image from Viktor Forgacs / Unsplash

Anyone thinking about starting a business knows there are a lot of factors to consider. From start-up costs and finding the right employees to providing the right product at the right time in the right market, starting a business has many areas for potential failure.

A recent analysis from Adam McCann on the personal finance website Wallethub assesses how a given business’ location might factor into its success.

When states were ranked from the best state to start a business to the worst, West Virginia ranked 47th out of the 50 states.

The only states with lower rankings were Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

The analysis looked at twenty-eight metrics in three categories: business environment, access to resources, and business costs.

Business Environment

The category of business environment accounted for half of the total score given to each state. Fifteen metrics made up the category with five of them— average length of workweek, share of engaged workers, Entrepreneurship Index, positive Covid-19 tests per capita in the previous week, and Covid-19 death rate per capita in the previous week— being given double the weight of the other ten metrics. The other metrics included such factors as startups per capita, GDP growth, Five-Year Business Survival Rate, and “Digital States” Survey grade.

West Virginia ranked 50th in this category.

Access to Resources

The category “access to resources” looked at six metrics regarding the availability of funding and workers. The only metric to receive double-weight in this category was the “human-capital availability.” Other metrics included venture investment amount per capita, share of college-educated population, and working-age population.

West Virginia ranked 49th in access to resources with only Alabama ranking lower.

Business Costs

The last seven metrics fell into the category of business costs. In this category, double-weight was given to the metrics office-space affordability and labor costs. The other metrics included cost of living, average annual single insurance premium per employee, and corporate taxes.

West Virginia ranked third overall in this category, beaten only by Oklahoma and Mississippi.

West Virginia ranked second in the lowest labor costs in the nation. The state also tied with Michigan for the highest total spending on incentives as a percentage of GDP, indicating that the state government believes high incentives will lure in more businesses.

Neighboring States

All of West Virginia’s neighboring states ranked better overall, with Kentucky ranking the highest in the 17th spot. Kentucky ranked similarly to West Virginia in access to resources (46th to West Virginia’s 49th) and in business costs (4th to West Virginia’s 3rd). However, Kentucky proved to have a much better business environment (15th), which carried more weight in the final analysis.

The other neighboring states were Ohio at 33rd, Maryland at 35th, Virginia at 41st, and Pennsylvania at 43rd.

What Does This Mean for West Virginia?

The analysis draws a grim picture for a West Virginia state government attempting to attract corporations into The Mountain State.

West Virginia had the lowest average growth in the number of small businesses. The labor is cheap but also the least educated in the nation. The state government is willing to offer incentives to tempt businesses into the state, but the businesses will have to weigh for themselves whether the incentives are worth the potential downsides of setting up in West Virginia.

None of that is to say that West Virginians should shy away from their business plans. Rather potential entrepreneurs should weigh what are the most important factors for their location. For some, that may be tax incentives or access to loans. For others, it may be access to a large and inspired workforce. Others yet may prefer to set up in areas with good transportation lines, excellent Internet infrastructure, or other successful start-up ventures.

The location of a business is a choice, and West Virginia was the answer for the 13,288 new businesses that registered with the state in 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions.

