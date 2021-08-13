Weirton, WV

Five most popular restaurants in Weirton, WV

Megan Hippler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWXsl_0bQDVE8A00
Child eating a hot dog.Image from MD Duran / Unsplash

Nestled in the northern panhandle of West Virginia between Steubenville, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is West Virginia’s seventh most populous city: Weirton.

Although it is considered part of the Greater Pittsburgh area, Weirton was formed in 1947 when four communities merged. They took the name two of the communities had already adopted from the local mill run by Weirton Steel Corporation.

Today, Weirton is often considered a bedroom community for the large number of residents commuting into Pittsburgh every day, but Weirton is worth a visit in its own right. It’s been the location of several movie shoots, including The Deer Hunter, Reckless, and Super 8. It’s the home of six former NFL players. It has historical sites from its steel mill days and its role in the American Revolutionary War.

It also has a variety of unique restaurants, including the following five most popular restaurants in Weirton, according to TripAdvisor users.

Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lkJN_0bQDVE8A00
Image from Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille's Facebook

As the name suggests, Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille is renowned for its award-winning ribs, smoked with hickory, smothered in the house sauce, and cooked on the barbecue grill. Founded in 1980, this American restaurant has become a hotspot for professional athletes coming from Pittsburgh specifically for the ribs. For diners less interested in ribs, Dee Jay’s also offers sandwiches, burgers, seafood plates, and a sizable selection of beers, wines, and cocktails. Dee Jay’s takes safety during the Covid-19 pandemic seriously and is a charitable restaurant, making donations to Breast Cancer Awareness, the United Way, and more. Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille is located on Three Springs Drive.

Theo Yianni's Greek Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHqeS_0bQDVE8A00
Image from Theo Yianni's Greek Restaurant's Facebook

Theo Yianni's Greek Restaurant prides itself on providing authentic, homemade Greek-American cuisine. The menu is packed with the Greek dishes that diners would expect from kabobs and gyros to flatbread pizzas and grape leaves. Theo Yianni's also offers a large selection of soups, sandwiches, and pastas as well as classic dinner entrees like burgers, steaks, and seafood. Desserts have the same range from the more Greek baklava and bougatsa to the more American brownie and ice cream. With so many options, vegetarians will have no trouble finding something to try. Theo Yianni's Greek Restaurant is located on American Way.

Chico Fiesta Mexican Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPHw0_0bQDVE8A00
Image from Chico Fiesta Mexican Grill's Facebook

Chico Fiesta seeks to provide homemade Mexican food with “a soft but real taste,” ensuring they don’t scare off patrons with too much heat in their dishes. (Spice lovers can request more heat.) The menu is loaded with Mexican staples such as burritos, enchiladas, and fajitas, but Chico Fiesta also offers steaks, seafood, and chicken cooked into Mexican dishes or with the flavor profiles. Every day of the week has a different drink special, including beers, spirits, and cocktails like the jumbo, sharable portions of margaritas. The loyalty program also rewards patrons for repeat visits and lets them know about events. Chico Fiesta Mexican Grill is located on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Tudor’s Biscuit World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtR1P_0bQDVE8A00
Image from TripAdvisor

Founded in 1980 in Charleston, West Virginia, Tudor’s Biscuit World has become a national restaurant chain, but for West Virginians, the buttermilk biscuits are a taste of home. Although Tudor’s is best known for its casual homestyle breakfast sandwiches and platters, their focus on classic American Southern cooking also lends itself to lunch and dinner. For lunch, sandwiches and burgers are available, and dinner platters include baked steak, country fried chicken, meatloaf, and plenty of other hearty Southern meals with hefty side portions. Breakfast spreads can also be catered. In Weirton, Tudor’s Biscuit World is located on Main Street.

La Cucina Italian Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNdh8_0bQDVE8A00
Image from La Cucina Italian Grill's Facebook

Family-owned La Cucina prides itself on providing traditional Italian restaurant cuisine and claims to have the best cannoli in Weirton. They have more than twenty pasta dishes and more than twenty pizza varieties available. The pasta is either imported from Italy or homemade, and gluten-free pasta is available on request. La Cucina also offers lunch special sandwiches, dinner plates with chicken, meat, or seafood, and over a dozen appetizers, so diners are sure to find something to suit their tastes. The catering menu, while smaller than the restaurant menu, is robust. La Cucina Italian Grill is located on Three Springs Drive.

Follow Megan Hippler on Newsbreak for more West Virginia content. This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c82ead40e6e89a89c331680d11c10184.blob

Megan Hippler writes about science, humanities, and the intersection of the two. Her work has appeared in Orion, Seamwork, and PopSugar. Her Quora answers have been read by over half a million people.

Charleston, WV
221 followers
Loading

More from Megan Hippler

Six live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: August 20-22, 2021

The music scene in Charleston, West Virginia this weekend is full of Americana. Sometimes the music veers closer to country. Other times it’s more folk or more rock. With a variety of solo acts and bands, both locals and out-of-towners, in bars, auditoriums, and outdoors, one of these shows might catch your attention.Read full story
Clarksburg, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Clarksburg, WV

As cases of the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to grow across the United States, restaurant-patrons are again faced with difficult choices about supporting their favorite restaurants.Read full story
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County Covid-19 cases increase in and out of schools

Child wearing face maskImage from Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash. Covid-19 is alive and thriving in the Kanawha Valley. On Tuesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported an additional 38 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 509.Read full story

West Virginia ranked 47th best state to start a business

Anyone thinking about starting a business knows there are a lot of factors to consider. From start-up costs and finding the right employees to providing the right product at the right time in the right market, starting a business has many areas for potential failure.Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, WV

Six live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: August 13-15, 2021

With the summer break officially ending in Charleston, West Virginia this week, music lovers might be concerned that the live events will be slowing down. That is certainly not true this weekend.Read full story

Charleston's 'Live on the Levee' concert lineup finalized with Screaming Females

Outdoor concert goer sits above the crowd.Image from Joey Thompson / Unsplash. Screaming Females will be heading to Charleston, West Virginia. City officials announced the New Jersey rock band will be headlining the September 10th show for the ‘Live on the Levee’ concert series.Read full story

Kanawha County schools restart amidst mask policy protests

Young girl with face mask reads on the floorImage from Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash. Schools in West Virginia’s most populous county, Kanawha County, are back in session Monday August 9th, but the arrival of the school-year has only fanned anger and confusion about face masks.Read full story
1 comments

Vaccinated West Virginians have one more chance to win $1,000,000

Has any West Virginian not dreamed about becoming a millionaire?. Next week that dream will come true for one lucky West Virginian. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced earlier this week that signups for the last ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing have been extended to Sunday, August 8th at 11:59 p.m.Read full story
16 comments
Charleston, WV

Live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: August 6-8

The weekend of August 6-8, 2021 is set up to be a music lovers dream in Charleston, West Virginia. The annual cultural festival Multifest is bringing in more than a dozen performers over the span of the weekend. Two local concert series are putting up their latest shows. Three big name acts are coming to town, and two of the favorite local music spots is keeping the music going late into the night.Read full story
2 comments
Wheeling, WV

The 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Wheeling, WV

Nestled in West Virginia’s Northern panhandle between Ohio and Pennsylvania is the Mountain State’s fifth largest city, Wheeling. On the Ohio River, a railroad line, and the first federally improved highway, Wheeling was a manufacturing hub and the first capitol of West Virginia. However, changes in the manufacturing industry and the economy as a whole forced Wheeling to adapt to new industries.Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, WV

Charleston could become first West Virginia city to ban conversion therapy on minors

On Tuesday, Charleston, West Virginia took one step closer to banning the dangerous pseudoscientific practice of conversion therapy on children. Charleston City Councilwoman Caitlin Cook proposed the ban, and on Tuesday, the Members of the Ordinance and Rules committee voted to approve the bill. The bill will now go to the full council for a vote.Read full story
18 comments

Four can’t-miss music events in Charleston, WV this weekend

As July starts to draw to a close and the summer days continue to grow shorter, the music scene in Charleston, West Virginia has not slowed at all. This weekend, July 30th to August 1st, there are at least four music events occurring. The prices vary. Some of the performances are in the heart of the city and one is in a rural restaurant and bar. The music ranges from country to rock to hip-hop and R&B.Read full story
Morgantown, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Morgantown, WV

As a university city, Morgantown, West Virginia gets a lot of new visitors every July and August as the new freshmen and transfer students move into the city for the first time.Read full story

James Taylor and Jackson Browne coming live to Charleston, WV

How sweet it is when big name musicians stop into Charleston, West Virginia on their cross-country tours. James Taylor and his all-star band will be performing at the Charleston Coliseum on Friday, August 6th with very special guest American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne. The show will kick off at 7:30 pm.Read full story
Huntington, WV

Huntington, WV named eleventh most stressed American city, analysis shows

It should be no surprise that the past year and a half have been stressful for a lot of people. A survey by the American Psychological Association found that one year after the start of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns across the United States, 31% of adults reported worsening mental health. The rates were even higher for mothers with children distance-learning at home and people of color.Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, WV

Celebrate National Lasagna Day in these Charleston, WV restaurants

Imagine a stack of large, wavy noodles smothered in a rich tomato sauce, creamy béchamel sauce, and hot, toasted parmesan cheese. In the layers, you find ground beef, mushrooms, ricotta, or an assortment of perfectly cooked vegetables. The stack may be five layers or seven or even ten noodles high.Read full story

How expensive is West Virginia’s energy? The 13th highest.

The common refrain in the West Virginia mountains is that ‘coal keeps the lights on.’ But as fans and air conditioners fight the summer heat that’s settled into the valleys, how does the price of energy in West Virginia compare to other states?Read full story
1 comments

The 5 best restaurants in Huntington, West Virginia

Many Huntington, West Virginia residents will spend Sunday, July 25th busy with their jobs, chasing kids along the riverfront, or enjoying their favorite places before the Marshall University students return for the new semester. Likely, few know that July 25th is always National Culinarians Day.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy