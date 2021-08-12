Six live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: August 13-15, 2021

Image from Anthony DELANOIX / Unsplash

With the summer break officially ending in Charleston, West Virginia this week, music lovers might be concerned that the live events will be slowing down.

That is certainly not true this weekend.

The weekend of August 13-15, 2021, Charleston is hosting six music events in a wide variety of musical genres.

Friday the 13th Fest

On the East Side of Charleston, The Red Door Lounge is celebrating Friday the 13th by hosting seven punk, horror, and rock acts in one jam-packed day. The show is sure to be full of loud music, high energy performances, and more shenanigans than you can shake a fist at. The lineup includes punk rock band The Jasons, horror rockers The Rosedales, Beckley rock band Safetybelt, punk rockers Boldly Go!, rock and roll horror band The Big Bad, Charleston punk band Jerks!, and West Virginia horror-punk band Dragnun. The music kicks off at 1 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance or $17.50 on the day of the show. Tickets and more information can be found on the Eventbrite page for the event.

Live on the Levee

The seventeenth season of the Live on the Levee concert series continues Friday at the Schoenbaum Stage in Haddad Riverfront Park. This week it is Veteran’s Night on the Levee and both musical acts are West Virginia-based. The opening act is ThreeChill, a three-person band that promises to “serve up you favorite tunes R&B to Country with original sauce.” Then, the six members of the rock band Shine will take to the stage. They mostly cover classic rock from the 80s and 90s, but they don’t shy away from funk, soul, or newer releases. The music starts at 6:30 pm, and the event is free. More information is available on the official Live on the Levee website.

The Bandwagon

For country music fans, the duo The Bandwagon will be performing at Elk River Bar and Grill on Pennsylvania Avenue Friday night. The music starts at 9pm, and there is no charge for the event. The Facebook event can be found here.

Charles Wesley Godwin

Singer-songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin will be performing at The Empty Glass on the East Side of Charleston Friday night. The Morgantown native brings bluegrass and traditional country sounds to his storytelling songs about life in the Appalachian foothills. Godwin has toured across the United States and performed alongside big name singers, including Shooter Jennings, Luke Combs, and David Allan Coe. The show starts at 10pm, and tickets are $22. Tickets and more information are available on Brown Paper Tickets.

Thump Daddy and The Heavy Hitters

Funk and groove lovers should head to The Red Carpet Saturday night to catch Thump Daddy and The Heavy Hitters. Thump Daddy is funk-master Donald Payne, a staple in the 70s soul scene who has never strayed from his love of funk music. The Heavy Hitters are a groove band who promise to “make your ears fall in love with the sound our funky rhythms and our jazzy ways.” The music kicks off at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the show. Tickets and more information is available on the Eventbrite page for the event .

Acid Mind Drainage, BRASSTAXX, and Blair Mountain Bastards

On Saturday night, rock and roll and bluegrass fans can head to The Empty Glass to catch a three-band show. Acid Mind Drainage touts themselves as a bluesy, psychedelic rock and roll band with “desert riff rock grooves.” BRASSTAXX identifies as “stone cold Rock and Roll,” and Blair Mountain Bastards bring the bluegrass with aggression. The show starts at 9 pm and tickets are $7. Tickets and more information are available on The Empty Glass’ website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.