Kanawha County schools restart amidst mask policy protests

Megan Hippler

Young girl with face mask reads on the floorImage from Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash

Schools in West Virginia’s most populous county, Kanawha County, are back in session Monday August 9th, but the arrival of the school-year has only fanned anger and confusion about face masks.

With school beginning just days after the 7-day average for new Covid-19 cases topped 100,000 for the first time since February 2021, many are wondering the best ways to keep schools from becoming a source of further spreading.

The Center for Disease Control updated their guidelines for school safety on August 4th. The latest guidelines recommend a return to in-person learning and “recommend universal indoor masking for all students, staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.” The guideline’s update also “added recommendation for fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, regardless of whether they have symptoms.”

CDC guidelines already recommended promoting vaccinations to those eligible, continuing social distancing of three feet whenever possible, staying home when sick, having community monitoring in place to know when to implement changes to local policies, and practicing good hygiene, including hand-washing, disinfecting, sanitizing, and providing ventilation.

However, masks alone have become the flashpoint issue.

Last week, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he would not mandate masks in schools or any other public spaces at this time. He said it should be up to the counties to decide how they wished to return to in-person schooling.

Kanawha County Board of Education took up the conversation and voted 3-2 to make face masks mandatory for anyone who enters an elementary school or a school bus heading toward an elementary school, including students, teachers, staff, and any visitors. For students in grades 6 through 12, their parents or guardians will decide whether or not their child must wear a face mask at school.

The outcry was immediate from both sides.

Some did not believe the ruling went far enough to protect older children. Some railed that it is not fair to siblings in different schools to have to face differing guidelines. Others offered concerns about masks as a distraction from schoolwork or a cause of emotional distress. Some cited often-debunked concerns about restricted breathing in healthy individuals. Many questioned the school board’s place in mandating masks at all, although county-wide policies that affect bodily autonomy, such as dress codes, have been in place for decades.

Still, vocal dissenters took to the West Virginia Capitol building on Sunday to rally for the right for parents to choose whether an elementary school child should wear a mask or not. According to WCHS, about sixty adults from around the state showed up to protest and show support to those against the mandate, and they plan to continue protesting.

It has not yet been made clear what it means, in practice, for a parent to choose whether or not their child has to wear a mask. Do the parents have to fill out a form indicating whether or not their child has to wear the mask? Is it then up to the school administrators and teachers to know and enforce the parents’ decision? What about children who do wish to wear a mask, but their parents have not provided one because the parents do not wish for them to wear one?

Plenty of questions linger about how the policy will be enforced and how it may change in the coming weeks or months. Multiple members of the Kanawha County Board of Education have indicated they are willing to change their votes and update the policy, if they receive recommendations from the county superintendent, Governor Justice, or the West Virginia Department of Education.

