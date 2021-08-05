Charleston, WV

Live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: August 6-8

Megan Hippler

Image from Anthony DELANOIX / Unsplash

The weekend of August 6-8, 2021 is set up to be a music lovers dream in Charleston, West Virginia. The annual cultural festival Multifest is bringing in more than a dozen performers over the span of the weekend. Two local concert series are putting up their latest shows. Three big name acts are coming to town, and two of the favorite local music spots is keeping the music going late into the night.

Multifest

This weekend Charleston is hosting Multifest, an annual event celebrating culture and diversity throughout West Virginia “in an atmosphere of tolerance and good will through art, music, education, cultural programs and cuisine.” All concerts take place at the Schoenbaum Stage in Haddad Riverfront Park. At 6:15 on Friday night, stop by for funk, hip-hop, and soul music from The Unit Band. At 5 pm Saturday, catch Three Soul Band and former American Idol contestant Nakkia Ayers. On Sunday, the performances starts at 1:30 pm and include DJ Hosea Murphy, W3 Dancers, Angel George & Friends, Nehemiah Kazimir, Ajalya Reese, St. Paul AME Youth, Lyrical Beast, The RealMarz, Grizzly Patches, and 6200 Rob. The events are free, and people may come and go as they please. More information is available on the Multifest Facebook page.

Live on the Levee

The weekly Friday night summer concert series on the levee continues this week, although the event blurs the edges of Multifest, taking place in the same amphitheater. After The Unit Band’s performance Friday night for Multifest, music lovers can catch performances by Pricilla Price and Friends as well as R&B group H-town. These performances are also free. More information is available on the Live on the Levee website.

James Taylor & Jackson Browne

Also on Friday night, six-time Grammy award winning singer-songwriter James Taylor returns to Charleston for the fourth time. On this tour, he’s performing with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne. Attendees at the Charleston Colisseum should expect such classic hits as “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You),” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Somebody’s Baby,” and “Running on Empty.” The concert starts at 7:30 pm, and tickets are still available.

Lil Donald

At 8 pm Friday, rap fans should head to Vino’s Bar and Grill on the Boulevard to catch Lil Donald. The Atlanta artist started rapping at the age of 13, and burst onto the national stage in 2015 with his viral single “Juice.” The show is expected to go well past midnight. Tickets are available at a range of price, and more information is available on the Eventbrite event page.

The Kind Thieves

West Virginia’s own Appalachian rock band The Kind Thieves will be rocking out at Sam’s Uptown Cafe Friday and Saturday night. Both shows will kick off at 8 pm with $15 pre-sale tickets or $17.50 on the day of the show. Tickets and additional information are available on Eventbrite for the Friday show or the Saturday show.

Kevin Gates

Rapper and singer Kevin Gates will be performing at 7 pm Saturday at the Municipal Auditorium. Gates, who worked on his singing skills with Grammy-award winner Monica, is renowned for his honest lyrics. He often performs songs about his Puerto Rican heritage and the struggles he has faced with depression, poverty, and incarceration. The concert starts at 7 pm, and tickets are still available.

DJ Luke Nasty

Vino’s Bar and Grill continues its weekend of rappers with DJ Luke Nasty. He is best known for the songs “OTW” and “Might Be.” This Saturday show kicks off at 7 pm but is expected to go late into the night. Tickets are available at a range of prices, and more information is available on the Eventbrite event page.

Fletcher's Grove and BERTH

The Clay Center’s Sound Checks concert series continues this Saturday at 7:30 pm in the Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden.. The Appalachian rock band Fletcher’s Grove are sure to put on a high-energy show highlighting their intricate guitar skills. BERTH, a quartet of West Virginia natives, slides between genres but they say they have “roots firmly planted in the golden age of rock and roll music.” Tickets are $20. Tickets and more information are available on The Clay Center’s website.

Moneybagg Yo

Chart-topping rapper Moneybagg Yo comes to Charleston Sunday the 8th for a 7 pm performance at the Municipal Auditorium. The Tennessee native has had four albums and three mixtapes in the top 15 of the Billboard 200, and he’s collaborated with artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell Williams, and many, many others. Tickets are still available.

