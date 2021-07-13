How can Charleston, WV prepare for Covid-19, delta variant?

Image from Engin Akyurt / Unsplash

For some residents of Charleston, West Virginia, the soaring summer temperatures mean hiking Kanawha State Forest, swimming in the local pools, and heading to the baseball diamonds. For one resident of the county, however, these long July days mean trying to recover from the Covid-19 variant spreading across the globe: the delta variant.

What is the delta variant?

The delta variant is a mutated form of the coronavirus that swept across the world in 2020. While studies are still being performed on the exact nature of the variant, it has become clear that the virus is more transmissible than the other variants seen to date.

The CDC has reported that the delta variant is the cause of one quarter of all new Covid cases in the United States. On July 15th, they labelled it as a “variant of concern,” meaning evidence indicates it fits one or more of the following qualities: it’s more transmissible, it causes more severe symptoms, or it responds less effectively to treatments or vaccinations.

At this time, it is known that the variant is more transmissible. It has shown high community transmission, often displacing the variants that were already dominating an area. It has also gotten a foothold in nations, such as Australia, that originally saw very little community transmission since the start of the mandatory travelers’ quarantine in March 2020.

As for more severe symptoms, the research cannot say just yet. Symptoms are changing across the world. Infected individuals still report severe lung issues, but they are now more likely to also report headaches, congestion, and other cold-like symptoms, but these changes cannot be definitively tied to the delta variant at this time.

Regarding the potential reduced effectiveness of vaccines, medical experts agree that booster shots are not necessary at this time. Dr. Anthony Fauci, top medical advisor to President Joe Biden, has said a booster shot may be needed in the future, but for now, the delta variant is mostly infecting unvaccinated individuals.

Has the delta variant reached Charleston?

On July 9th, Kanawha County health officials reported (https://wchstv.com/news/local/officials-confirm-first-delta-variant-case-in-kanawha-county) the first case of the Covid-19, delta variant in the county. The case caused mild symptoms in an unvaccinated 33-year-old, but he did not require hospitalization.

The day before Governor Jim Justice discussed the delta variant at a press conference.

“The Delta variant has now jumped from 12 to 15, doesn’t sound like much. It’s in six counties in West Virginia, doesn’t sound like much. But all of a sudden if this thing really takes off and everything, and you’re not vaccinated, it absolutely is super deadly.” – Governor Jim Justice

What should Charleston residents do?

At this point, it seems that the spread of the delta variant throughout West Virginia and into Charleston’s unvaccinated population is inevitable.

The best defense against the spread of the delta variant is vaccination. Those who are eligible for vaccines should get them as soon as possible to protect themselves and the people around them. A Kanawha County man died of a non-delta strain of Covid on Monday July 12th, marking the 322nd death in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Anyone who got the first dose of a two-part vaccine should talk to a medical professional about receiving their second dose. Vaccinated individuals are also still eligible to sign up to win cash and prizes in Governor Justice’s ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery.

Anyone experiencing Covid symptoms or cold-like symptoms should get tested as soon as possible and make the best effort to isolate themselves until they can get tested. Anyone who has been around someone with symptoms or a positive test should also be tested as soon as possible.

Overall, Charleston residents should remain alert and use common sense. The CDC has reiterated that vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks in outdoors or indoors, but state and local guidelines may change if the number of delta cases increases in vaccinated individuals. Either way, there is no harm in vaccinated individuals continuing to use masks, if they make a wearer feel safer.

