Where can West Virginians see Phoebe Bridgers?

Megan Hippler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VU7SG_0aux9NM700
Image from Phoebe Bridger's Instagram

American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers announced the dates for her autumn 2021 tour on Monday.

The tour will be Bridger’s first since she released her four-time Grammy-nominated sophomore album “Punisher” in 2020. The lack of live, in-person concerts did not stop her from performing. Bridgers performed in an amphitheater with no audience for Verizon’s “Unpaused” livestream and participated in many livestreams for charities over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. She performed on “Saturday Night Live” and late-night talks shows, including those hosted by Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, and Seth Meyers.

Now, Bridgers has announced “Reunion Tour,” a twenty-five show tour through theaters, amphitheaters, and festivals across twenty-three U.S. cities.

Unfortunately for West Virginians, none of Bridgers tour shows are scheduled within the state, but that shouldn’t keep fans from finding a way to see her perform live.

Think Geographically

Bridgers’ tour includes three shows in neighboring states and districts. She will perform in Louisville, KY on September 5th, Pittsburgh, PA on September 17th, Columbus, OH on September 18th, and Washington DC on October 26th. There are also shows in Delaware and North Carolina, providing a little more flexibility for dates and distance travelled.

Think Bang for Your Buck

Since fans in West Virginia will already have to be willing to travel to see Bridgers perform live, they may want to consider who else will be performing at the shows.

Ten of the shows have electronic pop band Muna as a special guest. Muna, known for their singles “Winterbreak” and “I Know a Place,” have played Lollapalooza, opened for Harry Styles’ 2017 tour, and performed on late night television.

For fans willing to spend more money, though, six of the other shows listed on Bridgers’ tour are festivals that could permit fans to see even more acts.

On the day, Bridgers performs at Bonnaroo, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Incubus, My Morning Jacket, and plenty of other acts are also performing. Her date at the Pitchfork Music Festival includes Kelly Lee Owens, Animal Collective, and 11 other acts. At the Firefly Festival, Bridgers performs the same day as Billie Eilish, The Hu, and nineteen other acts. The day Bridgers performs at the Governor’s Ball Festival includes A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, and seventeen other acts. At the ACL Festival, fans will catch her on the same day as Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Modest Mouse, and twenty-seven other acts. She’ll perform Shaky Knees Festival on the same day as The Strokes, Modest Mouse, and sixteen other acts.

With so many festivals and musical acts to choose from, any Phoebe Bridgers fan willing to travel out of state will find plenty of options.

Full Tour Schedule

September 3rd, 2021: St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

September 4th, 2021: Manchester, Tennessee at Bonnaroo Festival

September 5th, 2021: Louisville, Kentucky at Iroquois Amphitheater

September 7th, 2021: Detroit, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theater (with Muna)

September 8th, 2021: Detroit, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theater (with Muna)

September 10th, 2021: Chicago, Illinois at Pitchfork Music Festival

September 11th, 2021: St. Paul, Minnesota at Palace Theater (with Muna)

September 12th, 2021: St. Paul, Minnesota at Palace Theater (with Muna)

September 14th, 2021: Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee (with Muna)

September 15th, 2021: Indianapolis, Indiana at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (with Muna)

September 17th, 2021: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE Outdoors (with Muna)

September 18th, 2021: Columbus, Ohio at Express Live (with Muna)

September 19th, 2021: Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore (with Muna)

September 20th, 2021: Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz (with Muna)

September 23rd, 2021: Dover, Delaware at Firefly Festival

September 25th, 2021: New York, New York at Governor’s Ball Festival

September 26th, 2021: Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion (with Muna)

October 2nd, 2021: Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Festival

October 3rd, 2021: New Orleans, Louisiana at The Orpheum Theater

October 4th, 2021: Birmingham, Alabama at Avondale Brewing Company

October 9th, 2021: Austin, Texas at ACL Festival

October 16th, 2021: Berkeley, California at the Greek Theatre

October 21st, 2021: Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre

October 24th, 2021: Atlanta, Georgia at Shaky Knees Festival

October 26th, 2021: Washington, DC at The Anthem

