The 5 most popular restaurants in Charleston, WV

Across the United States, restaurant owners and managers have had to pivot to adapt to Covid-19 restrictions and their customer’s changing economic realities. As vaccination rates continue to climb and restrictions ease across the nation, restaurants have begun inching their way back to normalcy, or at least, they are finding a new normal.

The large local restaurant scene in Charleston, West Virginia has weathered the federal and state restrictions with resilience. With weather warming and the school-year ending, locals and visitors alike may find it difficult to know which restaurants to patron first.

The top five restaurants in Charleston, as ranked by TripAdvisor users, provide a variety of options. From local staples to recent additions and food trucks to high-end dining, any foodie can find something to catch their interest on this list.

1. Pies & Pints

As the name suggests, Pies & Pints has made their success providing fresh, quality pizza and a variety of craft beers. While their classic pizzas and build-your-own options are certainly nothing to scoff about, adventurous eaters should peruse the list of 'Specialty Pies' for unexpected pizza toppings, such as pistachios, arugula, coconut, or grapes. Anyone not wanting a pizza can usually find the same unexpected combinations in their surprisingly large salads. Pies & Pints is located in the heart of Capitol Street’s walking district with a small space for outdoor dining, making it a popular choice in the evenings.

2. Dem 2 Brothers and A Grill

Dem 2 Brothers and A Grill began with a solitary man selling ribs, pulled pork, and barbeque sauce on a street corner in downtown Charleston, but it had no problems gaining popularity. With multiple locations and food trucks, Dem 2 Brothers and A Grill caught the eye of the Food Network and the publicity has not slowed. Stop by for the ribs, collard greens, and sweet potato casserole, and know that the restaurant’s income supports its charitable endeavors. Each year, they provide school supplies and Christmas toys for children in need, and they have provided food in the wake of natural disasters.

3. First Watch

Located in one of Charleston's historic walking districts, First Watch has become a popular weekend destination for people who enjoy lingering over their brunch. Their wide array of breakfast choices means there is something for everyone, from fluffy pancakes and sweet French toast to fruity breakfast bowls and hearty hashes. Even eaters who do not like breakfast foods will have no problem finding something to enjoy. First Watch also offer a variety of juice blends that change every season or two.

4. Laury's Restaurant

Who would have thought of fine dining in a former railroad depot? The people behind Laury’s Restaurant certainly did. Since 1979, they have provided a lavish dining experience in the old Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad Depot, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The bright chandeliers, crisp white tablecloths, and striking staircases transport diners to another place and time without ever leaving the depot. Laury's Restaurant is known for its beef and seafood, but they also have vegetarian options and plenty of desserts.

5. Black Sheep Burrito & Brews

From California-style or Thai peanut burritos to catfish or Korean BBQ tacos, Black Sheep Burrito & Brews is the place to go for fusions and twists on familiar Mexican staples. The Charleston location is also home to the Bad Sheep Brewery, which creates a variety of award-winning beers. For less adventurous eaters, they also offer a variety of chicken wings and burgers. People looking for more unique brunch options should stop in into Black Sheep Burrito & Brews on Sundays.

Which Charleston restaurants do you recommend to visitors and which do you visit most often?

Corpas shaky as Barnstormers route WV Power 17-9

After dropping the first two games of the series to the Lancaster Barnstormers, the West Virginia Power handed the ball to 38-year-old, former Major League starting pitcher Manny Corpas.Read full story

