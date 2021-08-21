Gov. Whitmer orders third round of Covid-19 vaccines for vulnerable populations

Image via AP

With the Delta variant circulating in Michigan, and Covid numbers as well as hospitalizations on the riise, new measures need to be taken.

For most of last year, eligible adults have been getting two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson and Johnson jab.

New research suggests that may not be enough for some people. The CDC’s website says , “CDC now recommends that people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial 2 doses. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic.”

People who need the third round of vaccinations per the CDC’s website include:

However, logistically, it is hard to reach some populations as they cannot go an get the vaccine themselves.

Recently, Gov. Whitmer just issued an executive order to make sure people in long term care facilities can get the third shot, “Governor Whitmer issued an executive directive to state departments to administer an additional dose to vulnerable individuals in long-term care facilities within the state, and she encourages all eligible Michiganders to get an additional dose to protect themselves.”

The executive order is to provide guidance for vaccine providers and direct them on how best to get additional doses to vulnerable populations, “There is no need to provide a vaccination card to receive the additional dose. Immunocompromised residents seeking the additional dose can get it from their local health department, physician or pharmacy. MDHHS recommends calling ahead to make sure the vaccine is available.”

Hopefully this extra round can help keep the vulnerable healthy as the pandemic continues.

So far, neither the CDC or other health authorities have recommended an additional dose for the general public.

If you would like, the entire executive order is available here.

