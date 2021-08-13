Doctors urge pregnant women in Michigan to get vaccinated

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

The Center for Disease Control has taken a more urgent stance with regard to pregnant women getting vaccinated for Covid-19.

Pregnant women make up one of the lowest vaccinated groups by percentage, as only approximately 23% of pregnant women are vaccinated at the time of this writing. However, doctors and healthcare professionals are asking expectant mothers to get vaccinated after an increase in severe cases of Covid-19.

The leading disease prevention administration said in a statement, “CDC recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on new evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines," the agency said in updated guidance that echoes the urgent recommendation of leading medical societies. "COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future.”

Some people may have been reluctant to get the vaccine while pregnant, citing miscarriage concerns, but all data shows that there is no higher possibility of miscarriage among vaccinated women, “Officials say miscarriage rates after the vaccine were similar to the expected rate of miscarriage in any group of pregnant people. The vaccine is also safe later in a pregnancy and while breastfeeding, the agency's new analysis indicates.”

However, Covid-19 does present a real danger to pregnant women, thus the reason most healthcare workers are asking women who are pregnant, or about to be, to get vaccinated, Dr. Alison Cahill, described the damage she’s seen done to expecting mothers after getting Covid. She described one mother who had trouble breathing and two days later, she needed ECMO , “extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is a machine that bypasses her lungs and oxygenates her blood for her. Cahill says she was on ECMO, which is often a bridge to a heart or lung transplant for critically ill people, for several weeks.”

Dr. Cahill said that the mother lived but now will most likely have disabilities for life, and in Cahill’s opinion, it all could have been prevented by getting vaccinated, “"I think that it's just an incredible opportunity that we have in the United States, and everybody should avail themselves of this tremendous vaccine to prevent those types of things happening to people," she said. "It's really tragic."

Unfortunately, t here has been a lot of misinformation about vaccinating pregnant women, Brenna Hughes, a fetal medicine doctor and member of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine covid-19 Task Force, is trying to combat that, “There’s a lot of misinformation out in the world and that certainly has not helped vaccination efforts in any population,” Hughes said. “And among pregnant individuals, patients are worried about themselves as well as their babies. They have a lot more to consider.”

Also there has been chatter online and on social media of women avoiding the vaccine because they worry about infertility. But both the American Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Pediatrics say that it is safe and does not affect fertility, “Pregnant individuals are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 infection, including death,” the organizations said. “With cases rising as a result of the Delta variant, the best way for pregnant individuals to protect themselves against the potential harm from COVID-19 infection is to be vaccinated.”

With the Delta variant raging across the country, most experts agree women need to protect their unborn child from Covid-19.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.