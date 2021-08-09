Detroit, MI

Some Michigan concerts will require proof of vaccination

Matthew Donnellon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMrWd_0bMbDWHU00
Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash

Breaking.

As the threat from the Delta variant grows, and vaccination numbers start to wane, venues and businesses are trying to prevent outbreaks and shutdowns.

Some places in Michigan are already starting to require proof of vaccination before admission. Recently, I reported that the Marble Bar in Detroit would do just that.

Now if you want to go to a concert, you may need to show proof of vaccination.

Today, country music artist Jason Isbell has announced that he is requiring the audience to either be vaccinated or show a negative Covid test.

He announced on Twitter, “We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play.”

When asked about it in an interview for MSNBC, the artist doubled down on his stance, “"I'm all for freedom but I think if you're dead, you don't have any freedoms at all."

So why is this relevant,

Because Isbell will be performing at The Fillmore in Detroit on September 20th.

The Fillmore has not yet announced if they will be honoring the request, but several venues have stated they will do so. However, I would suspect they would honor the request as they currently offer rapid tests for the audience for Dave Chappelle’s show coming up. This isn’t that big of a step up.

This would be a smart move. Michigan has already seen a large Covid outbreak after the Faster Horses festival, “Michigan health officials have traced at least 66 new cases of COVID-19 to the Faster Horses music festival in Michigan a couple of weekends ago.

Some health experts have already dubbed the gathering of country music fans a potential superspreader event. But in the context of the Delta variant's rise around the country, an outbreak of new cases is increasingly worrying experts that new, more resistant variants of the coronavirus could spawn from increasing rates of infection.”

More concerts will likely follow suit, Live Nation, the company that handles tours for most large artists, has announced they may start requiring vaccinations for attendees. Live Nation is the company that put on Lollapalooza in Chicago recently, which required people to be vaccinated, “Joe Berchtold, President of Live Nation Entertainment, told shareholders Tuesday they are “seeing a shift to increasing requirements for entry of either tested or fully vaccinated.” He said that “over 90%” of Lollapalooza attendees were fully vaccinated, which he said he thinks “was a great signal in terms of people’s commitment and support of being vaccinated in order to go to these shows.”

I would expect more artists to start making the same requirement.

More details to come.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 20

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_34ad949343d532c61bb63599cce72eee.blob

Matthew Donnellon is a writer, artist, and sit down comedian. He is the author of The Curious Case of Emma Lee and Other Stories

Detroit, MI
1375 followers
Loading

More from Matthew Donnellon

Michigan State

Doctors urge pregnant women in Michigan to get vaccinated

The Center for Disease Control has taken a more urgent stance with regard to pregnant women getting vaccinated for Covid-19. Pregnant women make up one of the lowest vaccinated groups by percentage, as only approximately 23% of pregnant women are vaccinated at the time of this writing. However, doctors and healthcare professionals are asking expectant mothers to get vaccinated after an increase in severe cases of Covid-19.Read full story
Michigan State

Are Michigan drivers going to be taxed per mile?

Recently, The Senate passed the new Infrastructure bill that has several different aspects to it. Like any other piece of legislature there has been misconceptions and misinformation aboud.Read full story
16 comments
Detroit, MI

More Metro Detroit Bars requiring proof of vaccination for entry

More Metro Detroit locations are starting to require proof of vaccination. Recently, I reported that the Marble Bar in Detroit would be requiring vaccinations for entry. Two more bars can be added to the list, The Magic Bag in Ferndale and Small’s bar in Hamtramck.Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

How the Biden Infrastructure Bill will affect Michigan

The U.S. Senate just passed the Infrastructure bill, a $1 trillion investment in a large part of the $3.5 trillion spending bill the president and Democrats hope to pass soon. The bill will now head to the House of Representatives before it can be passed into law.Read full story
13 comments
Oakland County, MI

Mask orders return to Metro Detroit

As Covid numbers climb, doubling in over a week, counties are now starting to take precautionary measures. Oakland County’s numbers have been rising steadily, “With a seven-day average of 78 COVID-19 cases per day, Oakland County is firmly in the “substantial” range of the CDC’s guidance for everyone to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status,” the Oakland Press reports.Read full story
301 comments
Michigan State

Michigan: There's still time to get your Covid-19 vaccine

As I write this the number of people getting the Delta variant is increasing throughout the state. Today alone, Mlive reported that Delta variant infections are up 165% in the state, and “The known cases are spread throughout 39 counties, according to data released Wednesday, Aug 4, from the Department of Health and Human Services. Counties with the most identified cases include Oakland (32), Wayne (27), Kent (18), Branch (12), Macomb (11), and Ottawa (10).”Read full story
Michigan State

Will Michigan see another mask mandate?

After a mostly maskless Summer, and an Independence day that was supposed to functionally mark the end of the pandemic, it seems as though things are sliding backwards. At the end of June, Gov. Whitmer ended the statewide mask mandate, and many businesses also dropped their requirements for face coverings.Read full story
123 comments

Cider Mills opening in Metro Detroit

As Summer starts to transition to Fall, there are a few things that mark the occasion. Kids are getting ready for school. Football is getting underway. But the biggest clue that Autumn is just around the corner in Metro Detroit is the return of cider mills.Read full story
Michigan State

What Michigan can learn from the Provincetown Outbreak

Recently, the CDC and other authorities are changing their masking guidelines. This mostly due to an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant in Provincetown, Mass. Several hundred people were exposed, and then subsequently infected with the virus.Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Republican Recall fuels Gov. Whitmer fundraising efforts

Last year, during the height of the pandemic, some people thought the best use of their time was to try and recall the governor. They were mad about the lockdowns. They were mad about mask mandates.Read full story
10 comments
Michigan State

The perfect drink for Michigan summers

Summer is the perfect time for drinks. It’s warm. It’s sunny. If you’re lucky you’re in a tropical locale or close to a beach,. It’s only natural that there’d be a glass of something cold in your immediate environs.Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

University of Michigan requiring Covid vaccine for all staff and students

The University of Michigan has made it official. Everyone on campus, including students, staff, and faculty, will need to get the Covid vaccine if they want to continue attending school or working there.Read full story
Detroit, MI

James Craig not expected to get much support in Detroit

Recently, former top Detroit cop James Craig announced that he is officially taking on incumbent Gretchen Whitmer. Of the viable candidates, Craig appears to be the most likely to eventually take on the governor as the Republican nominee.Read full story
50 comments
Oakland County, MI

How Oakland County hit 70% vaccination rate

Recently, Oakland county announced that they were the second county in Michigan to hit a 70% vaccination rate. This beats the statewide vaccination rate of 63%. County Executive Dave Coulter explained, “"We just really leaned in on this as the county, we’ve been working extremely hard towards this day," Coulter said. "We had hoped like President Biden said to reach this milestone by July 4th, we didn't make that. But we're here today and it has really truly been a team effort."Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan doctors warn Pulmonary embolism risk after Covid-19 infection

The Covid-19 virus has ravaged America and the world for the last year. Currently, the latest variant is working its way through the country’s unvaccinated population. To say the virus is serious is an understatement.Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Beaumont Hospital to require Covid-19 vaccine for employees

Today, Beaumont Health System announced that it will mandate the Covid-19 vaccine for everyone who works there. This will include employees, volunteers, and doctors practicing at Beaumont campuses.Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Republicans aim to block mandatory Covid-19 vaccine for kids

With the Delta variant running amok among the unvaccinated, there are still people hesitant to get the vaccine as doctors and nurses beg people to get it. Just recently an Alabama doctor expressed her heartbreak treating patients sick with Covid while they begged for the vaccine, but all she could tell them was “It’s too late.”Read full story
13 comments
Michigan State

Challengers emerge in Michigan's Gubernatorial race

Next year Michigan voters will head to their local polling places, or fill out their absentee ballots, and select their next governor. Current governor Gretchen Whitmer will be running for re-election. Whitmer faced a tough year last year, guiding the state through a pandemic and was the target of a kidnapping attempt. She was also on the receiving end of number potshots from the former president. On top of that, she was also plagued by several smaller scandals with which the press had a field day.Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Michigan bar will require proof of vaccination for entry

Last night, The Marble Bar, located in Detroit, announced that they will require customers to either show a vaccination card or a negative test to be admitted. The Marble Bar, a live music venue, released the following statement on their Facebook page.Read full story
166 comments

Comments / 20

Community Policy