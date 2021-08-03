Cider Mills opening in Metro Detroit

Photo by Aarón Blanco Tejedor on Unsplash

As Summer starts to transition to Fall, there are a few things that mark the occasion. Kids are getting ready for school. Football is getting underway.

But the biggest clue that Autumn is just around the corner in Metro Detroit is the return of cider mills.

Cider Mills are a Michigan autumnal tradition. Just about every kid in the Mitten State has fond memories of heading over to their local Mill and getting cider and donuts.

There’s really nothing quite like it.

You head into a building and come out with a slightly greasy paper bag, and an amber gallon of cold cider and the day couldn’t get any better.

The donuts are fresh, sweet, slightly crunchy, with hints of your typical seasonal spices. The cider is tart and goes down quickly.

Most Cider Mills are in pretty little spots and offer a nice outdoor atmosphere, so it's a great place to explore as well as being a fun spot for young families to spend the day. Also, many cider mills are on orchards or have farms so there is plenty to occupy young ones.

Metro Detroit boasts a number of options to quench your thirst and fill your belly.

Here is a list of Cider Mills and their opening dates:

Currently open:

Spicer Orchards- Open (masks required for indoor areas.) www.spicerorchards.com)

Blake’s Cider Mill Orchard- Open www.blakefarms.com)

Westview Orchards and Adventure Farm- Open www.WestviewOrchards.com)

Yates Cider Mill- Open www.yatescidermill.com

Parmenter’s Cider Mill - Open for drive-thru only www.northvillecider.com

Opening in August:

Diehl’s Cider Mill- August 14 diehlsorchard.com

Erwin Orchards Cider Mill- August 20 erwinorchards.com)

Franklin Cider Mill- August 28 www.franklincidermill.com

Miller’s Big Red Orchard & Cider Mill- August 29

Goodison Cider Mill- August 29 goodisoncidermill.com

Rochester Cider Mill- August 28 rochestercidermill.com

Ashton Orchards Cider Mill- August 18

Opening in September:

Plymouth Orchards Cider Mill- September 4 www.plymouthorchards.com

Hy’s Cider Mill and Orchard- September 12 www.hyscidermill.com)

Stony Creek Cider Mill- September 12 www.stonycreekorchard.com

Paint Creek Cider Mill- Restaurant is open now. Cider only after Sept 1

Three Cedars Farm- September 4 www.threecedarsfarm.org

