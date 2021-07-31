The perfect drink for Michigan summers

Matthew Donnellon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2PB1_0bDZ9EWU00
Photo by zhenzhong liu on Unsplash

Summer is the perfect time for drinks.

It’s warm. It’s sunny. If you’re lucky you’re in a tropical locale or close to a beach,

It’s only natural that there’d be a glass of something cold in your immediate environs.

And there is all matter of beverages to wet one’s palate. Heck, on the right Summer day a cold flash of water can be a rhapsodic treat.

Here’s the thing, I know people think of refreshments in the summer months it usually means some type of alcohol, whether a margarita on the beach a beer after cutting the grass.

I, however, don’t drink.

Like even a little bit. Never have. Probably never will.

So my summers look a little different.

Which brings me to the subject of this story. I am here to wax poetically about my favorite summertime drink.

It’s a bit unassuming. And some might say boring, but I think that when the mercury rises there’s nothing better than this time-honored citrus swill.

I know what you’re thinking. Seriously? Lemonade? I’m sure the last time you had that was after your fifth grade graduation. It came in a paper cup and was poured from a plastic bottle purchased at the nearest convenience store.

But I’m talking about something different. Something remarkable. Something that when made the right away needs no further adornment, nor does it need any more proselytizing.

If you make the lemonade yourself (or if you’re nice enough and you smile a lot you can get someone to make it for you) then it will change your position on what the best warm-weather drink is.

The best part is that it is devilishly simple.

First, procure some lemons. If you’re lucky, life gave some to you. If not then you will have to go to the grocery store.

Eight to ten lemons should do the trick.

Next, get about a cup of sugar. If you can, get fine, or ultra-fine sugar that will mix into the lemonade better. If you’re a bit extra you can make a simple syrup which is equal parts water and sugar that is boiled until the sugar dissolves.

Squeeze the lemons extracting their juice. You can use a purpose-built machine or your hands. Whatever is most expedient. Pour the juice into a mid-sized pitcher.

Next, add the sugar or simple syrup and stir.

Finally, add water until you get your desired level of sourness. I tend to like it on the piquant side so I use less water than most people.

Give is a final healthy stir and you're all done.

Chuck the whole thing into the refrigerator and let it get really cold.

Now, this is important. There is a correct way to drink this. First, get a glass. Not a plastic cup, nor some hipster-ish metal glass. And get the thing cold. Either set it in the fridge for a bit or run it under cool water for a minute.

Then, procure your fresh lemonade from the refrigerator and pour it.

The final step is to taste.

It should be amazing. It will be sour, yet sweet, refreshing, but not overwhelming. There should be the slightest hint of lemon pulp floating in the glass to let your friends not this isn’t your standard Minute Maid.

There are exactly three times when this is best drunk.

First is right after mowing the lawn. If you’ve just completed the last strip of your weekly lawn care routine there is nothing better than sitting down and admiring your handiwork while a cold glass of lemonade finds its way into your hand. The glass is cold. The water collects and gently runs down its cold surface. You drink it and everything the cold tangy beverage hits every spot.

Next, make your way to the beach, or the lake, or pond, or river, or even a large puddle. Just be near water. Find a nice chair. Face said water. Grab a nice book and gently sip on your homemade lemon drink and let the afternoon just pass by.

Finally, this one is specific.

Make your way out to the woods. If you have a cabin, great, If not, make friends with someone who does. Get to a place far away from city lights so when you go outside you are under so many stars in the night sky it defies reality. It will look amazing. Especially if it’s a moonless night. Bonus points if you can time this during a meteor shower. Get your extra-large glass of lemonade and quietly drink it in the warm embrace of a summer night while you contemplate your place in the universe.

That is the perfect summer drink.

Homemade lemonade, it just hits different.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 4

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_34ad949343d532c61bb63599cce72eee.blob

Matthew Donnellon is a writer, artist, and sit down comedian. He is the author of The Curious Case of Emma Lee and Other Stories

Detroit, MI
1251 followers
Loading

More from Matthew Donnellon

Michigan State

Will Michigan see another mask mandate?

After a mostly maskless Summer, and an Independence day that was supposed to functionally mark the end of the pandemic, it seems as though things are sliding backwards. At the end of June, Gov. Whitmer ended the statewide mask mandate, and many businesses also dropped their requirements for face coverings.Read full story
84 comments

Cider Mills opening in Metro Detroit

As Summer starts to transition to Fall, there are a few things that mark the occasion. Kids are getting ready for school. Football is getting underway. But the biggest clue that Autumn is just around the corner in Metro Detroit is the return of cider mills.Read full story
Michigan State

What Michigan can learn from the Provincetown Outbreak

Recently, the CDC and other authorities are changing their masking guidelines. This mostly due to an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant in Provincetown, Mass. Several hundred people were exposed, and then subsequently infected with the virus.Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Republican Recall fuels Gov. Whitmer fundraising efforts

Last year, during the height of the pandemic, some people thought the best use of their time was to try and recall the governor. They were mad about the lockdowns. They were mad about mask mandates.Read full story
10 comments
Michigan State

University of Michigan requiring Covid vaccine for all staff and students

The University of Michigan has made it official. Everyone on campus, including students, staff, and faculty, will need to get the Covid vaccine if they want to continue attending school or working there.Read full story
Detroit, MI

James Craig not expected to get much support in Detroit

Recently, former top Detroit cop James Craig announced that he is officially taking on incumbent Gretchen Whitmer. Of the viable candidates, Craig appears to be the most likely to eventually take on the governor as the Republican nominee.Read full story
46 comments
Oakland County, MI

How Oakland County hit 70% vaccination rate

Recently, Oakland county announced that they were the second county in Michigan to hit a 70% vaccination rate. This beats the statewide vaccination rate of 63%. County Executive Dave Coulter explained, “"We just really leaned in on this as the county, we’ve been working extremely hard towards this day," Coulter said. "We had hoped like President Biden said to reach this milestone by July 4th, we didn't make that. But we're here today and it has really truly been a team effort."Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan doctors warn Pulmonary embolism risk after Covid-19 infection

The Covid-19 virus has ravaged America and the world for the last year. Currently, the latest variant is working its way through the country’s unvaccinated population. To say the virus is serious is an understatement.Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Beaumont Hospital to require Covid-19 vaccine for employees

Today, Beaumont Health System announced that it will mandate the Covid-19 vaccine for everyone who works there. This will include employees, volunteers, and doctors practicing at Beaumont campuses.Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Republicans aim to block mandatory Covid-19 vaccine for kids

With the Delta variant running amok among the unvaccinated, there are still people hesitant to get the vaccine as doctors and nurses beg people to get it. Just recently an Alabama doctor expressed her heartbreak treating patients sick with Covid while they begged for the vaccine, but all she could tell them was “It’s too late.”Read full story
13 comments
Michigan State

Challengers emerge in Michigan's Gubernatorial race

Next year Michigan voters will head to their local polling places, or fill out their absentee ballots, and select their next governor. Current governor Gretchen Whitmer will be running for re-election. Whitmer faced a tough year last year, guiding the state through a pandemic and was the target of a kidnapping attempt. She was also on the receiving end of number potshots from the former president. On top of that, she was also plagued by several smaller scandals with which the press had a field day.Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Michigan bar will require proof of vaccination for entry

Last night, The Marble Bar, located in Detroit, announced that they will require customers to either show a vaccination card or a negative test to be admitted. The Marble Bar, a live music venue, released the following statement on their Facebook page.Read full story
166 comments
Michigan State

Will Michigan have a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for school children?

As the pandemic wears on, the fight to get the populace vaccinated gets ever more important. Currently, the government and healthcare systems are trying everything possible to get shots in arms, block parties, celebrity endorsements, lotteries. Anything.Read full story
47 comments
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer officially stripped of emergency powers

Last year as the pandemic was infiltrating America several governors took prudent measures to protect their citizens by enacting unpopular measures to force social distancing on Michiganders.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Gretchen Whitmer vetoes bill to end $300 dollar unemployment boost

Last year when the pandemic made the world shut down, it laid off a record number of Americans. Because people were forced to stay home, the federal government increased unemployment to help Americans get by. The CARES act increased payments by $600 dollars. There was an initial extension of a $300 increased payment.Read full story
27 comments
Michigan State

Top Michigan GOP member resigns

Jason Roe’s tenure as executive chairman of Michigan’s GOP came to an abrupt end last week. The Detroit Free Press reports that he would be stepping down. He told the Free Press that he had spoken with state GOP chairman Ron Weiser, “I resigned my position as executive director and the reasons will remain between me and Chairman Weiser...We've built an amazing team and I know they will be very successful in 2022. I look forward to helping however I can.”Read full story
6 comments

Heartwarming moment at Meijer Woodward Corner Market

The Internet is awash with tales of woe and misery. Between last year’s election, Covid-19, and Metro Detroit essentially being underwater, there are a million sad stories. I also realize that it is my job to report the news. Usually, it involves articles about voting rights, or the environment. You know, the serious stuff.Read full story
20 comments
Michigan State

US Army reviewing plans for oil pipeline tunnel under Michigan's Great Lakes

Enbridge Energy’s plan to put a tunnel under the Great Lakes has hit a delay. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decided to forego a simple examination and instead decided to conduct a full environmental impact statement, a significantly more complex process which will delay the tunnel for much longer, possibly for months, “I have concluded that an EIS is the most appropriate level of review because of the potential for impacts significantly affecting the quality of the human environment,” said Jaime A. Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of the Army for civil works.”Read full story
10 comments
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer announces end to Michigan Covid-19 restrictions

Today on June, 22nd, 2021 Michigan governor Gretcher Whitmer took the podium in a press conference to officially lift just about every Covid restriction that’s been in place the last year and half.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 4

Community Policy