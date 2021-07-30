University of Michigan requiring Covid vaccine for all staff and students

Photo by Alex Mertz on Unsplash

The University of Michigan has made it official. Everyone on campus, including students, staff, and faculty, will need to get the Covid vaccine if they want to continue attending school or working there.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated yet must have at least one shot by August 30th. If a student or staff member wishes to file a religious or medical exemption they must do so by Aug. 4.

However, should one opt for the exemption then they will get tested weekly, “Those individuals who request and are approved for a medical or religious exemption are required to complete mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing and must continue to mask indoors while on campus.”

Earlier this year the school said it would require anyone who wished to live on campus to get the vaccine, but not everyone will need one by the end of August.

Also, the vaccine mandate will extend to Michigan Medicine.

“Michigan Medicine has dealt directly with the harmful toll of this virus, responding to surges of acutely ill patients while still providing important health care services using strict infection control protocols,” the university stated in a news release. “Increased vaccination among health care personnel is crucial to Michigan Medicine’s commitment to the safety of patients, their families and staff.”

The news comes as more places are beginning to require all their employees to get vaccinated. Several hospital systems have mandated their employees get vaccinated.

With cases rising again due to the Delta variant, we will most likely see more places require vaccination.

Michigan officials believe this is the best way to curb the spread, saying in an email “Widespread vaccination is the primary and most effective tool that will bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, and it is the key to a vibrant and engaging academic year.”

The University made it clear that they wanted as many people vaccinated as possible, “We’re making this announcement today to allow those who remain unvaccinated the time to begin their vaccination series in the month ahead,” the message said. “While we will provide limited exemptions for medical and religious reasons, it is imperative that all members of our community are protected from this devastating virus.”

For the unvaccinated, they will need to wear masks while indoors as well as getting tested weekly. And if they do not have an exemption they will eventually face disciplinary measures.

As of this reporting, a majority of Michigan campus is vaccinated, “As of July 30, 81% of students and 65% of employees on the Ann Arbor campus, and 76% of Michigan Medicine employees already had reported their COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Some people question whether or not an employer can require an employee to get vaccinated.

And the answer is yes they do, “Yes. Private companies and government agencies can require their employees to get vaccinated as a condition of working there. Individuals retain the right to refuse, but they have no ironclad right to legal protection.”

Expect to see more universities follow this trend.

