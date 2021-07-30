Michigan doctors warn Pulmonary embolism risk after Covid-19 infection

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

The Covid-19 virus has ravaged America and the world for the last year. Currently, the latest variant is working its way through the country’s unvaccinated population.

To say the virus is serious is an understatement.

It claimed the lives of over 600,000 Americans, and millions more around the planet.

Another heart-breaking part of Covid is the toll it takes on some of the survivors.

The Mayo Clinic has identified a number of post Covid-19 conditions:

Heart. Imaging tests taken months after recovery from COVID-19 have shown lasting damage to the heart muscle, even in people who experienced only mild COVID-19 symptoms. This may increase the risk of heart failure or other heart complications in the future.

Lungs. The type of pneumonia often associated with COVID-19 can cause long-standing damage to the tiny air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs. The resulting scar tissue can lead to long-term breathing problems.

Brain. Even in young people, COVID-19 can cause strokes, seizures and Guillain-Barre syndrome — a condition that causes temporary paralysis. COVID-19 may also increase the risk of developing Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

Doctors are warning of another dangerous complication for people infected by Covid-19.

Doctors at Beaumont Hospital say the Pulmonary embolisms are common after getting Covid-19 and they want to warn people what to look for , “One in ten people will have a potentially life-threatening clot so it's important the public be aware of the warning signs including difficulty breathing and chest pains when breathing in deep and swelling of your legs.”

There has been a huge increase in the number of Pulmonary embolism cases, and it occurs in approximately 20-40% of patients with serious Covid-19 infections, with patients embolisms as much as 5 months after recovering from the disease.

Dr. Terry Bowers, Director of Vascular Medicine at Royal Beaumont explained to the Detroit Free Press how Covid plays a role in PE’s. His team treats roughly 700 cases a year, 30% of which are at high risk of heart failure.

Dr. Bowers recalled treating a young college athlete for a Pulmonary embolism, illustrating how Covid-19 plays a role. After giving the young woman a D-Dimer test that measures inflammation in the body. A normal test would show under 200, but the student infected with Covid-19 had test results of over 10,000. The student with Covid had 15 times the number of a typical patient.

This is the risk Covid-19 poses.

It should be noted that while many people consider Covid-19 only dangerous to “old people” Dr. Bowers was talking about a young, college volleyball player, who was presumably in good shape prior to infection. She would have died had he not inserted a catheter in her heart.

So if you have people around who haven’t been vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid-19 please keep the Pulmonary Embolism signs in mind.

