An Early Morning Showdown between the Barkers and the FBI: The Fatal Last Stand of “Ma” Barker and Her Son Fred

Matt Reicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXClS_0bZPoUcC00
Barker Cottage At Lake WeirFBI Records

In November 1934, two Barker-Karpis gang members, Kate "Ma" Barker and her son Fred found themselves in Florida hiding from federal authorities. Using the aliases Mrs. T.C. Blackburn and her son, they began looking for a home to rent on Lake Weir. The two appreciated the chance to get away from an ever-tightening FBI dragnet, do some fishing, and search for Old Joe, the area's legendary alligator.

They soon became upstanding, law-abiding members of the community. All was well.

On January 8, 1935, FBI agents raided the Chicago, IL hideout of notorious gangster Doc Barker. After a short chase, authorities arrested him without incident. While searching the apartment, agents came upon scores of guns and ammunition, as well as a road map of Florida with Lake Weir circled in red ink. They assumed — correctly — that the gang was hiding out in the area and sent agents there to find out for sure. A man matching the description of Fred Barker was found — and soon after, the Barker hideout.

In the early morning hours of January 16, under cover of darkness before dawn, fifteen armed agents surrounded the home to capture the two fugitives of justice a short time before the sun rose into the sky. Shortly after 5 am, FBI Agent Earl Connelly called out to the Barker's in the house to surrender, but the demand was met with an uneasy quiet. After fifteen minutes of waiting, he called out again — still silence.

Armed agents shot tear gas grenades at the windows of the house.

They missed their target, and the grenades smoked harmlessly on the ground next to the house. However, the intent of the authorities was made clear.

A figure lying in a cot on the porch leaped out and ran to the second floor. At 7 am, the Barkers immediately responded to a final call from Agent Connelly to surrender. Someone in the house — likely "Ma" Barker, shouted, "Alright, go ahead." Machine gun bullets immediately rained down on FBI agents from the second floor of the house. The agents scrambled for cover. They returned fire as the Barkers emptied machine gun clips at them.

An intermittent back-and-forth of gunfire between the two parties seemingly went on for hours. In the end, authorities believed that up to nine hundred rounds of ammunition were fired. The mayhem drew a crowd. Local onlookers safely hunkered down behind whatever they could find to watch the chaotic battle between good and evil. By 10:30 am, the final bullet had left its weapon. The fighting had stopped.

After a long period of extended silence, both inside and outside the house, FBI agents called for the house caretaker, a black named Willie Woodbury, to go into the house and assess the situation. They believed that the outlaws wouldn't kill someone with who they were familiar. Before entering, Woodbury called out to "Ma" Barker, telling her it was just him — that everything was okay — and that agents were making him go into the house.

There was silence outside as Woodbury, wearing a bulletproof vest, made his way through the house. Eventually, he appeared at an upstairs window from the southwest corner bedroom and announced that the inhabitants — "Ma" and Fred Barker, were dead. The moment the announcement was made, authorities on the scene rushed inside.

When agents entered the upstairs bedroom, they found Fred lying face down toward the center of the room. More than ten bullets had hit him. Ma Barker's body was found in the room's northeast corner. She was lying on her side, with a machine gun with a half-empty 100-shot drum just beyond her left hand. According to FBI reports, she had been shot four times, including once in the head.

J. Edgar Hoover, as FBI Director, was the leader of the country's war on gangsters. He considered the Barker-Karpis Gang the most notorious and evil criminals of the era. After her death at the hands of his organization's 'G-Men.' Hoover publicly lumped 'Ma' Barker into that group, calling her a nefarious criminal mastermind that rivaled the decade's most murderous gangsters. She was nothing close to the unassuming and frail older woman she'd been portrayed to be.

Interestingly, later released internal FBI documents showed that the agency wasn't overly concerned about potential public backlash for the murder of "Ma" Barker. After all, she, along with her son, had resisted arrest and fired their weapons at authorities. In the eyes of the bureau, her illegal actions had justified her death.

Gang member Alvin Karpis was furious at what the FBI did to Fred Barker and his mother. He vowed to travel to Washington D.C. with a machine gun to do the same to J. Edgar Hoover. To him, "Ma" was a doting mother that wanted to protect her children, not a criminal genius. Her former life was mired in poverty, and this was a chance to have more than she'd previously had — while spending what she considered to be quality time with her sons.

"It is no insult to Ma's memory that she just didn't have the know-how to direct us on a robbery. It would not have occurred to her to get involved in our business, and we always made it a point of only discussing our scores when Ma wasn't around." ~ Alvin Karpis

The battle near Lake Weir, the longest shootout in FBI history, was the last major gunfight between authorities and the Depression-Era gangsters. The death of "Ma" Barker and her son was another blow dealt by federal agents against the criminal scourge known as the public enemy.

