Saint Peter, MN

"Jolly" Joe Rolette and the 1857 Case of the Runaway Bill

Matt Reicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2ys6_0bDuXwkU00
Joe RoletteGrowler Mag

"Remove the Capital to St. Peter, and I am worth $200,000 and the State is as poor as a mouse; keep the Capital in St. Paul, the State is rich, and I am as poor as a mouse." ~ Territorial Governor Willis A. Gorman

On March 1, 1856 the Minnesota Territorial Legislature incorporated the St. Peter Co. and authorized it to develop land and real estate in the town of St. Peter, within Nicollet County.

Land speculators, including the territory’s governor and legislators, believed the capital would be moved from St. Paul to the area. Buying the land now would make them each incredibly wealthy once legislation in favor of the move was passed.

Which, in 1857, it was.

On February 6, the legislature introduced a bill to move the capital to land in the town of St. Peter owned by the St. Peter Company. The council passed it (later known as Senate) 8 — 7 on February 12, and the House did by a margin of 20 — 17 on February 18.

St. Paul legislators offered an amendment to move the capitol building to Nicollet Island, but a vote of 18 — 17 defeated the measure. The four members from Hennepin County voted against the compromise.

With the legislation officially passed, Governor Willis Gorman—who was a member of the St. Peter Company—signaled that he would sign the relocation bill when it was presented to him. For all intents and purposes, the deal was done.

However, no one counted on the actions of the representative from Pembina, “Jolly” Joe Rolette.

Rolette, who opposed the move, was the chair of the Committee on Enrolled Bills. His hands were the last to hold a bill—any bill—before it made its way to the governor. On February 28, 1857, five days before the end of the legislative session, the enacted bill to move the capital came across his desk.

Instead of certifying the bill and sending it off for the Governor’s signature, he took it and disappeared.

The specifics get a bit muddied. But after sneaking out of the session, Rolette took the bill—wrapped in some of his personal papers—to a nearby bank and had it placed in a security deposit box. He then hid away on the second floor of St. Paul’s Fuller House.

When it was learned that Rolette had taken the bill, officials sent sergeant-at-arms John M. Lamb to find him. Legislators took a vote to dispense with the proceedings and pass the bill, and while they voted 14 — 5 in favor, the measure didn’t receive the two-thirds support necessary.

The legislature was placed on lockdown while Lamb searched for Rolette.

For the next five days, Rolette stayed hidden away at the Fuller House. He was surrounded by friends, and supplied with fine food and whiskey provided by the grateful citizens of St. Paul. Rolette played cards—legend has it with a group that included the legislature’s sergeant-at-arms, and ate and drank to his heart’s content.

While Rolette remained out of sight, legislators created a replacement copy of the bill and gave to the governor. However, since the Council Speaker refused to sign it, feeling that the hastily thrown-together document wasn’t proper legislation.

On March 5, 1857, at midnight, after one-hundred and twenty-three hours without Rolette, council president John Brisbin ended the session. Seconds before he banged the gavel, Rolette walked in with the bill in hand and sat down.

Legally, because the session was now at an end, the document could not be signed and legislation enacted. St. Paul remained the territory’s capital.

When his contemporaries asked him what happened, he told them he stuck the bill in his hat and stepped out into the wind. The wind blew his hat—along with the bill—halfway to his home in Pembina. Once he caught up to his hat, Rolette went the rest of the way home.

The St. Peter Company. led by Governor Gorman, believed otherwise. They took their argument to the Territorial Supreme Court, claiming the copy of the bill was enough to mandate the move. The court disagreed, ruling instead that the legislature didn't have the authority to change the capital.

The matter was officially closed.

In 1858, when the Minnesota Territory was named the 32nd State of the Union, St. Paul remained its capital. Plots of land in St. Peter, which speculators were buying for $1500 a piece at their peak, were worth $15 once the court made its decision.

Despite the fact that the court would have likely ruled against the St. Peter Company whether or not the original bill passed, Rolette continued to be celebrated for his "stunt." He remains a celebrated "friend of St. Paul" over one-hundred and fifty years after his death.

Sources

  • DeCarlo, Peter. "Rolette, Joseph (1820–1871)." MNopedia | Minnesota Encyclopedia. Last modified March 14, 2014. https://www.mnopedia.org/person/rolette-joseph-1820-1871.
  • The Minneapolis Star. "Woman Meets Some Long-Dead Ancestors." September 24, 1959, 60.
  • Minneapolis Tribune. "Joe Rolette? He Ran Away With Capitol." August 28, 1849, 21.
  • Stafford, Virginia. Minneapolis Star, November 6, 1940, 23.
  • Star Tribune (Minneapolis). "Fur Trader Kept Capitol in St. Paul." March 2, 2003, B1.
  • Star Tribune (Minneapolis). "Joe Rolette." December 7, 1975, 196,198.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_91c4892188bce7ff9a61e2c31df7d161.blob

Freelance journalist and historical researcher

Hugo, MN
631 followers
Loading

More from Matt Reicher

Minnesota State

Professional Slow-Pitch Softball Comes to Minnesota: The Inaugural Season of the Minnesota Goofy's (1977)

1977 Minnesota Goofy's Softball Team LogoFun While it Lasted. The game of softball has roots dating back to the late 19th century. Over the years, the popularity of the sport increased and by the 1970s it was the most popular participation sport in the country.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Shooting of Christmas Wreath Salesman Oscar Erickson

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA - One of the many unfortunate byproducts of the gangster era was everyday people getting caught in the crosshairs of criminal behavior. When that happened, unsuspecting bystanders had their lives changed forever, or worse, saw their end due to a flurry of bullets. A person rarely had a second chance to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Story of St. Paul's First Settler, Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA - Local history recognizes Pierre “Pig’s Eye” Parrant, born in Canada (c. 1777), as the first person of European descent to settle in the area that became the city of St. Paul. A former fur trader who turned to selling bootleg whiskey, he came to be recognized as the founder of Minnesota’s capital city.Read full story
Duluth, MN

The Arrest, Trial, and Eventual Pardon of Duluth Circus Worker Max Mason

DULUTH, MINNESOTA - While working for a traveling circus in Duluth, MN, twenty-one-year-old Max Mason was caught between less than credible witness testimony and city officials looking for a scapegoat to blame for egregious behavior by citizens. It cost him his freedom.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Final Moments of Former Dillinger Gang Lieutenant Homer Van Meter

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - When Depression-Era gangster Homer Van Meter took up a life of crime, he understood his “career” path didn’t offer a retirement plan. Those in his line of work usually ended up in either a jail cell or body bag.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Story Behind St. Paul's "Monument to the Living"

On May 22, 1982, only days before Memorial Day, the “Monument to the Living” statue was unveiled on the Capitol Mall in St. Paul. It was created by Vietnam veteran and artist Rodger M. Brodin and was made with 2,500 pounds of steel hammered and welded together.Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The March 23, 1912 Brutal Murder of Twenty-Year-Old Alice Matthews

Details of the Alice Matthews' MurderMinneapolis Morning Tribune, Pub. March 25, 1912. The murder of Alice Matthews on March 23, 1912 shocked Minneapolis. Only a few doors away from her home, Alice was attacked by a dark, threatening figure. While she fought valiantly, her neighbor's did not respond to her cries for help, and she was killed. Alice's case dominated the newspapers for a few weeks; however, her murder ended up being old news, and police failed to find her attacker.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

William Lucas and the Accidental, Death-Defying Fall Off of the St. Paul High Bridge

ST. PAUL, MN - On Tuesday, January 23, 1962, twenty-five-year-old William Lucas accidentally drove his car off the side of the St. Paul High Bridge. He fell one-hundred and fifty feet to the railroad tracks below. Miraculously, Lucas not only lived to tell the tale, but walked away from his death-defying experience with only minor injuries.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

March 22, 2006 — Removing Easter Decorations From St. Paul City Hall Sparked a Debate Over Religion and the Easter Bunny

Vision of Peeps display at St. Paul City Hallphilethier/Flickr. Wanting to dress up her desk in honor of the upcoming Easter holiday, a City Council secretary innocently decorated it with a cloth bunny, some Easter eggs, and a handmade sign that read “Happy Easter” (purchased with their own money). Little did she know that this simple act would ignite a political firestorm reaching all corners of the United States. A controversy that would ask the questions “How much PC is too PC?” and “How religious is the Easter Bunny?” among a host of others.Read full story
2 comments
Hot Springs, AR

"Cemetery Angel" Ruth Coker Burks Helped Dying Gay Men in the Early Days of the AIDS Epidemic

HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS — In the early 1980s, fear surrounding the nascent AIDS epidemic ostracized a community and tore families apart. During its early years, the disease was considered deadly, viral, and highly contagious. Even a rumor that someone had HIV could cause their friends to shun them. Gay men and drug users suffered the brunt of societal scorn. Prior to the name AIDS, it was known as GRID - gay-related immune deficiency.Read full story
3 comments
Cambridge, MA

In 1966 Roberta "Bobbi" Gibb Became the First Female to Finish the Boston Marathon

Roberta "Bobbi" Gibb running toward the finish of the 1966 Boston MarathonVice Sports. In 1966, 23-year-old Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb became the first woman to enter and complete the grueling 26.2 mile Boston Marathon. She accomplished the unimaginable — at least according to the social standards of the time. In doing so, she helped to open the door to future generations of women looking to get involved in organized sports.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Story of Professional Bootlegger Leon Gleckman, the "Al Capone of St. Paul"

Leon Gleckman was a dominant underworld figure in St. Paul, MN, during the height of the gangster era in the city. He was an incredibly bright and savvy man that gained his prominent status by helping friends win critical political appointments and highly coveted law enforcement positions. Gleckman also became the city’s undisputed king of the bootleggers.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Marsha P. Johnson was a Key Figure in the 1969 Stonewall Uprising and Outspoken LGBTQ+ Rights Advocate

Photo of Marsha P. JohnsonTalk Vegan to Me Clothing. “We have to be visible. We should not be ashamed of who we are.”. The outside world viewed Marsha P. Johnson as little more than a subculture, within a subculture, within a subculture. The marginalization of her existence with labels, however, cannot diminish her efforts to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. To them, the happy-go-lucky, full-of-life drag queen was a hero, one that rose from anonymity to worldwide fame.Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul's First Bridge to Cross the Mississippi River, and the Annexation of West St. Paul

The Wabasha Bridge c. 1859Minnesota Historical Society. The Organic Act, passed by Congress on March 3, 1849, established a territorial government in Minnesota. On September 3 of that year, St. Paul was the site of the first local legislative session. The city was incorporated and declared the capital on November 1, 1849.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul City Planner George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94

Interstate 94 between St. Paul and Minneapolis 1967Minnesota Historical Society. Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after WWII. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome ever-increasing gridlock on city streets.Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Story of St. Paul Street Vendor George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman

Image of George "The Hot Dog Man" WeckmanThe Star Tribune (Jul 19, 1987) Page 26. "For a lucky tomorrow, enjoy a hot dog today." ~ George “The Hot Dog Man” Weckman. George Weckman begrudingly took advantage of a second chance to become a fixture in downtown St. Paul for nearly 30 years. The one-time prisoner in Sandstone, MN, so afraid of being released that he famously petitioned to have his parole overturned, was welcomed into the city with open arms. He soon established his business in the basement of the Oz Nightclub and later became a mainstay on Wabasha Street by City Hall and Rice Park.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

"Mr. Respect" Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)

Photo of "Tiger Jack" RosenbloomTrahern Ausar Crews Facebook page. Jack Rosenbloom, also known as "Tiger Jack", lived his ninety-four years exactly the way he wanted. In the 1930s, he boarded a freight train bound for Saint Paul with a dime in his pocket and a dream of a new life. He accomplished everything he set out to do through hard work, steadfast faith, and determination from a young age.Read full story
6 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Theodore Hamm (1825 - 1903) and the Early Years of St. Paul's Hamm's Brewery

Born in Herbolzheim, Baden, Germany in October 1825, Theodore Hamm emigrated to the United States in 1854, finding work as a butcher in both Buffalo, NY, and Chicago, IL. While in Chicago he married Louise Bucholz, who joined him from Germany once Hamm was established in the city. In August 1856 the couple moved to Saint Paul. Hamm carried on as a butcher until opening a boarding house near the corner of Front and Walnut streets called Sailor’s Rest. Next, he operated a saloon near Third and Robert streets, and later a hotel and pub on West Seventh near Seven Corners. The couple ran that business until Hamm became the owner of a brewery located alongside Phalen Creek.Read full story
Stillwater, MN

Northwestern Brewery Matriarch Susannah Tepass (1824–1889)

A series of tragedies littered the timeline of Stillwater's Northwestern Brewery during its more than fifty-year existence. Throughout much of that history, the business remained viable under the watchful eye of brewster Susannah Tepass.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy